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This wonderful egalitarian man, like billions of egalitarians, wants to remove the rich from power. Jeffrey Sachs disagrees. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my postal zip code.

Professor Jeffrey Sachs, in this recent video shown below at time point 6:10 and repeated throughout, repeats the ruling-class-approved explanation for why U.S. foreign policy is constant warmongering. It goes like this: “There are some bad capitalists—the military industrial complex and the digital Big Tech capitalists— who control U.S. foreign policy and use their control to make the U.S. engage in warmongering, which maximizes their profits, which is all they really care about.”

First I will say why this explanation is ruling-class-approved, and then I will provide evidence that it is false.

Why is it ruling-class-approved?

The reason the ruling class approves of this “anti-establishment” understanding is this. It implies that the way to end the warmongering is to replace the “bad capitalists” with the “good ones” who are supposedly not warmongers. The ruling class understands that there are virtually no “good capitalists who don’t support warmongering” (as I discuss below.) The ruling class knows that if the have-nots aim to get the “good capitalists” in power, instead of removing the rich—as a class that treats us like dirt—from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor (a.k.a. egalitarian revolution), then the ruling billionaire class will remain in power without having to fear any serious explicit attempt by the have-nots to remove it from power.

What shows that Jeffrey Sachs’s explanation is false?

The evidence is what my long article, “Oppressors Need Bogeyman Enemies and Invent them When Necessary. Which explains the actual, versus apparent, aims of U.S. imperialism,” is all about. I will share with you here just the following excerpt from it:

THE CULPRIT IS NOT ONLY THE ARMS MANUFACTURERS Let’s follow the money. The U.S. neoconservatives are the leading warmongers. After the Cold War ended neoconservatives argued that the U.S. needed to achieve “full spectrum dominance” of the entire world. A leading neoconservative, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Paul Wolfowitz, wrote the famous Wolfowitz Doctrine to advocate US hegemonic power over all other nations. This outright imperialistic aim was articulated by Zbigniew Brzezinski (a counselor to President Lyndon B. Johnson from 1966 to 1968, President Jimmy Carter’s National Security Advisor from 1977 to 1981, and the Executive Director of the powerful Trilateral Commission established by David Rockefeller) in his famous book, The Grand Chessboard, in which he wrote: “In brief, the U.S. policy goal must be unapologetically twofold: to perpetuate America’s own dominant position for at least a generation and preferably longer still; and to create a geopolitical framework that can absorb the inevitable shocks and strains of social-political change while evolving into the geopolitical core of shared responsibility for peaceful global management.” One of the leading neoconservative think tanks is the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). It sponsors each year a “Zbigniew Brzezinski Annual Prize and Lecture.” This website lists CSIS as “One of the top ten think tanks in the world,” and says that it “often exerted direct influence on the White House with respect to foreign policy and defense issues” and that “notable CSIS-associated people include former US Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, former Israeli President, Ehud Barak, current US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, former US Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, former US Senator, Sam Nunn, Pritzker Organization CEO, Thomas J. Pritzker.” Brian Berletic has an informative video about CSIS titled, “CSIS War Game: US vs China over Taiwan--Provoking War to Preserve US Primacy” at . So, who funds CSIS? Is it only funded by the obvious culprits, the arms manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon? No. It gets funding from a much wider spectrum of Big Money in the United States. According to CSIS’s own website, its corporate funders are listed here, and its foundation funders are listed here (and it also has government funders, of course, listed here).​ Some of the corporate funders include Apple, Walmart, Amazon, Bank of America, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Facebook, JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson, McAfee, Merck, Microsoft, Oracle, Apple, Canon, General Electric, IBM, Procter & Gamble, Sun Life Financial, United Airlines, Verizon, American Airlines, Disney, Google, Kellogg’s. ​ Not exactly exclusively arms manufacturers, right? What about CSIS’s foundation donors? The list includes the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the Carnegie Corporation of New York, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the World Wildlife Fund. The point (as I discuss further below) is that warmongering against bogeyman enemies is not something that ONLY arms manufacturers want; it is something that the billionaire class in general wants.​

Disney, Kellogg’s, Procter & Gamble, Verizon, Johnson & Johnson, Facebook, the World Wildlife Fund: these are among the warmongers! It’s not just the Military-Industrial Complex and corporations such as Palantir!

It’s the entire capitalist, billionaire, class!

And their motive for warmongering is NOT primarily to maximize their profits. (Procter & Gamble does not need warmongering in order to sell its main products such as diapers and dishwasher detergent!) The motive of these corporations—all of them!—is to KEEP THEIR CLASS IN POWER by keeping us have-nots at war against somebody—anybody—for some reason—any reason—so they can accuse us of being unpatriotic, even treasonous, if we don’t obey them. This is not complicated!