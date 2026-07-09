Nima R. Alkhorshid is an anti-imperialist video host of like-minded experts. Like many other anti-imperialists he thinks a few people able to get rich easily makes a country admirable. I disagree.
Nima Alkhorshid expresses this anti-egalitarian in his July 6 video interview of former CIA analyst Larry Johnson
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I often watch Nima Alkhorshid’s video interviews of people such as retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson because they provide information that refutes the lies of the pro-West narrative about what is happening. But I am under no illusion that the anti-imperialism framework of people such as Nima Alkhorshid is at all the same as the egalitarian framework I advocate. Anti-imperialists support governments that are bullied by the United States and its Western allies and they don’t care or talk about the fact that these anti-imperialist governments oppress their own have-nots. Egalitarians in contrast support the have-nots of the world (including those who live under anti-imperialist governments that oppress the have-nots) and their efforts to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.
In his July 6 video interview of Larry Johnson, Nima Alkhorshid praised the changes in Iran that the late Supreme Leader introduced with these words at time point 32:07:
This is the way that the economy works there. You can get rich easily easily.
In this footnote1 I present verbatim from the transcript the larger context in which these words were spoken.
My point is this. Nima Alkhorshid chose to praise the changes in Iran by saying “You can get rich easily easily” and not by saying anything about how society was getting more equal economically. This is because his anti-imperialist concern is not the egaliarian one about making society more equal economically.
In fact, the Iranian government is an anti-egalitarian government2, evidence for which is in this footnote,3 which is extracted from my article (that I strongly encourage you to read to see how significant this question is) titled, “Iran’s Rulers Could Destroy the Zionist Project Without Firing a Single Missile, But They Refuse to Do So Because It Would Strengthen the Have-Nots of the World and In Iran.”
I have written earlier about the importance of using an egalitarian rather than “anti-imperialist” framework, in my article titled, “Friend or Foe? Better Get It Right, Or Suffer Big Time! Putin and Xi and Modi, just like Trump (and formerly Biden) are leaders of the oppressor classes, not of the oppressed have-nots of the world.”
Nima Alkhorshid: It was always about the human right, women right, free speech, all of this and that. And today you go to Iran, you don’t see any of those issues because because the government, it was a learning process for the government as well because they learned a lot during thebecause if you want to keep your society safe, you have to understand what is the main sources of attacks on your society, right? So they reduced that sort of friction within the society. That was a huge I would say I you you said that I I got back after 12 years out being outside of Iran. When I got there I went to the streets to talk with the people to see what’s going on there. Not only with my family and my friends I went to see the society. I wanted to see how the people feel about it was all different. It wasn’t even close to what I was witnessing before leaving Iran. Mhm. And this is a huge sort of change. It’s part of Iran.
Larry Johnson: How how did it change? The change has happened because both sides you see the people who were somehow not happy with some conditions as you mentioned with the women or this or because you have the religious Well, you’re not understanding my question. Explain explain to me specifically what did you see that had changed? What was everything changed? What what and how had it changed? not not not the process of what you know who did what the but what was what was the transformation that you saw.
Nima Alkhorshid: let me put it this way I economically let’s start with the economy the Iranian economy was under tremendous sanction and the inflation is so high but you we…I had a friend here in Brazil he studied with me for PhD we were he studied here in Brazil he went He he he he went back to Iran and I stayed here in Brazil. His his, you know, life is much much better than my life here in Brazil. He’s much wealthier than me. He’s again he’s he’s professor there. He’s teaching there the same way that I teach here in Brazil, but he’s in a much better position economically than me. This is the way that the economy works there. Mhm. You can get rich easily easily. And the second part is the society. The way that you see the society, the society there more open.
The fact that very large numbers of Iranians support the government, when it has been viciously attacked(for decades by the United States with murderous sanctions (discussed here) and lately with intensive bombing in 2026 and the U.S./Israel murder of its Supreme Leader and his family, in no way contradicts that fact that the Iranian government is an anti-egalitarian government. People rally to the flag when their nation is attacked, and mourn the death of their nation’s leader when he and his family are shockingly assassinated by a foreign enemy that has been cruelly attacking the nation’s people for decades.
The Iranian government is not pro-egalitarian; it defends the very anti-egalitarian character of Iranian society today.
Below is a video displaying an ultra-luxurious mansion, Villa Didaar, a 400 sqm, 3-story residential project in Nowshahr, Iran.
Read the architect’s description of this mansion:
Villa Didaar is located in an area where the Caspian Sea and the green mountains of Northern Alborz meet. As requested by the client, the main objectives of the architect were creating a fluid and transparent connection between the sea view and the green landscape around, as well as interconnecting the interiors while having separate and defined spaces for a large family to rest and feel cozy, plus an immediate connection with the environment outside.
Therefore, the large Villa has been designed in three separate sequences, which slide on each other in a free and independent way, while keeping the unity of the entire building as a whole: “Ground floor” (including the swimming pool, saunas, sport area), “The middle floors” (including family spaces, family and guest bedrooms and living rooms in two floors), and the “upper floor” (consisting of the guests’ separate suites and a common sitting area) which gives a wide view over the surrounding landscape.
The ground floor, which is redefining the concept of “piloti”, has an interior swimming pool stretched along the sea view that brings the sea closer.
While some Iranians live in mansions like this one, there is great poverty in Iran as reported here:
The remarks came as Iranian media reported that food inflation and basic living costs have sharply outpaced general prices, with many middle- and working-class families now below the poverty line. Parliament’s Research Center previously estimated that 30% of Iranians lived in poverty; new assessments put that figure closer to 36%.
According to lawmaker Rahmatollah Norouzi, even workers earning 450 million rials (around $400 at today’s market rates) “live below the poverty line” if they rent their homes.
Official labor data show the base monthly wage is less than 110 million rials, rising to about 150 million with benefits (about $100 to $150) -- far below the estimated 230 million needed for basic subsistence, according to the Supreme Labor Council.
Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani recently said the poverty line per person stands at 60 million rials, prompting sharp criticism from unions and economists who called the figure “divorced from reality.”
Iran’s runaway inflation empties tables, pushes children out of school
Economic hardship has already taken a toll on health and education. The Health Ministry estimates poor nutrition contributes to about 35% of annual deaths in Iran, with tens of thousands dying each year from dietary deficiencies, including lack of fruits, grains, and essential fatty acids.
The Iranians fighting to improve the living standard of ordinary Iranians, by uniting workers in struggles to get wages they are owed or to get better wages, are being arrested, not supported, by the Islamic Republic of Iran, as reported on here and here.
Clearly a society in which architects build luxury mansions for a few rich families while very many families are living in poverty, and in which workers fighting against employers for just improvements in their lives get arrested by the government, is not an egalitarian society, and there is no evidence that the Islamic Republic of Iran is aiming to remove from power the class of Iranians who can afford to purchase luxury mansions.
Regarding the individuals who constitute the leadership class of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it seems to be the case that while some of them live modestly, they derive much power from their control of enormous capitalist wealth (much as the Catholic Pope, no matter how frugally he may live, does the same). Here is what a Google (AI Google) search for “Iran’s billionaires” returns:
Wealth Within Iran’s Ruling Elite
Wealth inside Iran is often opaque and tied to the state’s political and military structures.
: The current Supreme Leader (as of March 8, 2026) is reported to have a personal net worth exceeding $3 billion. Investigations have linked him to a global property empire, including mansions on London’s “Billionaires’ Row,” luxury villas in Dubai, and European hotels.
Bonyads (Foundations): These are multi-billion dollar charitable trusts controlled by the supreme leader that operate as massive conglomerates, controlling vast portions of Iran’s economy (estimated at up to 20-30% of GDP).
IRGC (Revolutionary Guard): The IRGC controls numerous commercial entities, such as the Khatam al-Anbiya engineering firm, which manages major infrastructure projects like oil refineries and railways.