JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Tunes's avatar
Tom Tunes
8h

I'm not sure I agree with everything you say here, John. One of the reasons I have doubts is because the world has yet to experience a society of such equality that all workers have the same standard of living. In general one of the fundamental ways certain types of workers with developed skills can earn higher compensation is by a lot of hard work and usually the gift of a well-functioning brain. Common sense and observations tell us that not all people are created equal in terms of innate ability. Some people are gifted athletically, others intellectually, others both. I don't think most people actually are motivated by the pecking order you refer to. That is an effort by our rulers in order to divide and control people. I think most people are just motivated to have what they consider themselves to be a standard of living they feel they can achieve for themselves through hard work and some modicum of security that they can safely enjoy that standard, either through their work or through their savings. It is a very large step to think that people who are capable of a high level of output will be satisfied with the standard they are allowed in an egalitarian society. If that group of people opposes the establishment of an egalitarian society it will be a large stumbling block to revolutionary change. I'm not sure how this problem can be solved, but I think it is a mistake to ignore it.

Reply
Share
5 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture