JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Jan 4, 2025Edited

We forget that even among the Marxists, they were pro clot shot and pro lockdown.

I was expecting to see a socialist upswing during covid, not of pushing masks and shit shots but the push to challenge monopolies like Amazon etc.

End stage capitalism is the ripe time to unionize etc the monopolies.

Instead, the elites of socialism and their intellectual followers went along with con-vid with enthusiasm.

But the working class did not. They were coerced into it.

I'm also reminded of a Jimmy Dore interview where the WSWS guy was bitching about Jimmy interviewing a boogaloo boy (who himself was populist left).

The same WSWS guy promoted big pharma bullshit throughout COVID.

Jimmy said later that it seems like these socialists are all or nothing and they'll lose by excluding even middle of the road people like that boogaloo guy.

I agree and fuck this intellectual elitism.

Even Richard Wolff and Michael Hudson said that a lot of Marxists didn't seem to read book 2 and 3.... Even not the Chinese communist party.

Elitist morons can go have more clot shots.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Robert Cable's avatar
Robert Cable
Jan 4, 2025

An excellent self-defense against doubting Thomas. Great cartoons, too!

Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture