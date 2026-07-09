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I often watch Nima Alkhorshid’s video interviews of people such as retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson because they provide information that refutes the lies of the pro-West narrative about what is happening. But I am under no illusion that the anti-imperialism framework of people such as Nima Alkhorshid is at all the same as the egalitarian framework I advocate. Anti-imperialists support governments that are bullied by the United States and its Western allies and they don’t care or talk about the fact that these anti-imperialist governments oppress their own have-nots. Egalitarians in contrast support the have-nots of the world (including those who live under anti-imperialist governments that oppress the have-nots) and their efforts to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

In his July 6 video interview of Larry Johnson, Nima Alkhorshid praised the changes in Iran that the late Supreme Leader introduced with these words at time point 32:07:

This is the way that the economy works there. You can get rich easily easily.

In this footnote I present verbatim from the transcript the larger context in which these words were spoken.

My point is this. Nima Alkhorshid chose to praise the changes in Iran by saying “You can get rich easily easily” and not by saying anything about how society was getting more equal economically. This is because his anti-imperialist concern is not the egaliarian one about making society more equal economically.

In fact, the Iranian government is an anti-egalitarian government, evidence for which is in this footnote, which is extracted from my article (that I strongly encourage you to read to see how significant this question is) titled, “Iran’s Rulers Could Destroy the Zionist Project Without Firing a Single Missile, But They Refuse to Do So Because It Would Strengthen the Have-Nots of the World and In Iran.”

I have written earlier about the importance of using an egalitarian rather than “anti-imperialist” framework, in my article titled, “Friend or Foe? Better Get It Right, Or Suffer Big Time! Putin and Xi and Modi, just like Trump (and formerly Biden) are leaders of the oppressor classes, not of the oppressed have-nots of the world.”