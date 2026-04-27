Obedience: To Whom Do We Owe It?
Egalitarians provide an answer that is both moral and practical
Egalitarians like this man are perfectly willing to obey legitimate authority. The question is, what makes an authority legitimate?
Stanley Milgran is the scientist who conducted the famous experiment in which people were told to administer electrical shocks to other people. The ruling class has lied1 to the public about this experiment in order to make people believe that ordinary people should NOT have the real power in society because they lack a positive moral basis for their actions and will obey evil orders. I discuss this (including lies about this experiment that the public now unfortunaely believes) in some detail in my article, “The Famous ‘Stanford Prison’ and Yale ‘Obedience to Authority’/Shock Experiments” in which I wrote:
What the study actually demonstrated, in Milgram’s own words, was that
“Ideological justification is vital in obtaining willing [his emphasis] obedience, for it permits the person to see his behavior as serving a desirable end. Only when viewed in this light, is compliance easily exacted...The experiment is presented to our subjects in a way that stresses its positive human values: increase of knowledge about learning and memory processes. These ends are consistent with generally held cultural values. Obedience is merely instrumental to the attainment of these ends.” [pp. 142, 176]
Thus the experiment that is so often cited to show that people obey authority blindly actually shows the opposite--that they first judge the moral legitimacy of authority to decide whether or not willingly to obey it.
We are only obliged to obey authority that serves a desirable end.
Egalitarians believe that the desirable end of legitimate authority is to shape all of society by the Golden Rule, specifically by egalitarian values:
1) Equality in the sense of “no rich and no poor,” not the “equal opportunity” sense that means an equal opportunity to get richer than others; democracy is equality in the political realm; this economic and political equality means abolition of class inequality;
2) Mutual Aid, also known as solidarity, meaning helping each other and not taking advantage of others’ weakness or difficulty for selfish gain;
3) Fairness as discussed here;
4) Justice as discussed here;
5) Freedom as discussed here;
6) Truth as discussed here.
Egalitarians say that in order to ensure that a government is truly pursuing this egalitarian end the following principles are very probably required to be implemented:
These principles are:
Government of, by and for people with egalitarian values in SOVEREIGN LOCAL ASSEMBLIES:
Social order--including, in particular, democratic government--is based on mutual agreements only among egalitarians (excluding anti-egalitarians), not on the anti-democratic principle that egalitarians must obey laws that they have no equal say in writing and that are written by other people (such as so-called “representatives”).
One way of implementing this principle is by having sovereign (no higher governmental authority) local assemblies of only egalitarians at which all adult egalitarians who live or work in the local community have a right to participate as equals in democratically a) making the laws that everybody in the local community must obey and b) delegating various authorities to individuals or committees. Voluntary federation of such assemblies is used to reach mutual agreements for order on a larger than local scale.
Economy, based on “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need”:
People who work reasonably according to ability either a) voluntarily share (not buy and sell) freely the fruits of the economy among themselves according to need and reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need, where what is reasonable is determined by democratic government and where the details of this are reached by mutual agreements, as discussed here; or b) they (along with anybody else) may use barter to exchange goods and services. Since there is no buying and selling, money is not necessary and ideally is not used at all because it potentially enables some to gain unjust power over others, as discussed here.
At all places of work the workers all have equal status economically and with respect to having a say in democratically making the decisions affecting both the manner and the purpose of their work. Nobody is allowed to hire wage workers or use slave labor or possess more wealth or property than the local assembly of egalitarians (or its equivalent) deems reasonable and fair, as discussed here.
Defense of egalitarian values:
Egalitarians have the right to form voluntary militias to defend egalitarian values when necessary, as discussed here.
To whom do we NOT owe obedience?
We do not owe obedience to any governmental body consisting of so-called “representatives” when that body excludes from equal-status membership any adult egalitarian whose obedience it demands. This is true even if the so-called representatives were elected in a fair election. I discuss this more fully in my “What Makes a Government Legitimate?” in which I write:
Consent of the Governed?
Most oppressive governments in the world today--governments that are actually instruments of a privileged and oppressive upper class--hold elections in order to be able to claim that they have the “consent of the governed” and hence exercise legitimate authority. Here is why this is a bogus claim.
First, it is obvious that the people who did not vote for the winners of the election (and this is commonly nearly 50% of the voters!) did not give their consent to the winner to rule over them.
Second, the constitution that determines how the government operates and holds elections is a document that typically was written and made the law of the land long before the people who must live under it were even born, and so they never gave their consent to it. And even if the document was ratified in the lifetime of the people who must live under it, the ones who voted “no” did not give their consent to it.
Third, informed consent--true informed consent!--is a wonderful concept, but it means something very different from what people point to when they argue that a government has “informed consent.” Here’s what true informed consent means. True informed consent is what is required (in most nations today) from a person before he or she can be enrolled in a medical research clinical trial. To give true informed consent the person must, under no compulsion, sign an “informed consent” document that must be written in language the person (or adult guardian in the case of a child) can understand; often the person must sign each paragraph in the consent document to make sure he or she fully understands and consents to it.
In contrast to true informed consent, today’s current non-egalitarian governments can only obtain--at best!--phony “informed consent.” In no case did the people ruled by such governments have an opportunity to vote against having a non-egalitarian government and for abolishing class inequality and having a government based on voluntary federation of egalitarians. The upper class always used compulsion to prevent people from making this choice an option for which people would be able to vote. Thus when people vote for the available option(s) it is under compulsion, as much as a person given a choice between being hanged or electrocuted “freely” chooses one or the other option.
Fourth, an egalitarian government, the purpose of which is to shape society by egalitarian values, must impose its aims on anti-egalitarians who object to its egalitarian aims. Anti-egalitarians will not give truly voluntary (no compulsion) consent to an egalitarian government. This does not make an egalitarian government illegitimate. It simply shows that the “consent of the governed” (i.e., consent of ALL the governed) concept is not appropriate in this context, as I discuss further in “A Misunderstanding about Democracy.”
One of the biggest lies is the idea promoted by the mass media that some of the subjects in the experiment, when told to do so by the scientific authority figure, administered electrical shocks that they were led to believe were of a high enough voltage to be potentially lethal. The mass media’s reports on the Milgram experiment do not report that, as Milgram explains in his book, the subjects in the experiment were told, "Although the shocks can be extremely painful, they cause no permanent tissue damage." [pg. 19]
Oh, god, not Milgram. Not more Jewish epigenetic fucking Oppen-Monster-Heimer pathogens and their fucking psychological hijinx.
The director of the MKUltra program was Sidney Gottlieb, a Jewish chemist and CIA official.
And so, the beat goes on with the Talmudists doing their fucking absurd "experiments" out of, sure, love of humanity.
Fuck these people: Jewish scholars and practitioners have had a foundational and disproportionately high influence on the development of modern psychology and psychotherapy. Studies suggest approximately 40% of the leading psychologists of the 20th century were Jewish. This impact spans psychoanalysis, Gestalt psychology, humanistic psychology, and modern cognitive behavioral therapies.
And nary a word about the Jews of Jewish State of Israel in your piece? What authority do the IOF and Mossad and Unit 8200 and all the fucking sickness of that tribe utilize? The Torah? Rabbis galore? Talmud? When you have these sicko Milgrams with their embedded white supremacy chosenness deep in their DNA, what good is it to have them on planet earth? Ellison and his Brave New World and Phillip K. Dick fucking wet dream of having ALL personal biologics and biographics on planet earth? Mr. CIA induced Fuck You Book Zuckerberg? Evil cunt Karp and his dystopian world?
Authority? Mass psychosis, and the Psychosis of Whiteness is running the show. Millions going to war in WWI, any war, Vietnam, Korea, Grenada, Iran, Afghanistan, Iraq? Come on, that hasbara, the Eddy Bernays fucking sickness of the Jews, those EuroTrash fucking Jews.
Authority? Hmmm, when these fucking people believe we dominate earth rather than being a part of the great cycle of life, but dominating it? That goes back to the usury cunts of shekel land, and that fertile crescent, man, the point when hunters and gatherers and pastoralists, bam, locked up the food, dominated tradition lands of hunting and gathering, and there we go -- neutering and spaying the fucking brains of humanity.
And so we got 319 Jewish Billionaires, Eichmanns and Fastians in the Jewish millionaire category by the millions, and then the 2,900 "other" billionaires ruling 9 billion people?
Authority, or collective Homo Consumopethicus morphing?
They, those so-called overlords, need to be wacked, as the fucking Kohser Nostra and Mafioso terms it.
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/where-or-where-are-the-ieds-in-the
Well, I can tell you with absolute certainty that hierarchical authority is never legitimate. ‘Authority’ must be bottom up, instantly recallable, and serve only a narrow function for a narrow period. Anything beyond that is tyranny.