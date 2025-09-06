Share

I don’t know anything about this campaign except what I can read on its website. The campaign’s goal is expressed (somewhat vaguely) with this graphic:

The goal, insofar as one is explicitly expressed, is not egalitarian revolution. It is not to remove the rich from power. It is not to have no rich and no poor. And, as I explain below, it is not even to have real, not fake, democracy.

Instead the goal is “No to Dictatorship,” which in the current public discourse of the United States means not having Trump in the Oval Office but instead having somebody such as Kamala Harris there. Ditto for the meaning of “No to Fascism.” The implication is that we had democracy until Trump got into the Oval Office and we’ll have it again when we get him out of it. There is no hint that we’ve had a FAKE democracy that has been a dictatorship of the rich since the days of the Founding Fathers, and that a genuine democracy is totally different from what has ever existed in the United States.

By calling for “No to Corporate Greed” it is distinctly not calling for an end to capitalism (i.e., an end to our system of class inequality with some rich and some poor, based on wage slavery) but merely for capitalists to be less greedy. It is not calling for our society to have no rich and no poor with an economy that is totally different from a capitalist one because it is based on the egalitarian principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.”

The “No to Racism & Oppression” is vague, but for lack of being explicitly otherwise it seems to be a call for making our capitalist society one in which, while there are still some rich and some poor, in each of these categories the racial (and gender) composition is the same as in the population overall.

In other words, the Blackout the System campaign is a campaign aiming only to win some reforms, but not to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. It is not aiming for an egalitarian revolution.

Therefore what?

Reform efforts, when they are for good demands, are a good thing, not a bad thing.

This particular reform effort, with its vague and non-revolutionary aims, clearly is appealing to people who have legitimate grievances and who want real improvements. Furthermore, the Blackout the System campaign is designed to do a very good thing: to give us—the have-nots—hope by seeing that we are the many, not the hopelessly weak few, in wanting such improvements. This is the reason the Campaign asks people to send for stickers and post them publicly, and take photos of them when they’re posted to send to the Campaign’s HQ so they can produce maps showing where people are sticker-ing. Likewise, the Campaign will presumably tell the public how lots of people participated in not shopping during the “blackout.” Fine!

Will the Campaign win some reforms? Who knows?

The problem is this.

Because it is a reform campaign and is not explicitly advocating egalitarian revolution—i.e., removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor—it can NEVER remove the rich from power and as a result it can never stop the horrible oppression and mass-murder and genocide and warmongering with nuclear weapons that the rich co (as I discuss further here.)

Furthermore, the Blackout the System campaign is WEAKER than it could be because it fails to advocate egalitarian revolution, as I explain here. Reform demands, especially vague ones, do not inspire nearly as many people to join a struggle as explicitly egalitarian revolutionary demands. This is a fact that the rich work very hard to keep secret, as I discuss here.

How come the leaders of Blackout the System don’t advocate egalitarian revolution?

Who knows?

Maybe they sincerely believe the false notion that most people are opposed to egalitarian revolution and that advocating it would “scare people away.”

Maybe they are funded by Big $ and know that if they advocated egalitarian revolution they would lose the office rent money and the money to pay their office staff. (This is why the anti-Zionism organizations refuse to do what it takes to win over the large majority of Americans to oppose Israel’s violence against Palestinians, as I show here.)