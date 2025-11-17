Share

As the Guardian reports , Marjorie Taylor Greene, the ultra-MAGA champion of the people who are Trump’s red-capped MAGA base, and current Congressional Representative from the state of Georgia, is leading the fight of the MAGA rank-and-file against President Trump’s refusal to release the Epstein files and his backing of Israeli genocide and his continuing warmongering despite campaign promises to focus instead on making life better for Americans.

So of course I arranged to have a private meeting with Ms. Greene in order to see how she would respond to the egalitarian point of view. There’s only one way to find out, right? Here is what ensued.

MTG: So, Mr. Spritzler, why do you want to have this private conversation with me?

JS: The reason is this. I advocate removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. I discovered when I went to a pro-Trump rally that 86% of the rank-and-file at that rally—all wearing the MAGA hat—said they agreed with me about this goal. So I’d like to find out your take on it. Do you also agree with it?

MTG: What an interesting question! I’ve never heard it stated in those words before, but now that you have done it I agree. Yes, that is a wonderful goal.

JS: Excellent! This means we are in a fundamental agreement. So now I’d like to ask you some questions about specific issues. Let’s start with Israel. I see that you have—very courageously!—declared that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians and that this is morally indefensible. Why do you think Israel is doing that?

MTG: I don’t know, frankly. I always supported Israel because it is the right thing to do if you’re not antisemitic, because Israel was defending Jews from antisemites. Now I’m not sure what Israel is about.

JS: I think I do know what Israel is about and I’d like to hear your take on my view.

MTG: What is it?

JS: Here it is. I need to use a bit more than one or two sentences to spell it out. Are you game to hear me do that?

MTG: Sure, go ahead. I’ve never heard anybody else make much sense when it comes to Israel.

JS: OK. Here we go. Israel, like the United States, is a fake democracy that is really a dictatorship of the rich, of a billionaire class, a Jewish billionaire class. This ruling class severely economically oppresses the Israeli Jewish working class, including Holocaust survivors. The Israeli ruling class gets away with this by claiming that it is protecting Israeli Jews from their supposed real enemy, the Palestinians. It tells Israeli Jews that if they mount a serious fight against their economic oppression by the Israeli ruling class (as they began to do on a huge scale in 2011) that this is giving aid and comfort to their real enemy—the Palestinians—and that it is unpatriotic. Israeli rulers need to be able to use the Palestinians as a bogeyman enemy with which to control the Israeli Jewish working class. Israeli violence against Palestinians (decades of ethnic cleansing and the brutal Occupation of the West Bank and periodic horrible violence against people in Gaza) has been for the purpose of making Palestinians so angry at Israel that they can be easily portrayed as an existential threat to Israeli Jews. Furthermore, the Israeli government has for decades funded and worked to keep Hamas (which is ruled by Palestinian billionaires who have no genuine concern for ordinary Palestinians) in power precisely because Hamas, with its obvious use of terrorist violence against non-combatant unarmed Israeli Jewish civilians—makes the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to Israeli Jews. This is the actual purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians; it has never been about making Jews safe at all. The Zionists who created the state of Israel wanted a state of their own because the wanted a working class of their own to get rich off of. This is why they sabotaged efforts to rescue Jews from the Nazis during the Holocaust, because those rescue plans sent Jews to places other than Palestine. The Zionists needed Jews to be sent to Palestine to be the working class of the the new so-called Jewish state that they would rule. They never had any concern for ordinary Jews or else they would not have sabotaged the rescue efforts.

MTG: Wow! I never knew any of this. Can you prove it?

JS: Yes. Here are articles that prove it all, based on mainstream sources no less. If you based your criticism of Israel’s genocidal violence on the fact that Israeli violence against Palestinians—regardless of whether it is “disproportionate” or not—has never been about making Israeli Jews safe but, on the contrary, about making Israeli working class Jews controllable by the Israeli billionaires who economically oppress them horribly, then nobody could persuasively accuse you of being antisemitic because you told the truth about Israeli genocide. People like the ultra-Trump-supporter, Laura Loomer, and the ADL, who have attacked you for being antisemitic after you condemned the genocide would not be able to make this accusation at all credible, since you’d be defending ordinary Jews against those who oppress them.

MTG: Very interesting? What did you say you were? An equaltary something?

JS? Egalitarian.

MTG: What else do you want to talk about, Mr. Spritzler? I’m getting curious.

JS. How about illegal immigration?

MTG: Yes! That’s a hugely important topic. As you know I am 100% opposed to illegal immigration.

JS: Yes, I’ve heard so. But please tell me WHY you are opposed to illegal immigration.

MTG: Simple. These illegal immigrants are bad people, and by entering the United States illegally by the millions they are harming American citizens, working super cheap and driving down our wages, diverting funds from things that American citizens want and need to paying for the costs of dealing with millions of illegal immigrants instead.

JS: I agree with you that the influx of millions of illegal immigrants does truly harm American citizens for the reasons you say. But tell me please why you say they are bad people.

MTG: They’re bad people because they are freeloaders who think they’re better than regular people and can just “cut in line” by not obeying the immigration laws that others obey, and can just come live in the United States to enjoy the high standard of living we have worked for generations to create instead of doing the work in their own country to raise the standard of living there. That’s why they’re bad people. And yes, I know they are not, statistically, any more criminal (aside from breaking the immigration laws) than American citizens.

JS: I see. But would you describe the illegal immigrants as freeloaders if instead of just having decided one day that they’d rather live in the United States to take advantage of our higher standard of living, they were instead FORCED to flee to the United States and enter it illegally JUST IN ORDER TO SURVIVE? The reason I ask this question is because, in fact, the billionaire rulers of the United States—both the GOP and the Democrats—have for decades been doing things south of the border and in Haiti DELIBERATELY to force poor people there to have to enter the Unite States illegally just in order to survive. If this were true, would it change your view on the issue of illegal immigration and the ICE deportations?

MTG: If it were true, then yes, it would change my view. I would be sympathetic to the illegal immigrants then, and furious at our billionaire rulers. But is it really true?

JS: Yes, it’s 100% true. Here are my articles that prove it, again with mainstream sources no less.

MTG: OK, your egaltarian or whatever views are, I must admit, interesting. What else is on your mind?

JS: Well, I understand that you are opposed to the United States engaging in wars abroad when there’s no clear need as far as defending Americans from harm, right?

MTG: Absolutely!

JS: I agree. We’re on the same page here. But do you know WHY American rulers engage in so much warmongering?

MTG: I’ve never understood this.

JS: Well, the reason is essentially the same as the reason why Israeli rulers wage war against the Palestinians. It’s to control their own working class. American rulers wage wars against bogeyman enemies to control the American have-nots, to create a war mentality that says you must obey the rulers even when they do things that harm us because they’re protecting us from the supposed “real enemy.” The warmongering is really all about social control—controlling us the have-nots. I’ve written about how oppressive ruling classes have been using wars against bogeyman enemies to control their own people for literally thousands of years all over the earth, in one of my articles.

MTG: Mr. Spritzler, this has been quite an enjoyable conversation. But I must go now to vote on the floor of the House. What else do you have such interesting opinions about? Can you just point to one more of your articles?

JS: How about my article that is about all of the social issues? It connects all of them—the woke trans nonsense, DEI, CRT and so on—and shows how the billionaires use them for divide-and-rule. You will find it extremely interesting, I guarantee it.

MTG: Great. I look forward to reading it.