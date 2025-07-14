Share

First, here’s what I’ve been doing “on the street.”

I just returned from another one and a half hours of handing out stickers to people at the entrance to my local CVS drug store, something I’ve been doing regularly now about three days a week since mid April, and about which I reported earlier here. I stand with a sign with the same image as the sticker (which says “Let’s remove the rich from power: have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor”—i.e., let’s make an egalitarian revolution) and I tell people who look at the sign, “You’ll love my website at the bottom of the sticker.” (The photo of me below was taken by a nice man I met while sticker-ing back when the weather was colder than our current hot summer weather, by the way. He tried to draw a heart on the photo, fyi.)

Almost everybody who stops to read the sign takes a sticker. Interestingly, this includes the people who walk by before reading the sign with clearly no intention of taking a sticker but then change their mind when they do read the sign. The comments I hear about the sign over and over again are things such as “Perfect!” and “I agree with that” and “Thank you for doing this.”

Now that I’ve been doing it for a while (I’ve passed out about 1800 stickers so far) a lot of people have already received a sticker and they often take another one or two (or three) to give to friends. Many people are now telling me they’ve visited my website (PDRBoston.org) and that they really liked it. I can see from my end with my website analytics that lots of people are indeed visiting my website from my sticker-ing.

I’m also receiving unsolicited money from people in appreciation for what I am doing. ( I thank people and tell them it helps pay for the stickers, which I pay for out of my own pocket.) So far I’ve received $23 dollar bills, handed to me without my asking. (Not to mention several bottles of cold water and two cold mango drinks on hot days, and one apple and one candy bar.)

I’m getting to know the “regulars” here: the driver of a potato chip company truck supplying the CVS store always takes more stickers to give to friends; likewise the driver who delivers flowers to the CVS. I’m meeting numerous people over and over again, getting to know their names and having excellent conversations. In these conversations I tell people that the reason I’m doing the sticker-ing and promoting my website is to help people learn that in wanting an egalitarian revolution they are the vast majority, not the small hopelessly weak minority that the ruling class works so hard to make us believe we are (as I discuss here.)

What I hope to accomplish some time in the future is to persuade some people to want to “take the next step” beyond just giving out the stickers to friends (which is extremely important and is a form of activism). That next step would be (I’m thinking) to email me (as my website encourage people to do) so we can have an ongoing conversation by email or arrange to do it face-to-face over coffee or a beer somewhere. (This, I now realize, is, psychologically, a HUGE step for people who do not see themselves as activists; it’s a step they likely won’t take until they learn more about what I’m all about and gain confidence that lots of other people agree with what I’m saying.)

I hope eventually to have some people meeting regularly to discuss the idea of removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor: what that means in more detail, why it is possible, what we can actually do to help (in a small way) build a movement that can one day grow large enough to make it happen, and so on. This is what I talk about in my article about what people can do to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement.

The goal is to create, however small at first, an egalitarian revolutionary organization: people organized for the explicit purpose of building the egalitarian revolutionary movement. I believe that, at the current time at least, the only realistic way to accomplish this is to “start from scratch” (on the street, as I am doing) rather than to persuade an existing reform organization’s leaders to make their organization one that advocates for egalitarian revolution. (I tried that approach several years ago with the Brighton Allston Community Coalition (a newly formed organization that purported to be for getting more affordable housing) and discovered this approach just did not work. The footnote below is what I wrote about at the time about this failed effort and it has a link to an article of mine with more details about this effort.)

And now a word about the ‘five-dimensional-chess’-theorist, Miri AF.

I enjoy reading Miri’s Substack posts because they are cleverly written and thought-provoking. Her most recent Substack post here argues that the UK ruling class is turning the UK into a genuine dictatorship and aims to cancel democratic aspects of society such as trial by jury and key civil rights. Miri further argues that the ruling class feel obliged (because of some esoteric rule that evil people follow) to tell the public what evil thing(s) it is about to do, and that it does this by placing the warning message in fiction films; it’s called “predictive programming.” Miri discusses one particular current film called Years and Years and how it is telling the public what evil plan the ruling class has in store for it. Miri says that the ruling class wants

an 'Imagine' style left-wing dystopia - no countries, no religions, no possessions - but before they can get there, they have a rather large right-wing obstacle in the way. They need to get rid of it. Hence, they have purposely installed a "populist far-right" government in the USA under Trump, and we are on the precipice of having one here, too (Years and Years predicts a General Election in 2026), when Reform will inevitably storm to power. Then we will have to endure both of these regimes becoming increasingly extreme and oppressive, in order to "prove" to us all just how evil and intolerable right-wingers (including and especially conspiracy theorists) really are, in order that they can ultimately be abolished for good. That's the plan.

Here’s the thing. Whether or not Miri is right (How the hell can I know if she is or isn’t?) I think what we need to do is to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power. Miri doesn’t talk about doing THAT. Perhaps the reason she doesn’t talk about that is the same reason most people are not trying to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement, which is hopelessness, the belief that it is impossible because too few people want such a revolution. Instead Miri sets her sights on encouraging people to run for local elections to oppose the various bad things that local governments do. And, I suppose, Miri wants people to share her views because perhaps she hopes that if enough people know about the diabolical ruling class schemes then they will fail.

What I have discovered is this. While some people will believe theories such as Miri’s are true, most will not. In contrast, almost everybody knows for certain that the rich treat the have-nots like dirt (by which I mean things like the 25 examples cited here) and that this is wrong and it would be wonderful to stop it from happening by removing the rich from power. This is why I say that the important thing to do now is to help people learn that in wanting to remove the rich from power they are the vast majority so they will gain the confidence it takes to make it happen. I discuss the importance of this confidence here (how I learned of it) and here (historical examples that demonstrate it.) Here is how we CAN remove the rich from power.