U.S. billionaires support Israel for the reasons spelled out here in a 2007 leaflet:

Those who say that Israel is a “U.S. aircraft carrier” for U.S. imperialism in the Middle East say this because it is a way to be “anti-Israel” without talking about the actual CLASS character of Israel, specifically that the billionaire ruling class of Israel severely economically oppresses the Israeli Jewish working class and gets away with it only by using violence against Palestinians to set them up as a frightening bogeyman enemy Israeli rulers pretend to protect Israeli Jews from and thereby control them. I prove this with mainstream sources here.

And I prove here, with mainstream sources, that the Israeli government for decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power (still today!) precisely because Hamas makes the Palestinians a maximally frightening bogeyman enemy with a) Hamas’s official aim of making Islam sovereign in all of Palestine (including the 78% of it known today as Israel) in contrast to the PLO that (until it was strong-armed into agreeing to the immoral Two State Solution at Oslo in 1993) called for ALL of Palestine to be a single, democratic secular state with equal rights under the law for everybody regardless of their religion, and b) Hamas’s use of overt terrorist violence directed towards killing unarmed noncombatant Israeli Jewish civilians, starting with suicide bombers at bus stops and restaurants in Israel and then rockets aimed at Jewish civilians in towns like Sderot and then the October 7, 2023 attack on people at a music festival (in contrast to CLASS war violence as I discuss here.)

If you want to persuade otherwise good people, who presently support Israel because they are sympathetic to Jews because of the Holocaust, to do a 180 and become anti-Zionist, then you need to talk about CLASS, not “aircraft carriers”!

To see how Israel is NOT a “U.S. aircraft carrier,” how there is actually zero evidence for that other than the ideological imaginations of those who say it is, read this Consortium News article:

This article by Bricmont and Johnstone demolishes the “U.S. aircraft carrier” myth. But it doesn’t explain the actual reason why U.S. billionaires support Israel, as the leaflet at the top of my Substack does.

Furthermore, Bricmont and Johnstone seem not to realize that the Israel lobby gets its power from the American ruling class, as I discuss here. America’s top billionaire rulers USE the Israel lobby to control the politicians in Congress to make sure they don’t stray from the path they must follow.

Here’s a sample extract from the article: