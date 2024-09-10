JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Mediocrates
Sep 10, 2024

The US Health and Human Services Department is due for a name change - the Sickness and Death Industry would seem to be appropriate. The principal issue is lack of transparency and therefor lack of accountability for the welfare of the people seeking relief from life limiting conditions. Executives of the predatory system of "health insurance" (an oxymoron) industry understand that ailing individuals are unable to defend themselves in this circumstance. Meanwhile the pharmatoxic industry continues to pump out non-effective drugs that maintain ailing persons in a state of addiction for as long as they live. The problem is the system - not the people!

