Chuck Fall
To highlight the conclusion:

"The lesson of history is that we should devote ALL of our activism time and energy towards building the egalitarian revolutionary movement, and none of it towards trying to elect a good politician on the mistaken belief that this is how to get a short-term improvement.

Of course it may (may!) be possible to use the electoral system for the purpose of building the egalitarian revolutionary movement, i.e., by using the electoral process to reach the public with the egalitarian revolution idea. But in this case it is important never to sacrifice spreading the egalitarian revolution idea to the goal of “doing what it realistically takes to win an election.” Almost for sure, many of the people in a campaign to elect a good politician will (wrongly in my experience) believe that the way to get the most votes is to downplay or even censor any talk about egalitarian revolution. There will likely be a lot of pressure from such people to avoid spreading the egalitarian revolution idea in the campaign. It would be a terrible mistake to yield to such pressure. Indeed, the almost inevitability of such pressure is a reason to doubt that it is wise to try to use an electoral campaign for a good politician in the first place."

The egalitarian transformation can only occur at the local level, and the movement needs to grow there. An egalitarian candidate can speak to the possibilities of a transformed society, and remind the “voters” about advancing the egalitarian society.

I think Green Libertarians should run for office, and organize political action committees at the local level, and be explicit about the end game, removing the rich from power, organize for that, and use the run for office as the bully pulpit to grow the revolutionary ranks.

