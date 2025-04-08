No. Israel is NOT a "U.S. Aircraft Carrier." It, Like the U.S., Is an Anti-Working Class Dictatorship. U.S. Rulers Love It Because It Makes Muslims a Bogeyman Enemy for Social Control of Americans
People who don't know how, or are afraid, to talk about CLASS love talking instead about "aircraft carriers" but this does not make a persuasive anti-Zionism argument
U.S. billionaires support Israel for the reasons spelled out here in a 2007 leaflet:
Those who say that Israel is a “U.S. aircraft carrier” for U.S. imperialism in the Middle East say this because it is a way to be “anti-Israel” without talking about the actual CLASS character of Israel, specifically that the billionaire ruling class of Israel severely economically oppresses the Israeli Jewish working class and gets away with it only by using violence against Palestinians to set them up as a frightening bogeyman enemy Israeli rulers pretend to protect Israeli Jews from and thereby control them. I prove this with mainstream sources here.
And I prove here, with mainstream sources, that the Israeli government for decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power (still today!) precisely because Hamas makes the Palestinians a maximally frightening bogeyman enemy with a) Hamas’s official aim of making Islam sovereign in all of Palestine (including the 78% of it known today as Israel) in contrast to the PLO that (until it was strong-armed into agreeing to the immoral Two State Solution at Oslo in 1993) called for ALL of Palestine to be a single, democratic secular state with equal rights under the law for everybody regardless of their religion, and b) Hamas’s use of overt terrorist violence directed towards killing unarmed noncombatant Israeli Jewish civilians1, starting with suicide bombers at bus stops and restaurants in Israel and then rockets aimed at Jewish civilians in towns like Sderot and then the October 7, 2023 attack on people at a music festival (in contrast to CLASS war violence as I discuss here.)
If you want to persuade otherwise good people, who presently support Israel because they are sympathetic to Jews because of the Holocaust, to do a 180 and become anti-Zionist, then you need to talk about CLASS, not “aircraft carriers”!
To see how Israel is NOT a “U.S. aircraft carrier,” how there is actually zero evidence for that other than the ideological imaginations of those who say it is, read this Consortium News article:
This article by Bricmont and Johnstone demolishes the “U.S. aircraft carrier” myth. But it doesn’t explain the actual reason why U.S. billionaires support Israel, as the leaflet at the top of my Substack does.
Furthermore, Bricmont and Johnstone seem not to realize that the Israel lobby gets its power from the American ruling class, as I discuss here. America’s top billionaire rulers USE the Israel lobby to control the politicians in Congress to make sure they don’t stray from the path they must follow.
Here’s a sample extract from the article:
The DEFINITION of terrorism is the deliberate use of violence against unarmed noncombatant civilians for a political purpose. Terrorism is the OPPOSITE of CLASS war, as I discuss here.
John, aren't you tending toward the hyperbolic when you dismiss the 'aircraft carrier' metaphor and insist Israel is just a creation of the billionaires, an anti-working class dictatorship? After all, Israel does have elections and people are allowed to hold mass rallies in protest of class inequality (the 2011 rally you cite).
I read your leaflet and you cite numerous examples of how Israel advances western hegemony in the middle east. Are you saying this is a myth? You are starting to confuse me. I get your emphasis on making class argument, but to dismiss a perfectly good metaphor seems like you are undermining your message.
I accept that the billionaires deploy divide and conquer by posing bogey man enemies to distract the masses from noticing the oppression of the billionaire class, and accept that this is a critical argument for revolutionaries to make, but when you say someone is 'not making a persuasive anti-zionist argument' by citing how Israel is a tool of the Anglo-American hegemonic power structure seems to undermine the association of zionism as a tool of western hegemony.
I think telling people not to criticize Israel as a tool of the west is a mistake. Better to say, Israel is a battleship, aircraft carrier for the West and the billionaires use it to secure global control and they do this by divide and conquer of the working classes.