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This wonderful egalitarian man, like billions of egalitarians, want no rich and no poor; in such a society crime would not pay because it would be illegal to be rich. Having much greater wealth than others would be illegal per se, without the government having to discover and prove that one obtained the wealth by secretly breaking some law. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my postal zip code.

Derrick Broze has an interesting post titled, “Will Mexico Cut the Phone Lines of Millions of People Next Week?” It’s about how the government of Mexico is insisting that nobody anymore will be allowed to have an anonymous telephone connection. Furthermore, the government says it aims to make it illegal soon for people to pay for gas or anything at a gas station with cash; only digital payments will be legal there. (This would obviously make anonymous travel impossible.) As Derrick Broze reports, LOTS of Mexicans are refusing to register the phones in compliance with the new government law because they value their privacy. And they suspect, with reason, that the government’s motive is not preventing crime but controlling ordinary people with more digital surveillance. But some Mexicans accept the government’s argument that anonymous phone lines enable serious crimes to be carried out by very bad people.

Here’s my take on this

The only reason the Mexican government (or any government for that matter) can make a persuasive (to some people, at least) argument for massively invading our privacy (typically now with digital technology) is because we live in a society in which it is perfectly legal to be obscenely rich. Let me explain why this is so.

In a society in which it is perfectly legal to be obscenely rich, crime does in fact pay (as i will explain shortly.) And if crime does in fact pay, there will for sure be many criminals doing whatever they can to make it pay, including doing things such as using anonymous phone connections and driving from one place to another anonymously. And hence the government will have a persuasive excuse for invading privacy to prevent such anonymity.

Here’s why obscene wealth being legal makes crime pay

Making it perfectly legal to have obscene wealth is essentially telling criminals: “All you need to do to obtain and enjoy obscene wealth is figure out how to get it illegally and keep secret how exactly you did it illegally, how you broke this or that law to get your great wealth. If you can do this—keep the illegality of the origin of your wealth secret—then you’re home free to enjoy your obscene wealth because merely having obscene wealth is perfectly legal.”

It’s as if society said to child sexual molesters, “If you can figure out how to molest a child without getting caught breaking the laws that are not about child molestation per se, (such as laws against kidnapping or breaking and entering or assault, etc.) then you are free to molest children as much as you want because child molestation itself is perfectly legal.”

This is why making obscene wealth legal makes crime pay.

If it were illegal to possess much more wealth than others, then crime would not pay: the motive for doing very bad things to obtain much more wealth than others would vanish. What would the criminal do with his/her great wealth in a society in which merely having that great wealth was illegal? It would be impossible to enjoy the possession of one’s great wealth.

In a no-rich-and-no-poor society, the use of money would be abolished (and creating any form of money would be illegal as discussed here.) A criminal would not be able to enjoy the power of money: no bevy of servants or expensive prostitutes or business employees could be paid by the criminal for their services. A criminal would not be able to live in a huge mansion because his/her claim to own a huge mansion could and would likely be revoked by the local assembly of egalitarians if it decided that the huge mansion would more reasonably be used to provide housing for many others or be converted to a museum or what not. Ditto a huge yacht or a personal jet plane, and so on.

In a no-rich-and-no-poor society crime would not pay.

And in a no-rich-and-no-poor society there would, therefore, be very little crime and hence no persuasive argument for invading people’s privacy as governments are now doing.