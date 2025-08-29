Share

Warning! As The Guardian reports here , gullible people think AI is (or can be) sentient, i.e. , be a person like you or me who suffers and has feelings and desires so on. AI cannot be sentient. Only biological entities can be sentient.

This fact—that some people wrongly believe AI is or can be sentient—is yet another reason why we should ban the creation of any AI that even SEEMS to be sentient. Such AIs are dangerous. Read examples of why here .

The ruling billionaire plutocracy manipulates our understanding of ourselves and the world in order to make us be more controllable by our rulers. The ruling class, for example, has tried to make us think that we have no free will, that human beings are motivated primarily by selfishness, and that the world we live in is not something deserving of our respect but is just dead dirt. I wrote about this in some detail in my articles linked to from here.

Don’t use AI to write stuff, and for God’s sake don’t ‘converse’ with it!

If you happen to believe that non-biological entities can be sentient then all the more reason you should oppose us humans creating them. (Just think about this a bit from the supposed point of view of the non-biological sentient being and you’ll agree if you are a compassionate person.)