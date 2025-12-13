Share

Democratic Socialist NYC Mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani has declared that he will live in Gracie Mansion, a luxurious mansion paid for by NYC taxpayers for their mayor to occupy, rather than continue to live in his modest $2,300-per-month rent-stabilized apartment in Astoria, Queens.

In case you were wondering, the above are not photos of Mamdani’s current $2,300-per-month rent-stabilized apartment in Astoria, Queens., but rather of his new digs.

Of course the pro-capitalism press is having a field day with this, such as here and here. These media write the predictable stuff, for example:

Yes, the pro-capitalist press writes this stuff in order to make people believe that it isn’t really possible to make society truly equal with no rich and no poor, and that anybody who says they will do that really won’t. It’s the old (falsely misinterpreted line from George Orwell’s Animal Farm): “All the animals were equal but some were more equal than others.” It’s the standard pitch of capitalists, designed to make the have-nots so hopeless about the possibility of making society be no-rich-and-no-poor that they won’t even try to do it.

But wrong as the pro-capitalist press is, there is nonetheless an also-unfriendly EGALITARIAN take on the fact that Mamdani will be living in (tax-payer-funded) luxury while claiming to be fighting for the NYC working class.

Egalitarians like myself say that things like Gracie Mansion should be turned into museums open to the public, museums to shed light on the wrongful nature of class inequality and how it was, unfortunately for the have-nots, the fact of life in NYC for far too long.

Egalitarians like myself say that leaders of the have-nots should not have a higher standard of living than other people even if they do have the respect of other people for their good leadership aimed at shaping all of society by egalitarian values and principles (as summarized here.)

Egalitarians like myself say that it is probably not a coincidence that a) Mamdani has chosen to reside in Gracie Mansion and b) Mandani will never give the good speech I wrote for him (and satirically said he gave) here.

Most importantly, egalitarians like myself say that the pro-capitalism tabloids are flat out wrong in saying that Mamdani’s residing in Gracie Mansion shows that egalitarian revolution for genuine no-rich-and-no-poor equality is impossible. It is possible because it is in fact what most people want, and eventually this fact will decide the issue, despite all of the very real obstacles.