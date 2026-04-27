JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
17m

Oh, god, not Milgram. Not more Jewish epigenetic fucking Oppen-Monster-Heimer pathogens and their fucking psychological hijinx.

The director of the MKUltra program was Sidney Gottlieb, a Jewish chemist and CIA official.

And so, the beat goes on with the Talmudists doing their fucking absurd "experiments" out of, sure, love of humanity.

Fuck these people: Jewish scholars and practitioners have had a foundational and disproportionately high influence on the development of modern psychology and psychotherapy. Studies suggest approximately 40% of the leading psychologists of the 20th century were Jewish. This impact spans psychoanalysis, Gestalt psychology, humanistic psychology, and modern cognitive behavioral therapies.

And nary a word about the Jews of Jewish State of Israel in your piece? What authority do the IOF and Mossad and Unit 8200 and all the fucking sickness of that tribe utilize? The Torah? Rabbis galore? Talmud? When you have these sicko Milgrams with their embedded white supremacy chosenness deep in their DNA, what good is it to have them on planet earth? Ellison and his Brave New World and Phillip K. Dick fucking wet dream of having ALL personal biologics and biographics on planet earth? Mr. CIA induced Fuck You Book Zuckerberg? Evil cunt Karp and his dystopian world?

Authority? Mass psychosis, and the Psychosis of Whiteness is running the show. Millions going to war in WWI, any war, Vietnam, Korea, Grenada, Iran, Afghanistan, Iraq? Come on, that hasbara, the Eddy Bernays fucking sickness of the Jews, those EuroTrash fucking Jews.

Authority? Hmmm, when these fucking people believe we dominate earth rather than being a part of the great cycle of life, but dominating it? That goes back to the usury cunts of shekel land, and that fertile crescent, man, the point when hunters and gatherers and pastoralists, bam, locked up the food, dominated tradition lands of hunting and gathering, and there we go -- neutering and spaying the fucking brains of humanity.

And so we got 319 Jewish Billionaires, Eichmanns and Fastians in the Jewish millionaire category by the millions, and then the 2,900 "other" billionaires ruling 9 billion people?

Authority, or collective Homo Consumopethicus morphing?

They, those so-called overlords, need to be wacked, as the fucking Kohser Nostra and Mafioso terms it.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/where-or-where-are-the-ieds-in-the

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1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
Making Sense of the Madness's avatar
Making Sense of the Madness
1h

Well, I can tell you with absolute certainty that hierarchical authority is never legitimate. ‘Authority’ must be bottom up, instantly recallable, and serve only a narrow function for a narrow period. Anything beyond that is tyranny.

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