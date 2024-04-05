Share

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Leave a comment

Take a look at the comments in the article from which the above comes and you will see how racially divisive is the administration of the new oh-so-liberal Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu. Not only does Mayor Wu use race to decide who gets grant money, but she also uses race to decide who gets invited to City-sponsored parties for elected officials. Here is what I wrote about this “non-whites only invitation list” as part of my article about freedom of association:

What about the mayor of Boston hosting a party for electeds of color (but not white electeds)?

The mayor of Boston, in her official capacity as the mayor of Boston and using Boston government property, funds and employees, hosted a party for elected officials of color, excluding white elected officials (read about it here.) I—and many good people in the general public!—say this is wrong and not something that is justified by the right of freedom of association. Here's why: the context. An individual person has a right to invite anybody they wish, and not to invite anybody they wish, to a party he or she is hosting. But the context is entirely different when the mayor of a city, acting in that official capacity, hosts a party.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu acts in the name of—as the representative of—all of the citizens of Boston, and so when the mayor, acting in her official capacity as mayor, hosts a racially exclusive party it means the citizens of Boston are hosting a racially exclusive party. This in turn sends, implicitly, a racially divisive message: "The citizens of Boston--at least the majority of them who voted for the mayor, who is non-white (Asian)--think white elected officials, merely because they are white, should be excluded from a party to which non-white elected officials are invited."​

The context of this racially exclusive party is that there is currently a drive--backed by liberal mass media and other institutions—to discriminate against whites in the name of "anti-racism"; read here about how this is happening in a Boston hospital. In this context, an official City of Boston event that excludes whites cannot help but make many white Bostonians feel that the City’s non-white population is discriminating against them, which in turn creates racial resentment and divisiveness, which in turn helps the rich haves oppress the have-nots. This is why it was wrong for the mayor of Boston to host the racially exclusive party. It helped oppressors oppress.

The long arm of the WEF

Mayor Wu’s chief of staff is, not surprisingly, tight with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and its push for so-called “equity”—meaning racial discrimination against non-whites in the name of “anti-racism”—as revealed in the following article:

Tiffany Chu, Chief of Staff to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, delivered this year’s Commencement keynote address. Ms. Chu, a first generation Taiwanese American, comes from a background in design, urban planning, and entrepreneurship. Prior to joining the Mayor’s office, she was the CEO & Co-founder of Remix, a collaborative software platform for transportation planning used by 500+ cities around the world. Remix was named a Tech Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and Bloomberg for furthering sustainability and equity in the field, and was acquired by Via in one of the largest software acquisitions of 2021. [emphasis added]

Who will challenge the obvious ruling class strategy to pit white against non-white have-nots with policies that discriminate against whites in the name of “equity” and “anti-racism”?

Currently there is a lot of anger against these divisive policies in the form of angry letters to the editor. But the only organized opposition to such policies that I have seen so far comes, UNFORTUNATELY, from neo-Nazis protesting the overtly anti-white racial discrimination at a Boston hospital that I wrote about here (also linked to above). The photo of neo-Nazis below is from this article (which is very deceptive as my article about this issue explains.)

I am sure that the ruling class wants only neo-Nazi-type organizations to champion the rightful and very understandable opposition by working class whites to these phony “anti-racism” schemes that overtly discriminate against whites. The ruling class wants to foment a brewing race war for divide-and-rule. The neo-Nazi organizations are as much opposed to solidarity among ALL races of have-nots as is the ruling class. The leaders of these neo-Nazi organizations have contempt for not only non-whites but ALSO for the working class whites they seek to recruit with their fake claims to be defending them. I discuss this in some detail in my “What Do ‘White Supremacists’ Believe?”

Unfortunately there is not a single NON-white-supremacist organization (that I am aware of—please tell me of one so I can support it) championing the WORKING CLASS by standing up against the ruling class’s schemes for pitting us against each other along race lines by explaining why these “equity” and “DEI” and “anti-racism” schemes are bogus schemes designed ONLY to divide-and-rule.