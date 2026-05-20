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This wonderful egalitarian woman, like billions of other egalitarians, wants no rich and no poor, not some people (like physicians) much richer than others (like hotel housekeepers.)

The NYT reported:

Some people, on hearing about this, may think this is absurd. “What’s next?” they may ask; will hotel housekeepers and janitors end up being paid—gasp!—the same as physicians?

I say “Yes. Hotel housekeepers and janitors should be paid the same as physicians.” My late friend, Dave Stratman, and I wrote a 30-page document in 2011 (before we began using the word ‘egalitarianism’) titled Thinking about Revolution (read it free online here) which includes a section (that I have copied below for your convenience) titled, “Should Physicians Be Paid More Than Janitors?” Here it is. Please read it and let me know in the comments what you think.

Equal living standards for all, including doctors and janitors, go to the heart of creating a better society. The aim of the pecking order of pay and status in our society is to divide workers and convince people to feel better and more deserving than all those slightly lower in the pecking order and respectful and supportive of all those higher up. Pay differentials are meant to recruit people to the capitalist team.

So should a janitor have the same standard of living as a doctor, and the same right to participate in workplace decisions? Here is why we think so.

In the new society, the usual arguments for higher pay for physicians would not hold water. Medical training would be free, eliminating one argument for higher physician pay. But even in today’s society the argument that physicians deserve higher pay because of the sacrifice they must make does not hold up. The education and training of a doctor are largely a function of the status of the family into which a doctor-to-be is born. Few doctors are born to low-status families, just as few janitors are born to high status families. (This is not a function of so-called intelligence. Those SAT scores etched in our brains correlate with nothing so much as the economic status of our families.) If the Prince and the Pauper were switched at birth, how different might their lives be? Should the doctor be rewarded for his luck in being born to a high-status family, thus preserving inequality into the next generation?

Then too, the doctor’s rigorous education and training represent an opportunity for intellectual and personal development accorded relatively few people in our society. A physician takes on considerable responsibilities, but this is one of the benefits of being a physician. The profession of medical doctor carries with it its own incentives, irrespective of status and pay. Which would you rather be, a doctor or a janitor?

What about the argument that the demand for physicians, unlike janitors, exceeds the supply? The reason physicians are relatively scarce today is because our unequal economy is not based on providing for the needs of everybody, but rather on providing for the needs of those who can afford the price. Physicians, good schools, and many other things are kept artificially scarce for this reason, and also for the purpose of social control. The rulers use artificial scarcity to make people feel insecure and to make them compete against each other for things in short supply. In a society organized on new principles, we would not have this problem.

What about the argument that a physician’s skills are more valuable to society than a janitor’s? This argument suggests that the doctor accomplishes her health miracles by herself. But medical schools and hospitals could not function without the janitors who contribute to the hygienic cleanliness of the hospital, or the carpenters and masons and electricians and plumbers and sheet metal workers and all the other construction workers who build the hospital and medical school, or the nurses and orderlies and cooks without whom a hospital cannot care for the sick, or the farmers and agricultural workers who grow and harvest the food all the others need to be able to do their various jobs, and the list goes on and on. Without all of these other people doing their jobs, there would be no physicians.