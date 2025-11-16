Share

This post today is about two different, but complementary, kinds of ruling class propaganda.

The first kind is illustrated by a recent article in my local newspaper, the Oh-so-liberal Boston Globe (owned by the billionaire John Henry who also owns the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.) The article is one of its typical long and extremely depressing articles about the harsh fact of economic inequality, with the graphic below, about how life sucks for the have-nots (including the disappearing “middle class”), and how life for them is getting worse every year.

I’m not sure if you can read the linked article or if its behind a paywall for you, so here’s what’s in it. It presents detailed facts about several individuals who are trying by working their asses off to get into the middle class (i.e., have job security, food security, a house they own, good education and so forth for their children) and it shows how they just aren’t able to succeed. And it shows how things are worse today than in the past. It gives no reason for optimism. Its message is: “Life sucks if you’re poor. Get used to it.”

Here’s a sample from the Boston Globe’s article;

The second kind of propaganda is what you see when you watch the Hallmark Channel on T.V., as millions of people do.

Here is what Google’s AI says about the size of the Hallmark Channel viewership:

Hallmark’s viewership is strong, especially during the holidays, making it the #1 most-watched entertainment cable network in 2024 for Total Day and Primetime. While overall broadcast viewership has seen a downward trend, the network remains a top performer in specific demographics, particularly among women over 18, and its holiday movie lineup attracts tens of millions of viewers. Recent trends show a decline in same-day viewership for new movies compared to the previous year, but these numbers are still considered strong by the network, particularly when viewed over a longer period or in combination with streaming numbers.

I don’t know if you, my dear reader, are familiar with what appears on Hallmark Channel T.V. shows, so I’ll say a few words about it. The shows present an absolutely wonderful world that, especially if your life sucks, you would LOVE to live in. In the Hallmark world, there are really nice people doing fun things and enjoying each other’s company. If anything bad happens it is just something “cute-bad” or part of any normal good world: a teenager has a really bad pimple?, a boy is turned down when asking a girl out for a date?, an old person dies of old age? And yes, there is dramatic conflict: “Should we get this Christmas tree or this bigger one?” I’m no expert on this because I seldom watch the shows, but you get the idea, right?

So, what is the connection between these two very different kinds of propaganda?

Both kinds of propaganda aim to prevent people from organizing to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, in other words to make society be the way it ought to be, in which life for people does not suck.

The Boston Globe kind of propaganda does this by making people believe that “resistance is futile.” It tells us that, yes, life sucks, and that is just how it is, and it ain’t getting any better; get used to it.

The Hallmark Channel does this by saying to people, “Forget your real world—escape from it—by vicariously living in our wonderful world.” The Hallmark Channel’s escapism does for its viewers what heroin, cocaine and opioid drugs do for those who get addicted to them. (Read High Price to learn about this fact about drug addiction.)

One of the most important things an egalitarian revolutionary movement does is to give people hope that a better world is possible and worth fighting for. It prevents the current hopelessness that makes people succumb to one or the other of these kinds of ruling class propaganda. Let’s talk about this with the people we meet as we build the egalitarian revolutionary movement.