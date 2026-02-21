NEW GUERNICA: That is the name the 'Board of Peace' in its infinite wisdom has chosen for the Capital City of their rebuilt Gaza
"The name just seems to be so fitting," said Tony Blair.
Regarding the choice of New Guernica1 as the name of Gaza’s new capital city:
Donald Trump said, “Picasso’s Guernica celebrated a huge improvement in Spain just like my huge improvement in Gaza will be, so the name makes sense.”
Jared Kushner said, “I suppose it’s a fine name. As long as we’ll make a shit-load of money. Why not?”
Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Israel is the nation state of the Jewish people and of them alone2, and so New Guernica is the perfect name.”
J.D. Vance said, “The Board of Peace is fundamentally about making the peace stick, and Picasso’s Guernica reminds us what it takes to do that, so New Guernica is exactly the right name for the new Gaza capital.”
Guernica, Picasso's most important political painting, has remained relevant as a work of art and as a symbol of protest, and it kept the memory of the Basque town's nightmare alive. While Picasso was living in Nazi-occupied Paris during World War II, one German officer allegedly asked him, upon seeing a photo of Guernica in his apartment, "Did you do that?" Picasso responded, "No, you did." [Read more about Guernica from this source.]
As I prove here, Israel is no more a state of ordinary Israeli Jews than the United States is a state of ordinary Americans, since both are states of a billionaire class that treats the have-nots like dirt.
Oh my god! I did not know this til reading it here. This is shocking for its ghoulish Orwellian twist of a critique of industrial grade war.
Israel committed genocide and The Donald with his Board of Peace is going to cover the crime with a false peace. They have announced that a technocracy will rule Gaza; and the people will be ruled by technocrats. This is not a democracy, and not anything the Palestinian people are interested in. I am pretty sure about that.
Radical egalitarians have the best program for peace in the middle east. In Israel, there needs to be a single state, non-ethnic, egalitarian, democratic, dedicated to human rights and restoring nature and the ecological health of the planet. Israel should not profit from genocide. As penance for genocide, Israel accepts a single state, based on local assemblies of egalitarians, and the confederation of local assemblies is foundational to a democratic Israel Palestine union.
Who the fuck do these people think they are? This is the 21st century not the 12th. There is not a snowball's chance in Hell they will build anything in Occupied Palestine including Gaza and it won't have a friggin Spanish name whatever replaces the destroyed ancient cities and towns.