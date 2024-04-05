JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

includeMeOut
Apr 5, 2024

The combo of hi-tech and reverse racism "race baiting" is toxic.

"Reverse Racism(tm)" used to be a fiction promoted by the Right, now it has become a reality promoted by the Professional/Managerial class in complete bad faith..

It really bothers these people that the Civil Rights movement -- although ultimately constrained by its adherence to Capitalism -- has largely achieved its aim of demolishing segregation such that most workers have been in contact with their multi-cultural co-workers for years and have come to realize that race is not a determining factor in evaluation of an individual.

Isn't the fact that Boston elected an Asian woman evidence that most citizens are not stone cold racists??

(Regarding the below paragraph, WSWS.org has been fighting against identity politics for years as all socialist organizations ought to. But they lost their collective mind over COVID and have now become unofficial charter members of "COVIDiots International" so I hesitate to promote them.)

Unfortunately there is not a single NON-white-supremacist organization (that I am aware of—please tell me of one so I can support it) championing the WORKING CLASS by standing up against the ruling class’s schemes for pitting us against each other along race lines by explaining why these “equity” and “DEI” and “anti-racism” schemes are bogus schemes designed ONLY to divide-and-rule.

