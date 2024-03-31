Share

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Jill Stein asked me (in her email to me and maybe to you too), “Should I debate RFK Jr on Palestine?” My answer is ‘No’ for the reason I will explain following this copy of her message:

Here’s why I say ‘No.’

The audience of any debate about Palestine between Jill Stein and RFK, Jr. will consist of people in one or the other of these three categories:

#1. People who support Israel’s genocidal violence against Palestinians in Gaza because they believe the lie (yes it is a lie, as I discuss below) that this violence is required to make Israeli Jews safe. (This is RFK, Jr.’s position.)

#2. People who agree that Israeli violence against Palestinians in the past (i.e., enforcing the ethnic cleansing to ensure that Israel has at least an 80% Jewish majority population so that it can remain a “Jewish state” that is supposedly [it’s not really, but see below about why not] necessary for Jews to be safe in the world) was fine, but who do NOT believe that the current genocidal Israeli violence in Gaza is necessary to make Jews safe and therefore believe that the current Israeli violence in Gaza is not deserving of any support.

#3. People who are willing to accept that even the current genocidal Israeli violence in Gaza is required to make Jews safe but who say that even that noble purpose does not constitute a sufficient reason for the genocidal violence against Palestinians.

Because the people in category #1 know about and are horrified by the Holocaust and, to their credit, therefore do not want to take a side that they believe means going against the Jews, the ONLY thing that can change their mind today about whether or not to support the current Israeli genocidal violence in Gaza is to persuade them that Israel’s violence against Palestinians is not—indeed never has been—actually for the purpose, in any way whatsoever, of making Jews safe, but rather it is for an immoral purpose.

Jill Stein has never stated the simple but crucially important fact, that Israel’s more than seven decades of violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians (and the associated brutal apartheid military rule over Palestinians in the West Bank and the brutal oppression of Palestinians inside Israel who are denied the rights of Jews there) has not ever been for the purpose of making Jews safe, but on the contrary for the purpose of making Israeli billionaires richer and richer at the expense of the safety and well-being of ordinary Israeli Jews. This is why (as I elucidate below) whatever Jill Stein says in a debate with RFK, Jr., it will not persuade people who support Israel’s current genocidal violence in Gaza to change their mind!

THE KEY TRUTH AND KEY FACT: The Israeli violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians has NEVER been about making Israeli Jews safe. It has always been (as far as the people who actually control the Israeli government are concerned) a strategy for controlling and dominating and oppressing the Israeli Jewish working class to make Israeli billionaires richer and richer. It has been for the purpose of making the Palestinians be a frightening bogeyman enemy that Israeli Jews will fear so much that they will not seriously go against the Israeli billionaires who pretend to be protecting Jews from “their real enemy”—the Palestinian. I prove this fact in my article, “Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinian.”

Consider the horrible meaning of the word “unconditional” in Jill Stein’s second paragraph, where she says, “Joe Biden and Donald Trump have made themselves clear as well. Each of them will continue unconditional support for Israel no matter how many war crimes they commit.” Jill Stein is only opposed to “unconditional” support of Israel, but not opposed to support of Israel generally. This is because Jill Stein accepts the lie that the Israeli government in general is defending ordinary Israeli Jews. The only question for Jill Stein is whether the current Israeli violence in Gaza goes above what is necessary to defend Israeli Jews, in which case Stein calls it a “war crime.”

In any debate with RFK, Jr., Jill Stein would argue that the current Israeli violence in Gaza goes beyond what is needed to make Jews safe, and is hence morally wrong. The reason this won’t change the mind of people in the audience is this:

Virtually everybody in the debate audience will have seen the TV coverage of the Israeli genocidal violence in Gaza and will have already decided if it can credibly be explained as “necessary to make Jews safe.”

I say “virtually everybody in the audience” because Joe Rogan, a person not known for being “pro-Palestinian,” has informed his HUGE audience (much larger than the audience of any debate between Jill Stein and RFK, Jr.) that the Gaza violence is simply not explainable as anything other than an attempt to kill innocent Palestinian civilians just because they are Palestinians.

Joe Rogan carefully explained to his huge audience (see him do it below) that Israel killed clearly indisputably innocent unarmed Palestinians for no reason other than that they were Palestinians:

People in any Jill Stein-RFK, Jr. debate will not learn anything new from Jill Stein about the Gaza violence—nothing that they don’t already know and on the basis of which they have already made up their mind. The only NEW fact that could make anybody in such an audience change their mind is the one fact that Jill Stein will NOT express: that Israeli violence has never been for the purpose of making ordinary Jews safe, but for the purpose of making rich Jews richer at the expense of ordinary Jews. (Again, the article where I prove this is here.)

Jill Stein will thus not tell her audience that, and WHY, the Israeli government for decades funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power, as I discuss in detail here (it was for the purpose of making the Palestinian bogeyman enemy be maximally frightening.) Nor will Jill Stein explain (as I do here, in detail) that Zionist leaders from the days of the Holocaust betrayed ordinary European Jews—sabotaged efforts to rescue them from the Nazis if the rescue plan did not entail sending the rescued Jews to Palestine, and even more horrible betrayals—because their goal was not to save Jews but to make them be a working class that the Zionist leaders could get rich off of, by having a “state of their own.”

If Jill Stein would TELL THE KEY TRUTH at a debate with RFK, Jr., then sure, I’d LOVE for that debate to happen. But as long as Jill Stein would make the debate simply about whether Israel’s current violence in Gaza is or is not beyond what is needed to make Jews safe—a question that her audience will already have made up their mind about—then the debate’s effect will be NEGATIVE: to reinforce the lie that Israeli violence has EVER been about making Jews safe; it will reinforce that lie simply by allowing that premise to go unchallenged.

Jill Stein is part of the problem, not the solution

Leaders such as Jill Stein are the problem. (Listen to her speech here.) During Stein’s speech at the DC Palestine Rally January 13, 2024, she never opposed nor said a single word about Israel’s refusal to allow the Palestinian refugees to exercise their Right of Return to their land inside the part of Palestine from which Zionists expelled them and which is now called Israel. This denial by Israel is the TOP grievance of Palestinians! This denial of their Right of Return is the very ethnic cleansing that Israel’s rulers have been using for more than seven decades to make Palestinians extremely angry at Israel and thus to ensure that the Palestinians can be easily portrayed as the frightening bogeyman enemy that Israel’s rulers need to control and oppress the Israeli working class. Stein said not a PEEP about this KEY FACT!

Stein opposed “the Occupation and apartheid.” But opposing the Occupation (and falsely equating ending it with ending the apartheid) is what liberal Zionists do, such as the major Israeli newspaper Ha’aretz. Liberal Zionists want the Occupation of the West Bank by Israel to end AND they want the Palestinian refugees to remain barred from returning to their homes inside Israel. They argue that ending the Occupation will make it easier to continue denying the Right of Return to the Palestinians, i.e., easier to continue the ethnic cleansing. Jill Stein gives no indication that she is not, herself, such a liberal Zionist.

Stein declared to the crowd that “We are an unstoppable majority.” This is simply false, for the reasons I discussed here. Stein, if she were a good leader, would have explained how to BECOME an unstoppable majority, that it requires explaining the KEY TRUTH AND KEY FACT to the American people. But no, not a PEEP about those Key Facts came from the lips of Jill Stein. Mossad must have been smiling a huge grin during her entire speech.