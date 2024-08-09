Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The “Forbidden.news” post copied below IS PRO-BIG $, ANTI-HAVE-NOTS, PROPAGANDA; read why beneath it.

BS:

FACT: No matter who votes and no matter for whom they vote, the billionaire plutocracy holds the real power today; its rich members were never elected and cannot be un-elected. This is true no matter how many undocumented aliens vote.

FACT: Our republican form of government—”representative democracy”—was designed from its inception by our “Founding Fathers” to enable the richest people to control the have-nots. It says that a relatively small number of people in Washington, D.C. (all beholden to the rich) have the right to make laws that all 330 million of us must obey.

FACT: The only laws that everybody in a local community (think something about the size of a United States zip code area) should be required to obey are laws written by that local community’s Local Assembly of Egalitarians, at which all adults who live or work in the local community, except those known to have anti-egalitarian values and aims, have a right to participate as equals in democratically writing the laws; nobody else has this right. Nobody else should be able to make a law that people in the local community must obey.

FACT: Adults, no matter where they were born, who live or work in a local community, and who are not known to have anti-egalitarian values and aims, have the right to be an equal member of the Local Assembly of Egalitarians, period. All people in a local community have equal rights. Where somebody was born does not matter.

FACT: “Citizenship” is a bogus concept. Here’s why. The notion that it is very important where a person was born is based on the wrong idea that the fundamental conflict in the world is between people born one place versus people born elsewhere, in other words a conflict between nations. Supposedly somebody born in a foreign nation is going to be loyal to that nation instead of the different nation in which he or she currently resides, unless they have sworn loyalty to their new nation and thereby obtained citizenship in it. This is all BS! The fundamental conflict in the world is not between nations but between the have-nots OF THE WORLD versus the rich oppressive rulers of virtually all nations in the world today. Ordinary people of different nations have FAR more in common when it comes to egalitarian moral values and aims than they do with the anti-egalitarian oppressive rulers of their own nations.