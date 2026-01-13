Share

The likes of Robert Reich, and the entire liberal wing of the ruling class that organizes the NO KINGS demonstrations, tell us that the reason people oppose our good views—such as wanting to end the cruel ICE deportations—is because they are simply hateful bigoted people. Thus Reich creates his little cartoon to make this wrong point:

Here’s what Robert Reich and the entire liberal wing of the ruling class does NOT want you to know about people who disagree with you. It’s what I found out when I went to a pro-Trump MAGA rally and actually spoke with random people there. Read my “Pro-Trump-ers and Egalitarianism” to find out what happened.

The liberal wing of the ruling class and the conservative wing have the same divide-and-rule aim, which is to whip up their respective have-not followers into viewing the opposite camp of have-nots as despicable people who are the enemy. This is what the No Kings demonstrations AND the endless Trump rallies are all about. Neither is designed to weaken the power of the billionaire class; on the contrary.

The effect and intent of the liberal “they disagree with you because they are simply hateful bigots” message is to prevent the have-nots in the liberal camp from even trying to figure out and learn exactly why people in the conservative camp disagree with them.

The effect and intent of the conservative “those woke dems are evil anti-American Communists” message is likewise to prevent the have-nots in the conservative camp from even trying to figure out and learn exactly why people in the liberal camp disagree with them.

The actual reason why those who disagree with most of my fellow Substack readers do so is because they believe certain lies—lies that we must identify and then persuasively refute by breaking the censorship of the respective truths.

The ruling class counts on our not doing this because we are blinded by the elitist notion that people who disagree with us must just be bigoted hateful people.

The ruling class counts on us ONLY demonstrating and protesting and futilely trying to physically stop ICE deportations while never refuting the lies that cause a substantial part of the population to oppose us and to support ICE. This is the divide-and-rule strategy.

The ruling class knows that if we massively refuted the lie about why there are so many illegal immigrants (you might even yourself believe this lie since the truth is so widely censored, so open the previous link to read about it) then we would have so much support (90% or more) from the general public in trying to block ICE deportations that it would no longer be futile to try to do that. This is why no speakers at any ruling-class-organized NO KINGS demonstration or any Trump rally ever even hint at expressing the truth and refuting the lie about why there are so many illegal immigrants.

Our ruling billionaire class stays in power primarily by using extremely sophisticated divide-and-rule propaganda coupled with extremely effective censorship of the truths that refute the lies on which that propaganda is based.

Ninety percent of the people who disagree with us in our good pro-egalitarian and anti-establishment aims would be on our side against the side of the ruling class if they knew certain truths that refute certain lies that they currently believe.

Here are three of the key censored truths:

The reason there are so many illegal immigrants is because for decades the billionaire ruling class (both parties) has been doing things deliberately south of the border and in Haiti for force poor people there to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive. (Read the proof of this here and the lie that this truth censors here.) The reason the Israeli government has been using extreme violence against Palestinians for decades has nothing whatsoever to do with making Israeli Jews safe but, on the contrary, is for the purpose of enabling the billionaire ruling class of Israel to get away with severely economically oppressing Israeli working class Jews and controlling them with the Palestinian bogeyman enemy from which the billionaires pretend to be protecting Israelis. (Read the evidence that proves this here.) Racial discrimination against non-whites has, since the days of chattel slavery, been for the purpose of destroying the solidarity of ALL races of working class people in order to enable the rich upper class to oppress ALL races of working class people; it has never been to confer any ‘privilege’ (i.e, benefit) to white working class people. (Read about this here and here.)

These are all virtually 100% censored truths. Nobody with a substantial audience todayexpresses these truths. (If you disagree with me on this assertion, point out to me somebody with a substantial audience who expresses one or more of these truths.)

If and when these truths become widely known (i.e., when we break the censorship), then about 90% of the people who currently disagree with us would agree with us. This is exactly why the ruling class censors these truths.

The ruling class tries to prevent us from breaking the censorship of these truths by preventing us from understanding the importance of doing so. This is why the ruling class loves it when its agents, such as Robert Reich, tell us that the reason people disagree with us is simply that they are hateful bigots. The ruling class wants us to believe that there is nothing we can do to create unity of 90% of ALL the have-nots against the ruling class. The ruling class wants us to think that about half the have-nots oppose us because of their innate hateful bigotry and there’s nothing we can ever do to change that, so we should give up even trying and realize that it is impossible to build a pro-egalitarian movement large enough to win, that resistance is futile.

If you want to break the ruling class censorship of key truths, please read my earlier Substack posts (below) about details for how you can do that and read how we’re doing it in Brighton, Massachusetts here: