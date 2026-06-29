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This wonderful egalitarian woman, like billions of egalitarians, wants no rich and no poor, which is the only way to truly have affordable housing—good housing—for all (all who contribute reasonably according to ability.) Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my postal zip code.

NYC Mayor Mamdani has frozen the rents—prohibited rent increases—for millions of apartments in New York City. Here’s a video reporting on this event.

This video presents the case anti-rent-freeze case. So too does this conservative New York Post article. Mayor Mamdani and all of his ‘progressive’ fans present the pro-rent-freeze case, which is simply that freezing rents helps the tenants whose rents would otherwise have increased.

This public discourse about rent control is designed by the rich to censor the only viewpoint that truly says what is necessary for working class people to have what they want and deserve: good housing in good neighborhoods located conveniently close to where they work. Here is what this actually requires:

As long as housing remains the private property (read about egalitarianism and private property here) of landlords who rent it out for as much as the market will bear or the law permits, many working class people will be deprived of what they deserve: good housing in good neighborhoods located conveniently close to where they work. Here’s why.

When rents are not frozen, landlords raise rents to the point where many working class people cannot obtain good affordable housing. When rents are frozen, landlords are no longer motivated to make the repairs and do the maintenance required to keep the building in good and safe condition, again resulting in many working class people being deprived of what they deserve: good housing in good neighborhoods located conveniently close to where they work.

In city after city the pendulum swings from no-rent-control to rent-control because whichever way it is the have-nots end up being treated like dirt; eventually (typically in several years or a decade or so) public anger at the unjust status quo leads to support for changing the current rent policy, from no-rent-control to rent-control (as has just happened in NYC) or vice-versa.

This back-and-forth is exactly what the ruling billionaire class loves. It keeps the rich in power. Changing rent-control policy (no matter in which direction) is the proverbial carrot held in front of the proverbial donkey.

By censoring the actual solution to the housing problem, the rich make it seem that the problem is unsolvable, that the issue is just tooooo complicated. The rich always try to make us think that issues are just too complicated, as they have done regarding, for example, the supposed impossibility of achieving a just peace in the Middle East because it’s just toooooo complicated, as I discuss here (PDF).

The rich also use the rent-control issue for divide-and-rule of the have-nots. It works like this. When the rents are not controlled, the younger have-nots who have not experienced how buildings became dilapidated and unsafe under the earlier rent-control, are enthusiastic supporters of getting rent control. The older have-nots who have experienced how bad things were under earlier rent-control do not support getting rent control. Presto! Divide-and-rule.