Chuck Fall
Apr 9, 2025

John, aren't you tending toward the hyperbolic when you dismiss the 'aircraft carrier' metaphor and insist Israel is just a creation of the billionaires, an anti-working class dictatorship? After all, Israel does have elections and people are allowed to hold mass rallies in protest of class inequality (the 2011 rally you cite).

I read your leaflet and you cite numerous examples of how Israel advances western hegemony in the middle east. Are you saying this is a myth? You are starting to confuse me. I get your emphasis on making class argument, but to dismiss a perfectly good metaphor seems like you are undermining your message.

I accept that the billionaires deploy divide and conquer by posing bogey man enemies to distract the masses from noticing the oppression of the billionaire class, and accept that this is a critical argument for revolutionaries to make, but when you say someone is 'not making a persuasive anti-zionist argument' by citing how Israel is a tool of the Anglo-American hegemonic power structure seems to undermine the association of zionism as a tool of western hegemony.

I think telling people not to criticize Israel as a tool of the west is a mistake. Better to say, Israel is a battleship, aircraft carrier for the West and the billionaires use it to secure global control and they do this by divide and conquer of the working classes.

1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
