Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Unfortunately, the rich & powerful are NOT about to be removed from power just because of the Epstein revelations, despite the fact that most people , like the ones shown below, would LOVE it if they were removed from power.

The reason the rich & powerful are not about to be removed from power even though the Epstein revelations make most people feel disgusted by the rich & powerful is this. Too few people believe it is POSSIBLE to remove the rich from power (although it is possible), and so hardly anybody even tries.

Almost all of the have-nots wrongly believe that too few OTHER people want to remove the rich from power, and therefore it’s impossible.

They also wrongly believe that half the have-nots are despicable immoral (or dangerously stupid) people because they are on the ‘wrong’ side of this or that social issue, and therefore there’s no way to achieve the unity of all of the have-nots that is required to remove the rich from power.

They also wrongly believe that, as bad as it is to be ruled by the rich and powerful, there is no better alternative, since even if we removed the rich from power it would still be the case that “All the animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.”

To remove the rich from power requires doing whatever it takes to let people learn that these wrong beliefs are in fact wrong (as my earlier Substack posts demonstrate and which I discussed in more detail specifically here.) That takes work. Do you want to do it? Read here why I think you should.

Your call.