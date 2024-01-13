My short response to today's Zionist BS in the news
A BS lawsuit against "Harvard antisemitism," and a CNN interview with Israeli columnist, Gideon Levy, who has an UNDESERVED reputation as an anti-Zionist
First the lawsuit (read the article here) against Harvard by Jewish students claiming:
Read the article carefully and note that if, contrary to the article’s BS Zionist slant, one keeps in mind that condemning Zionism and the existence of its Jewish state in Palestine is not only NOT antisemitic but is actually about making life BETTER for ordinary (as opposed to billionaire) Israeli Jews, then one will see that there is NOTHING reported in the article that can in any way be characterized as antisemitic harassment or physical confrontation with any Jewish student at Harvard. NOTHING! Read “Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians” to understand why anti-Zionism is about making life better for ordinary Israeli Jews as well as Palestinians.
Second, Gideon Levy, an Israeli columnist (Ha’aretz) who has an undeserved reputation as an anti-Zionist, is interviewed (here) by CNN’s Christiane Amanpour about the Israeli massacre of Palestinians in Gaza to cover up the Zionist Big Lie.
Why is this interview Zionist BS? Here’s why. It is a complete cover-up of the Zionist Big Lie. The Zionist Big Lie is that Zionism (Israel’s oppression of Palestinians: the seven decades of ethnic cleansing and refusal today to let the Palestinian refugees return to their homes inside of what is now called Israel, the daily violence against Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank, the apartheid laws inside Israel that discriminate against Palestinians who live there such as demolishing their homes for no good reason) is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe. The real purpose of Zionism is to enable billionaire Israelis to get away with severely economically oppressing working class Israel Jews, as the above-linked article proves.
Gideon Levy is a pro-Zionist because although he eloquently opposes the Israeli Occupation of the West Bank and supports the (notoriously immoral) “two state solution” (read why it’s immoral here), Gideon Levy NEVER—ABSOLUTELY NEVER!—calls for the Palestinians to be allowed to exercise their RIGHT OF RETURN to their land inside the part of Palestine now called Israel from which they (or their parents or grandparents) were violently expelled by Zionists in 1948 and 1967.
Gideon Levy pretends to be concerned about finding a peaceful solution to the “Palestinian problem,” but he NEVER says what the OBVIOUS solution is. He never tells his readers/listeners this key fact:
If the Israeli government (Zionists) stopped treating the Palestinians like dirt, if it granted the Palestinians their #1 demand—to be allowed to exercise their Right of Return—, if it returned the land and property to the Palestinians that Zionists stole from them or if it justly compensated the Palestinians for it, if it made Palestinians the equals of Jews under the law, then there would be virtually ZERO support from Palestinians for Hamas or anybody else who committed violence against somebody just because they were Jewish or Israeli. NONE! There would be peace.
But Gideon Levy will NEVER let this cat out of the bag! Because he is a Zionist. And that is why CNN interviews him.
For decades Israel was able to exploit the Holocaust card - antisemitism my ass. I live 10 minutes outside of NYC - tell me ONE person who does not deliberately seek out a Jewish doctor, surgeon or lawyer because . . . . of their stellar education!!!!!
Clients and patients fly in from all over the world to pursue medical care at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in NYC!! Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in NJ!!! Beth Israel Medical Center in NYC!!! The Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC!! Tell me again how we're all supposed antisemites? Puh-leeze! This bullshit excuse is getting so old and redundant!
I live in Bergen County NJ where there's a Yeshiva and or synagogue almost every mile. Teaneck NJ has the largest population of Jews in NJ and yet how is it since October 7th not only has there never been ONE incident (nor ever mind you) there is not one police car or beefed up security. In the past, if a car so much as backfires you'll see a police car parked for days.
I was listening to my local college radio station several weeks ago and a Jewish female student called in to say, for the first time ever she was afraid to be at her school. NOT because she was Jewish mind you but rather, petrified of the increased pro-Israel security and the fact she supported the Palestinians. She was terrified to be in school!
It was reported from almost day one Israel has invested one billion dollars on this egregious and total bullshit propaganda campaign. You see it on billboards all over out highways in NJ. Pictures of the hostages. What are we supposed to do - pull over and see if we recognize someone? Who can even validate the photo's?
I use AOL and you see it on ad's after you hit send mail - the NY Post has clearly been a benefactor - every headline and story is more atrocious and totally outrageous than the previous. Ironically the NY Post had been a rag at one time and resuscitated itself and has now reverted right back to it's former reputation of being pure garbage.
The blacks play and exploit the race card - the gays then jumped on the same bandwagon (mind you the AIDS crisis catapulted them to fame and fortune) and now the Jews are doing the same. I say this to all, no one hates you because of the color of your skin, who you prefer affection from or your choice of religion! I am so sick and tired of all of it! What these leaders are doing in the name of Israel is an abomination. That they then dare and have the unmigrated gall to hide behind the antisemite card is even more deplorable. What's next, claiming your a misandrist because you despise pedophiles?
The best protest sign I saw read: "Who knew the Jews would become the new Nazi's"