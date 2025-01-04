Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

My post yesterday was titled “Down With the Elitism of the Intellectuals on BOTH the Left and the Right.” As night follows day, I received a comment from a trained Marxist who began his comment with “John, this is demagogic. And dangerous.” (You can read the full comment yourself in that post, if you wish.)

I replied to the Marxist by saying:

Thomas, You seem not to have noticed that my post was against the elitism of the intellectuals on both the left and the right, and NOT against intellectuals in general. In fact you seem not to have noticed that I cite favorably the intellectual Dave Stratman and the intellectual, James C. Scott, author of the book "Hidden Transcripts." I myself am an intellectual. So, what it seems you are really opposed to is my denunciation of elitism.

Thomas, the Marxist, replied that I could have referred to “some” or even “most” of the intellectuals rather than “the” intellectuals; my “the,” he claimed, shows I am just a demagogic anti-intellectual.

I have to thank Thomas for one of his next comments because it gets to the heart of the question of the elitist view of ordinary people. Thomas wrote:

Another trick you play, John Spritzler--a demagogic trick--is to move the goal posts. First there's nothing that Marx wrote that was ever kind about the working class, or the peasantry. Then, when I find something--and there any number of passages where he actually says stuff that is kind, that reveals the proletariat has the potential to become socialist in their consciousness--you don't admit that you were wrong. Oh, no. You just say that Marx even saying that they have potential, proves he's an elitist. Because there's a moment in the dialectical process of intellectual advancement, when they DON'T have great "values and aims". It's a little, shameful, demagogic racket you're playing. It stinks. It's counterproductive. It's destructive. It's basically McCarthyist.

Note that Thomas defends Marx by showing that Marx said, “the proletariat has the potential to become socialist in their consciousness.” Think about what this means! Who should have the real say, the real sovereign power, in society during the time between when the proletariat has not yet developed its potential to become socialist in their consciousness (i.e., the present time) and the later time—perhaps only many generations later—when the proletariat has developed this potential?

The Marxists say that during this interval of time the proletarians—ordinary proletarians who get their hands dirty working for example—are not ready to have the real sovereign power and this power must be held by those who ALREADY are “socialist in their consciousness” (i.e., the Marxist party leaders [and possibly the leaders of some other parties the Marxists think should also have a say].)

In contrast, egalitarians say that ordinary people TODAY are fit to be the sovereign power in society. For example, read here an eyewitness account of a meeting of what I would call a Local Assembly of Egalitarians in Spain around 1937, and you will see how peasants, who had not yet (as Thomas would put it I guess) developed their potential to become socialist in their consciousness, exercised sovereign power. I say BRAVO! to these peasants, and I advocate that ordinary people who have egalitarian values and aims (i.e., the vast majority of ordinary people TODAY) should be the sovereign power (as I write about here.)

I say that the vast majority of my neighbors in the Brighton (zip code 02135) section of Boston, Massachusetts where I live—500 of whom are pictured here (zoom in on any photo to read the wonderful sign they are all proudly displaying)—should TODAY be the sovereign power in Brighton, Massachusetts. I do not say that only when they have developed their potential to have socialist consciousness should they be the sovereign power, which would be a very elitist thing to say. But I know from past exchanges with Thomas and other Marxists that they totally disagree with this egalitarian democracy (about which democracy I linked to above and again here.)

Here’s the thing

Public discourse today is dominated by the intellectuals who have a wrong elitist negative view of ordinary people and this elitist view of ordinary people infects, and renders politically ineffective, the otherwise good people who try to make a better world.

This takes, for example, the form of elitist memes like those below that, to the glee of the CIA no doubt, many well-intentioned activists respond to by nodding their heads in agreement. I have written about this in some detail here.

The top graphic in today’s post, which has the person saying, “Yes, you all are right,” is the kind of meme that one virtually NEVER sees because it challenges the wrong elitist negative view of ordinary people that our rulers promote in order to make good people feel hopeless about the possibility of building an egalitarian revolutionary movement, to make them think that nobody would join such a movement because they’re stupid. As I write here, the mass media’s #1 task is to make people feel hopeless this way.

In fact, that “Yes, you all are right” meme was originally one in which the person said, “Yes, you all are wrong.” I asked a tech-savvy friend of mine to change the “wrong” to “right” and he did, which is the only reason there is an anti-elitism version of that meme today. (Thank you R.M!)

The true idea that ordinary people are the SOLUTION, not the problem, is virtually obliterated by the contrary assertion made over and over again in all sorts of ways by intellectuals on both the left and the right and the people who make memes and write in local newspapers, etc., who follow the lead of such intellectuals.

This is why the “Yes, you all are right” graphic at the top of today’s post is perfectly appropriate, despite the obvious fact that of course not ALL people are right. My graphic is a thousand times more correct than the elitist BS that inundates us.