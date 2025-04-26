Share

The Guardian reports:

Here are my thoughts about Israeli Jews—survivors of the Holocaust—protesting the slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza.

First. Bravo! for these Israeli Jews.

Second. It took a lot of courage for these Holocaust survivor Jews to stage their demonstration because, as they say in the Guardian article, they are a small minority inside Israel where the majority supports the slaughter of Palestinians.

Third. As I have written about here, Holocaust survivors (like working class Jews generally) inside Israel are treated like dirt by the Israeli government:

a. Thousands of Israeli Holocaust Survivors Still Living in Poverty, Fighting for Recognition: Seventy years after the end of WWII, some 20,000 aging Holocaust survivors receive little or no support from Israel, and 45,000 live under poverty line. https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/.premium-holocaust-survivors-still-living-in-poverty-1.5350605​ b. A quarter of Israel's Holocaust survivors living in poverty. https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/quarter-of-israels-holocaust-survivors-living-in-poverty-588381 ​c. Holocaust survivors struggling to make ends meet in Israel: Ros Dayan survived horrors of Nazi persecution but now says she does not have enough money to buy food or clothes. [https://www.theguardian.com/world/2012/apr/19/holocaust-survivor-struggle-money-israel] ​d. Holocaust Survivors Protest Israel’s Stipend Plan JERUSALEM, Aug. 5 — Several dozen survivors of the Holocaust, supported by hundreds of younger relatives and supporters, marched in protest today in front of Prime Minister Ehud Olmert’s office, saying that a planned government stipend was too small, insulting both the living and the dead. Carrying signs that said, “Let us live in dignity,” the demonstrators demanded that Mr. Olmert issue a formal statement revoking a government decision to provide a stipend next year of 83 shekels, or about $20, a month to the country’s Holocaust survivors. A few wore yellow stars of David, reminiscent of the ones the Nazis forced Jews to wear, but many wore black T-shirts with the words in yellow: “The Holocaust is still with us — the survivors.” [ https://www.nytimes.com/2007/08/05/world/middleeast/05cnd-mideast.html ]

Fourth. The purpose of Israeli government violence (all seven plus decades of it) against Palestinians has never been about making Israeli Jews safe. On the contrary it has always been about creating a frightening Palestinian bogeyman enemy that the billionaire rulers of Israel, by pretending to protect Israeli Jews from it, make Israeli working class Jews view the billionaires who severely economically oppress them as their protectors. I prove this with mainstream sources in my (above-cited) article linked again here.

Fifth. Israel’s government for decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power (even after October 7, 2023) in order to ensure that the Palestinian bogeyman enemy is maximally frightening to Israeli Jews. I prove this with mainstream sources in my article here.

Sixth. If you want to help defeat the Israeli government’s vicious violence against Palestinians, then please do what I suggest you do here.