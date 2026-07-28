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On Thursday, July 23, 2026, I presented (via Zoom from my home in Boston) a workshop titled “Building a Grassroots Democracy” at the national convention of the Green Party USA in Chicago. The notes for my talk, with links to other articles that I mentioned in it, are online here.

Here is the recorded video of my talk, including a contribution from my good friend, Chuck Fall, of Green Liberty Caucus, who was in Chicago and kindly facilitated the workshop. The Green Liberty Caucus is the organization working to get the radical “Democracy Plank” that I talked about added to the Green Party USA’s platform.

Special thanks also to Tom Rodman for excellent technical support that made the zoom connection work (not a trivial task as it turned out!) and for making this video recording. By the way, because of convention issues I had to delay the start of my talk 35 minutes and so had to talk faster than I normally would have and cut the talk a bit short to finish in the time allotted: