David Hughs posted a Substack titled, “Mask Wearing as a Public Loyalty Ritual: The face mask symbolized submission to authority. The government mandated mask wearing in certain spaces, and most of the public complied.”

No! Mask Wearing was/is not a public loyalty ritual demonstrating ‘submission to authority.’ People wore/wear masks because they believed/believe (rightly or wrongly, which is an entirely different question) that doing so made for a safer world.

As you can see from the above graphics, wearing a mask was NOT a sign of loyalty or submission to the ruling class.

Even among the trucker convoy people protesting the Covid vaccine mandates, I found one person wearing a mask. As you can see below in this frame (time point 0:27) from a video of people in the truck convoy that protested the vaccine mandates, a man (just to the left and rear of the man with the red jacket on the far right) among those supporting the convoy is wearing a mask, not as a way to demonstrate loyalty and submission to the authorities he was protesting against but because he happened to think it made him or others safer, obviously. (Yes, he was in the minority in this belief, but so what?)

If David Hughes actually ASKED people why they wore/wear a mask he would know that in almost all cases it is for exactly the same reason they drive on the side of the road the law directs: to make things safer. Does David Hughes think people drive on the correct side of the road in order to demonstrate their loyalty and obedience to the ruling class? Give me a break!

David Hughes needs to distinguish between a) people believing what he thinks is a lie (e.g., that wearing a mask makes people safer), from b) people supporting and wanting to demonstrate loyalty to the ruling class that promotes what David Hughes believes is a lie. There is a huge difference between these two explanations for why people wore/weak masks.

According to the wrong-headed ‘logic’ of David Hughes here, the reason people supported past U.S. unjust wars (such as the war on Iraq based on the Weapons of Mass Destruction lie) is because they wanted to demonstrate their loyalty and obedience to the ruling class, rather than because they thought (wrongly, but that’s a different question) that the war was morally right because it was about making people safer.

Why am I making such a big deal about this?

I’m making a big deal about this because the main way the ruling class stays in power is by making people feel hopeless about the possibility of removing the rich from power; and the main way it makes people feel hopeless about this is by making people believe (falsely, as I prove here and as I confirm repeatedly by doing this about three days a week since April) that hardly anybody else shares their desire to remove the rich from power and so resistance is futile. The fact is that the vast majority of people would LOVE to remove the rich from power, and what they think about the wisdom of wearing a mask during a declared pandemic tells you NOTHING at all about what they think about whether we should remove the rich from power. NOTHING!

The rich promote lots of lies that are virtually impossible for ordinary people to tell if they are true or false from their own personal experience: lies about viruses and vaccines; lies about C02 and climate; lies about WMD in the hands of this or that national leader; lies about who orchestrated 9/11; lies about who orchestrated the assassinations of JFK, RFK, MLK, Jr., and Malcolm X; lies about chem trails; lies about the cause of huge wildfires in Hawaii and California; lies about who is a child molester; and on and on. These are what I call lies of social control.

In contrast to these lies of social control there is one thing that EVERYBODY knows from their own personal experience is true, what I call the BIG TRUTH: the rich treat the have-nots like dirt. Everybody knows this and this is why almost everybody would LOVE to remove the rich from power (even if they think it is impossible and even fear expressing this desire, as I discuss here.)

And guess what? When the have-nots remove the rich from power (something like this way) it will be because they know the BIG TRUTH, not because they know any of the lies of social control are false. In fact, most of the millions of have-nots who one day will remove the rich from power will be people who BELIEVE some if not all of the lies of social control! (Only when the have-nots have the real power will it then become possible for them to find out the truth about all the many lies of social control.)

Revolutionaries need to give people confidence they are not alone in wanting to remove the rich from power. Revolutionaries should NOT be using belief or non-belief in this or that lie of social control as a litmus test for deciding who can be mobilized to remove the rich from power and who cannot.

David Hughes: Stop spreading the ruling class lie that most people wore/wear masks to demonstrate loyalty and obedience to the ruling class!