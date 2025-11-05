JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
karin spritzler's avatar
karin spritzler
4h

I like "treadmill of defeat." ...... And i subscribe to the LA Times for the comics... xo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture