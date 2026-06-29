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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
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Yikes. Now the analysis of fucking J-New York City? And a retired Jewish faculty going after Mandami?

Big picture. . . . Colombia? Venezuela? Argentina? Greece? Come on, entire countries destroyed by the number 319 and their dogs of Is-RAW-hell seems to be where your gaze might be.

Oh, no, not their religion or their connection to Judaism or what have you, no, that doesn't count. Come on. You want nothing to do with those who see Zionism as an empty signifier?

Listen to this journalist.

This interview was recorded days after Hadi himself survived a targeted Israeli strike near the Kfartibnit roundabout, where he was filming a routine field report. The attack left him with 16 shrapnel wounds across both legs. He was alone, in an open area, wearing full press gear — his car windows open so there could be no question of what he was carrying. He believes the strike was deliberate, coordinated by a drone that had been monitoring him, and intended to silence on-the-ground reporting that contradicts Israeli military narratives.

"The military effort itself is based on the narrative, the image,” Hoteit told Drop Site’s Maysa Mustafa and Sarmad Jawad. “This is why it's very crucial for [Israel] to kill journalists on the other side — because journalists on the other side are not messing with something peripheral, something on the margin of the main military effort.”

Hadi also speaks about the broader Israeli strategy of eliminating field journalists — including his personal friends Amal Khalil, Ali Shoeib and Fatima Ftouni— and why he believes controlling the narrative has become as central to Israel's military effort as the strikes themselves.

https://youtu.be/09z2Vgew2Jg?si=T-XEd_iJ4GMjR_bm

RENT control?

319 Billionaires of the Jewish Persuasion?

Hmm -- Fink and Schwartzman, Black stones and rocks. Shvarts shtayner or Shvarts shteiner.

Powerful Jews.

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