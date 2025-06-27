Share

The have-nots in China, like the ones pictured below, work under a dictatorship of the billionaire employers. They do not work in a genuine democracy and are prohibited from having the kind of genuine democratic control of their work that workers during the Spanish Revolution of 1936 had, as you can read about here.

The reason these Chinese workers don’t have any democratic control of their work is because the Chinese ruling class enjoys so-called “national sovereignty” (a.k.a. Chinese “self-determination”), meaning nobody can tell it what it may or may not do; it has the supreme authority in its nation with the military power to enforce it.

Ditto regarding why American workers have no democratic control of our work—because the American ruling billionaire plutocracy enjoys so-called “national sovereignty.”

Ditto every other nation on the planet!

Supporting the national sovereignty of nation X means supporting the right of the oppressive ruling class of nation X to oppress the have-nots who live in nation X.

Supporting the national sovereignty of nation X amounts to telling the have-nots of nation X to go to hell.

Dear anti-imperialists.

Why do you always invoke the right of national sovereignty? Your cheerleading for the oppressive governments that are members of the BRICS, what you call “multilateralism,” is class collaboration with the oppressor class.

Are you really as hostile to the have-nots of nations such as China and Russia and India and Iran as your support for their oppressive ruling classes would indicate? Is it, in your opinion, just fine for these oppressive ruling classes to treat their own have-nots like dirt as long as they are in disputes with the American ruling class?

If you support the have-nots of the world and NOT the oppressive governments that rule over them, then why don’t you SAY SO? You never do that. You never advocate international solidarity of the have-nots of the world against ALL of the oppressors of the world. WHY NOT?

Whose side are you on?

I heard an anti-imperialist recently say that the American Revolution in 1776 for independence from the British monarchy was a good thing, despite the fact that George Washington was an oppressor of blacks and native Americans, because it was for national sovereignty.

This is wrongheaded thinking! This is class collaborationist thinking. This is the bogus kind of thinking that oppressors LOVE us use.

The American Revolution was not a “thing” that is sensibly called a “good thing” or a “bad thing.” The American Revolution was an episode in the class war between the have-nots and the oppressors of the have-nots. The sensible way to talk about this episode of history is to speak truthfully about what was really going on during it.

George Washington and the other Founding Fathers were (as I discuss in some detail here) enemies of the have-nots. They persuaded the have-nots to join Washington’s 1776 army by using deceitful rhetoric about being for equality and democracy. Shortly after the war against Britain was won, the founding Fathers made it perfectly clear to the have-nots that the rhetoric was all a sham and that they intended to maintain brutal oppression of the have-nots, many of whom had fought in Washington’s army.

When these former soldiers of Washington’s army realized what was going on they revolted in Shays’s Rebellion and likewise did more have-nots subsequently revolt in the Whiskey Rebellion. George Washington forcibly, violently, repressed these have-not rebellions. (Sam Adams called for all the subsistence farmers in Shays’s rebellion, one of whom was Emily Dickinson’s great grandfather by the way, to be hanged.)

There was nothing good for the have-nots about George Washington and his rich buddies gaining independence from the British monarch. There is nothing good for the have-nots of North America today about the fact that there is no British King reigning south of the Canadian border. Maybe the ruling billionaire plutocracy in America is better off without such a monarch, but we the have-nots are just as oppressed with or without such a monarch.

Stop talking about an episode of history—”the American Revolution for Independence from Britain”—by saying, speciously, it was a “good thing” despite bla bla bla. It was an episode of history during which the have-nots learned some important truths about their oppressors and fought to overthrow them and unfortunately (let’s try to learn from their mistakes) did not succeed. Tell it like it is! Stop using bogus concepts to hide the truth—the CLASS truth—from people.

Stop glorifying oppression by calling it national sovereignty! Or by calling it self-determination.

Start calling for genuine egalitarian democracy: rule of, by, and for the people who oppose class inequality of whatever form; and rule ONLY by such people. If you keep calling for national sovereignty or self-determination then you are on the wrong side of the class war, the side of the oppressors!