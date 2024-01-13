JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Jan 13, 2024

For decades Israel was able to exploit the Holocaust card - antisemitism my ass. I live 10 minutes outside of NYC - tell me ONE person who does not deliberately seek out a Jewish doctor, surgeon or lawyer because . . . . of their stellar education!!!!!

Clients and patients fly in from all over the world to pursue medical care at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in NYC!! Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in NJ!!! Beth Israel Medical Center in NYC!!! The Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC!! Tell me again how we're all supposed antisemites? Puh-leeze! This bullshit excuse is getting so old and redundant!

I live in Bergen County NJ where there's a Yeshiva and or synagogue almost every mile. Teaneck NJ has the largest population of Jews in NJ and yet how is it since October 7th not only has there never been ONE incident (nor ever mind you) there is not one police car or beefed up security. In the past, if a car so much as backfires you'll see a police car parked for days.

I was listening to my local college radio station several weeks ago and a Jewish female student called in to say, for the first time ever she was afraid to be at her school. NOT because she was Jewish mind you but rather, petrified of the increased pro-Israel security and the fact she supported the Palestinians. She was terrified to be in school!

It was reported from almost day one Israel has invested one billion dollars on this egregious and total bullshit propaganda campaign. You see it on billboards all over out highways in NJ. Pictures of the hostages. What are we supposed to do - pull over and see if we recognize someone? Who can even validate the photo's?

I use AOL and you see it on ad's after you hit send mail - the NY Post has clearly been a benefactor - every headline and story is more atrocious and totally outrageous than the previous. Ironically the NY Post had been a rag at one time and resuscitated itself and has now reverted right back to it's former reputation of being pure garbage.

The blacks play and exploit the race card - the gays then jumped on the same bandwagon (mind you the AIDS crisis catapulted them to fame and fortune) and now the Jews are doing the same. I say this to all, no one hates you because of the color of your skin, who you prefer affection from or your choice of religion! I am so sick and tired of all of it! What these leaders are doing in the name of Israel is an abomination. That they then dare and have the unmigrated gall to hide behind the antisemite card is even more deplorable. What's next, claiming your a misandrist because you despise pedophiles?

The best protest sign I saw read: "Who knew the Jews would become the new Nazi's"

