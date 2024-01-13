Share

First the lawsuit (read the article here ) against Harvard by Jewish students claiming:

Read the article carefully and note that if, contrary to the article’s BS Zionist slant, one keeps in mind that condemning Zionism and the existence of its Jewish state in Palestine is not only NOT antisemitic but is actually about making life BETTER for ordinary (as opposed to billionaire) Israeli Jews, then one will see that there is NOTHING reported in the article that can in any way be characterized as antisemitic harassment or physical confrontation with any Jewish student at Harvard. NOTHING! Read “Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians” to understand why anti-Zionism is about making life better for ordinary Israeli Jews as well as Palestinians.

Second, Gideon Levy, an Israeli columnist (Ha’aretz) who has an undeserved reputation as an anti-Zionist, is interviewed ( here ) by CNN’s Christiane Amanpour about the Israeli massacre of Palestinians in Gaza to cover up the Zionist Big Lie.

Why is this interview Zionist BS? Here’s why. It is a complete cover-up of the Zionist Big Lie. The Zionist Big Lie is that Zionism (Israel’s oppression of Palestinians: the seven decades of ethnic cleansing and refusal today to let the Palestinian refugees return to their homes inside of what is now called Israel, the daily violence against Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank, the apartheid laws inside Israel that discriminate against Palestinians who live there such as demolishing their homes for no good reason) is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe. The real purpose of Zionism is to enable billionaire Israelis to get away with severely economically oppressing working class Israel Jews, as the above-linked article proves.

Gideon Levy is a pro-Zionist because although he eloquently opposes the Israeli Occupation of the West Bank and supports the (notoriously immoral) “two state solution” (read why it’s immoral here), Gideon Levy NEVER—ABSOLUTELY NEVER!—calls for the Palestinians to be allowed to exercise their RIGHT OF RETURN to their land inside the part of Palestine now called Israel from which they (or their parents or grandparents) were violently expelled by Zionists in 1948 and 1967.

Gideon Levy pretends to be concerned about finding a peaceful solution to the “Palestinian problem,” but he NEVER says what the OBVIOUS solution is. He never tells his readers/listeners this key fact:

If the Israeli government (Zionists) stopped treating the Palestinians like dirt, if it granted the Palestinians their #1 demand—to be allowed to exercise their Right of Return—, if it returned the land and property to the Palestinians that Zionists stole from them or if it justly compensated the Palestinians for it, if it made Palestinians the equals of Jews under the law, then there would be virtually ZERO support from Palestinians for Hamas or anybody else who committed violence against somebody just because they were Jewish or Israeli. NONE! There would be peace.

But Gideon Levy will NEVER let this cat out of the bag! Because he is a Zionist. And that is why CNN interviews him.