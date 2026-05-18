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United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
5h

In the paragraph in bold letters under the Janno Lieber quote, that starts with "In an egalitarian society there would be question about how much the workers should be paid or what their health care premiums should be.." I think there should be the word "not" before "would be", no? ("..there would NOT be question about..")

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