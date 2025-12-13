"NYC Socialist Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Moves to Gracie Mansion, Citing Family Safety"--My Egalitarian Take versus the Tabloid Pro-Capitalism Take
With a note about George Orwell's likely take.
Democratic Socialist NYC Mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani has declared that he will live in Gracie Mansion, a luxurious mansion paid for by NYC taxpayers for their mayor to occupy, rather than continue to live in his modest $2,300-per-month rent-stabilized apartment in Astoria, Queens.
In case you were wondering, the above are not photos of Mamdani’s current $2,300-per-month rent-stabilized apartment in Astoria, Queens., but rather of his new digs.
Of course the pro-capitalism press is having a field day with this, such as here and here. These media write the predictable stuff, for example:
Yes, the pro-capitalist press writes this stuff in order to make people believe that it isn’t really possible to make society truly equal with no rich and no poor, and that anybody who says they will do that really won’t. It’s the old (falsely misinterpreted1 line from George Orwell’s Animal Farm): “All the animals were equal but some were more equal than others.” It’s the standard pitch of capitalists, designed to make the have-nots so hopeless about the possibility of making society be no-rich-and-no-poor that they won’t even try to do it.
But wrong as the pro-capitalist press is, there is nonetheless an also-unfriendly EGALITARIAN take on the fact that Mamdani will be living in (tax-payer-funded) luxury while claiming to be fighting for the NYC working class.
Egalitarians like myself say that things like Gracie Mansion should be turned into museums open to the public, museums to shed light on the wrongful nature of class inequality and how it was, unfortunately for the have-nots, the fact of life in NYC for far too long.
Egalitarians like myself say that leaders of the have-nots should not have a higher standard of living than other people even if they do have the respect of other people for their good leadership aimed at shaping all of society by egalitarian values and principles (as summarized here.)
Egalitarians like myself say that it is probably not a coincidence that a) Mamdani has chosen to reside in Gracie Mansion and b) Mandani will never give the good speech I wrote for him (and satirically said he gave) here.2
Most importantly, egalitarians like myself say that the pro-capitalism tabloids are flat out wrong in saying that Mamdani’s residing in Gracie Mansion shows that egalitarian revolution for genuine no-rich-and-no-poor equality is impossible. It is possible because it is in fact what most people want, and eventually this fact will decide the issue, despite all of the very real obstacles.
George Orwell wrote Animal Farm as a scathing attack on the Bolsheviks in Russia for creating a very unequal society in the name of creating a classless society; Orwell was not opposed to genuine efforts to create a classless society and had personally fought in Spain in 1936 with the anarchists and others who were fighting for that very goal. The American ruling class (via its public education system) keeps these facts secret and tells people that the message of Animal Farm is that it is impossible to truly have an equal no-rich-and-no-poor society.
My late very good friend, Dave Stratman, told me this experience he had. He had applied for the job of director of the National Parent Teacher Association, a Washington D.C. based lobbying organization. Just before they hired him they asked him to suggest what he thought his salary should be. Dave provided a reasonable figure, high enough to make it worth his while to take the job but not so high that he thought it would be rejected as absurd. To his shock, they said they would pay him TRIPLE the figure he provided. Dave told me why they did that. The rich want their high-level agents to be loyal to them and paying them absurdly high salaries generally does make them loyal that way. Similarly, letting a mayor, even a ‘democratic socialist’ mayor, live in absurd luxury tends to make them loyal to the upper class that provides them, and that shares in, that luxury. It’s not complicated!
Well........ we shall see........ And soon enough, i think....
All good points, John! The anecdote about Dave Stratman and the proposal from the National PTA to triple his salary suggestion was quite interesting and telling!