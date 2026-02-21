JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Chuck Fall
9h

Oh my god! I did not know this til reading it here. This is shocking for its ghoulish Orwellian twist of a critique of industrial grade war.

Israel committed genocide and The Donald with his Board of Peace is going to cover the crime with a false peace. They have announced that a technocracy will rule Gaza; and the people will be ruled by technocrats. This is not a democracy, and not anything the Palestinian people are interested in. I am pretty sure about that.

Radical egalitarians have the best program for peace in the middle east. In Israel, there needs to be a single state, non-ethnic, egalitarian, democratic, dedicated to human rights and restoring nature and the ecological health of the planet. Israel should not profit from genocide. As penance for genocide, Israel accepts a single state, based on local assemblies of egalitarians, and the confederation of local assemblies is foundational to a democratic Israel Palestine union.

Roslyn Ross
12h

Who the fuck do these people think they are? This is the 21st century not the 12th. There is not a snowball's chance in Hell they will build anything in Occupied Palestine including Gaza and it won't have a friggin Spanish name whatever replaces the destroyed ancient cities and towns.

