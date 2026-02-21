Share

Regarding the choice of New Guernica as the name of Gaza’s new capital city:

Donald Trump said, “Picasso’s Guernica celebrated a huge improvement in Spain just like my huge improvement in Gaza will be, so the name makes sense.”

Jared Kushner said, “I suppose it’s a fine name. As long as we’ll make a shit-load of money. Why not?”

Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Israel is the nation state of the Jewish people and of them alone, and so New Guernica is the perfect name.”

J.D. Vance said, “The Board of Peace is fundamentally about making the peace stick, and Picasso’s Guernica reminds us what it takes to do that, so New Guernica is exactly the right name for the new Gaza capital.”