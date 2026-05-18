Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

This wonderful egalitarian woman (and no doubt her child will be an egalitarian adult one day too) want society to be with no rich and no poor; that can happen when the economy is not based on money and wages but rather on the principle, “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.”

The Guardian reports:

The Long Island Rail Road that serves the city’s eastern suburbs ceased operations on early Saturday morning after five unions representing about half its workforce walked off the job. The two sides have been negotiating for months on a new contract, and the Trump administration had even interceded to try and broker a deal. But the unions were legally allowed to strike starting at 12.01am on Saturday. Kevin Sexton, national vice-president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, said no new negotiations have been scheduled. “We’re far apart at this point,” Sexton said early on Saturday. “We are truly sorry that we are in this situation.”… The most recent contract talks have stalled on the question of worker’s salaries and health care premiums.

Here’s where the divide-and-rule (workers versus commuters) kicks in:

Janno Lieber, the MTA chairman, said in a statement on Saturday that “this was not the result we were looking for” but added that “we cannot and will not do a deal that shifts huge costs to our riders by forcing fare hikes”.

In an egalitarian society there would be no question about how much the workers should be paid or what their health care premiums should be, and workers and commuters would not be pitted against each other. Here’s why.

As I explain in my earlier post about college professors here (and in my articles about how an egalitarian economy works here and here), in an egalitarian society the rail road workers’ organization (like the professors guild described in my above-linked article) would (in each local community) be evaluated by the local assembly of egalitarians (as described here) and either deemed to be a member in good standing of the sharing economy or not. The decision would be an affirmative one if, based on the reputation of the workers’ organization, it was deemed to be an economic enterprise that was performing a useful service in a reasonable manner and was taking (for free, since it is a moneyless economy) from the economy no more than it needed or reasonably desired.

If the workers’ organization is a member in good standing of the sharing economy then all of its members (the workers) are also members in good standing of the sharing economy. This means that the individual workers are all considered to be contributing reasonably according to ability and hence have the right to take for free from the economy what they need or reasonably desire (this includes health care, housing, education, food, clothing, transportation, recreation, entertainment and so on and so on) with scarce things equitably rationed according to need. This is their ‘wage’ or ‘salary’ and their ‘benefits package’ and it’s not some specific number of dollars but rather an inclusive civic privilege gained as a result of contributing reasonably according to ability. (The local assembly of egalitarians can, of course, deny this privilege to a specific individual if it determines that that person is a hog, i.e., is taking far more than what he/she needs or reasonably desires. Read about people who are not members of the sharing economy—which is voluntary—in the subsection “People Have the Right NOT to Belong to the Sharing Economy” in the article about egalitarianism here.)

The workers’ organization thus has a strong motive for maintaining its reputation as providing a useful service in a reasonable manner. The workers don’t want to lose their organization’s (and hence their personal) membership in the sharing economy due to having a bad reputation. Therefore the workers will tell any individual worker who is acting in a manner to undermine the organization’s reputation to change his/her ways or else be expelled from their organization (which the workers can do because they democratically control it.)

What about the commuters and the fare they’ll have to pay?

The commuters are, like the railroad workers, able to be members in good standing of the sharing economy either by being a worker in an economic enterprise that is itself a member, or by persuading the local assembly of egalitarians to give them membership on the grounds that they, personally, contribute reasonbly according to ability.

As far as the fare to ride the railroad, egalitarians could, I suppose, make the ride free to those who are members of the sharing economy but not free to non-members, with the latter having to pay by barter for their ride (see again, the subsection “People Have the Right NOT to Belong to the Sharing Economy” in the article about egalitarianism here.) But I suspect that in most cases egalitarians would make ride free for all regardless of membership in the sharing economy, for this reason. Probably only a small number of people would not be members of the sharing economy and the inconvenience of checking each rider’s membership status is not worth the trouble.

In such an egalitarian society and economy, there would be no conflicts over how much to pay workers or how much people would have to pay to ride the train. And railroad workers and commuters would not be pitted against each other for divide-and-rule by a ruling billionaire class, like today.