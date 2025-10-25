Share

As a result of handing out about 3,400 stickers (shown below) at the entrance to my local CVS drugstore, there is now a newly formed egalitarian revolutionary organization of people whom I met there for the first time who are aiming to remove the rich from power as the sticker says:

A handful of my neighbors and I met and agreed to form this organization and meet monthly. We know we are just a small number of people presently but we also know that we can “get the ball rolling” to build a movement large and determined enough to truly remove the rich from power as discussed here.

Most people would LOVE to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. But who is ORGANIZED for that egalitarian revolutionary aim? Who else, in other words, is organizing to shape all of society by the egalitarian values and principles described here?

I don’t know who. You tell me, please!

We’d love to work with such people for our common goal.

Sure, there are people who are “anti-establishment” in one way or another (progressive, leftist, Marxist, libertarian, anarchist, socialist, Green, environmentalist, what have you.) But are they actually aiming to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor? None that I am aware of. They talk of this or that reform that leaves the rich in power, not about removing the rich from power; or if they talk about removing the rich from power at all they mean replacing our fake democracy with a different kind of fake democracy like the one in the old USSR or in China today.

As is obvious, the only way to remove the rich from power is to build a movement of the great majority of people with that explicit aim. And the only way to do that is to champion the values and aspirations that are held implicitly by the great majority of people and that are held explicitly when people see them explicitly expressed. The ruling class works hard to make sure these values and aims are never explicitly expressed, in order to make people wrongly believe that nobody else shares them, and thus feel hopeless about the possibility of removing the rich from power, and thus not even to try.

Where is the organization, besides the new one in my neighborhood, that understands and acts upon the ideas expressed in the above paragraph? You tell me, please!

Let’s not be discouraged by the current absence of egalitarian revolutionary organizations.

The basis for optimism is this. My neighborhood (Brighton, Massachusetts, USA) is typical of countless other neighborhoods of mainly ordinary people (not billionaires!) in the world. If people in my neighborhood can be inspired by some sticker-ing to form an egalitarian revolutionary organization, then so can the people in YOUR neighborhood. Why don’t you try to make it happen? Ask me for help and I will provide it.