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Egalitarians like this man are perfectly willing to obey legitimate authority. The question is, what makes an authority legitimate?

Stanley Milgran is the scientist who conducted the famous experiment in which people were told to administer electrical shocks to other people. The ruling class has lied to the public about this experiment in order to make people believe that ordinary people should NOT have the real power in society because they lack a positive moral basis for their actions and will obey evil orders. I discuss this (including lies about this experiment that the public now unfortunaely believes) in some detail in my article, “The Famous ‘Stanford Prison’ and Yale ‘Obedience to Authority’/Shock Experiments” in which I wrote:

What the study actually demonstrated, in Milgram’s own words, was that

“Ideological justification is vital in obtaining willing [his emphasis] obedience, for it permits the person to see his behavior as serving a desirable end. Only when viewed in this light, is compliance easily exacted...The experiment is presented to our subjects in a way that stresses its positive human values: increase of knowledge about learning and memory processes. These ends are consistent with generally held cultural values. Obedience is merely instrumental to the attainment of these ends.” [pp. 142, 176]

Thus the experiment that is so often cited to show that people obey authority blindly actually shows the opposite--that they first judge the moral legitimacy of authority to decide whether or not willingly to obey it.

We are only obliged to obey authority that serves a desirable end.

Egalitarians believe that the desirable end of legitimate authority is to shape all of society by the Golden Rule, specifically by egalitarian values:

1) Equality in the sense of “no rich and no poor,” not the “equal opportunity” sense that means an equal opportunity to get richer than others; democracy is equality in the political realm; this economic and political equality means abolition of class inequality;

2) Mutual Aid, also known as solidarity, meaning helping each other and not taking advantage of others’ weakness or difficulty for selfish gain;​

3) Fairness as discussed here;​

4) Justice as discussed here;​

5) Freedom as discussed here;​​

6) Truth as discussed here.

Egalitarians say that in order to ensure that a government is truly pursuing this egalitarian end the following principles are very probably required to be implemented:

These principles are:​

Government of, by and for people with egalitarian values in SOVEREIGN LOCAL ASSEMBLIES:

Social order--including, in particular, democratic government--is based on mutual agreements only among egalitarians (excluding anti-egalitarians), not on the anti-democratic principle that egalitarians must obey laws that they have no equal say in writing and that are written by other people (such as so-called “representatives”).

One way of implementing this principle is by having sovereign (no higher governmental authority) local assemblies of only egalitarians at which all adult egalitarians who live or work in the local community have a right to participate as equals in democratically a) making the laws that everybody in the local community must obey and b) delegating various authorities to individuals or committees. Voluntary federation of such assemblies is used to reach mutual agreements for order on a larger than local scale.​

Economy, based on “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need”:

People who work reasonably according to ability either a) voluntarily share (not buy and sell) freely the fruits of the economy among themselves according to need and reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need, where what is reasonable is determined by democratic government and where the details of this are reached by mutual agreements, as discussed here; or b) they (along with anybody else) may use barter to exchange goods and services. Since there is no buying and selling, money is not necessary and ideally is not used at all because it potentially enables some to gain unjust power over others, as discussed here.​

At all places of work the workers all have equal status economically and with respect to having a say in democratically making the decisions affecting both the manner and the purpose of their work. Nobody is allowed to hire wage workers or use slave labor or possess more wealth or property than the local assembly of egalitarians (or its equivalent) deems reasonable and fair, as discussed here.​

Defense of egalitarian values:​

Egalitarians have the right to form voluntary militias to defend egalitarian values when necessary, as discussed here.

To whom do we NOT owe obedience?

We do not owe obedience to any governmental body consisting of so-called “representatives” when that body excludes from equal-status membership any adult egalitarian whose obedience it demands. This is true even if the so-called representatives were elected in a fair election. I discuss this more fully in my “What Makes a Government Legitimate?” in which I write:

Consent of the Governed?

​Most oppressive governments in the world today--governments that are actually instruments of a privileged and oppressive upper class--hold elections in order to be able to claim that they have the “consent of the governed” and hence exercise legitimate authority. Here is why this is a bogus claim.

​First, it is obvious that the people who did not vote for the winners of the election (and this is commonly nearly 50% of the voters!) did not give their consent to the winner to rule over them.

​Second, the constitution that determines how the government operates and holds elections is a document that typically was written and made the law of the land long before the people who must live under it were even born, and so they never gave their consent to it. And even if the document was ratified in the lifetime of the people who must live under it, the ones who voted “no” did not give their consent to it.

​Third, informed consent--true informed consent!--is a wonderful concept, but it means something very different from what people point to when they argue that a government has “informed consent.” Here’s what true informed consent means. True informed consent is what is required (in most nations today) from a person before he or she can be enrolled in a medical research clinical trial. To give true informed consent the person must, under no compulsion, sign an “informed consent” document that must be written in language the person (or adult guardian in the case of a child) can understand; often the person must sign each paragraph in the consent document to make sure he or she fully understands and consents to it.

​In contrast to true informed consent, today’s current non-egalitarian governments can only obtain--at best!--phony “informed consent.” In no case did the people ruled by such governments have an opportunity to vote against having a non-egalitarian government and for abolishing class inequality and having a government based on voluntary federation of egalitarians. The upper class always used compulsion to prevent people from making this choice an option for which people would be able to vote. Thus when people vote for the available option(s) it is under compulsion, as much as a person given a choice between being hanged or electrocuted “freely” chooses one or the other option.

​Fourth, an egalitarian government, the purpose of which is to shape society by egalitarian values, must impose its aims on anti-egalitarians who object to its egalitarian aims. Anti-egalitarians will not give truly voluntary (no compulsion) consent to an egalitarian government. This does not make an egalitarian government illegitimate. It simply shows that the “consent of the governed” (i.e., consent of ALL the governed) concept is not appropriate in this context, as I discuss further in “A Misunderstanding about Democracy.”