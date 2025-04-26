JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

United Against Oligarchy
Apr 26, 2025

For anyone interested, the translation of the second phrase in the sign that they are holding - the phrase written in Hebrew - is "the sanctity of life of EVERY human is the lesson from the Holocaust". This might seem obvious to most people but to Hebrew speaking israelis this stands out, because it defies the lesson from the Holocaust as it is taught in the israeli supremacist and neo-fascist education system to every Israeli child, which emphasizes that what's sacred is the life of those humans who are labelled as Jews. So for Hebrew speakers who are deeply immeresed in a tribalist and supremacist mentality from birth, that statement really stands out.

1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
JAS's avatar
JAS
Apr 26, 2025

With just a few well aimed paragraphs brimming with Truths John Spritzler exposes the Israeli state as genocidal monsters who use divide and rule tactics to justify the demonisation of the Palestinians whilst also oppressing the overwhelming number of Jews.

2 more comments...

