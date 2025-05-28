Share

King Charles III lies through his teeth. The have-nots of Canada don’t have self-determination today and won’t have it as the 51st state of the USA.

Newsweek provides us a video of King Charles III bloviating about Canada’s love of “self-determination,”and it reports on Trump’s gangster move to make Canada a US state:

The gangster-ish character of Trump’s “offer” is so obvious I am not going to dwell on it. I will only point out that the “Golden Dome” is just the latest version of propaganda to make us fear a bogeyman enemy, as I discuss in detail here. What I do want to dwell on is what King Charles III had to say about this, as reported by Newsweek:

“The president's latest offer to Canada, meanwhile, comes after King Charles reaffirmed Canada's sovereignty and declared it "strong and free" in a historic address to Canada's parliament.”

Well, yes, there is a CLASS in Canada that is “strong and free” and that enjoys “self-determination.”

And there is a much MUCH larger class in Canada that is NOT “strong and free”and that does NOT enjoy “self-determination.”

One class is rich. The other class is the have-nots.

“There are narrow and broad ways to define class. If we focus on income or wealth, the class divide in Canada is plain. In 2022, Statistics Canada found that “the wealthiest households (top 20 percent) held more than two-thirds (67.1 percent) of all net worth in Canada, while the least wealthy households (bottom 40 percent) held 2.8 percent.” That’s an old story. A new chapter, however, has unfolded in the last few years and the steepness of the division has become profound. According to Oxfam International, billionaires in Canada enjoyed a 51 percent wealth leap in recent years. As Fares Alghoul reports for the Toronto Star, “For every $100 of wealth created in the last 10 years in Canada, $34 has gone to the richest 1 percent and only $5 to the bottom 50 percent, according to Oxfam Canada.” Nice work if you can get it.”

One class holds the real power of government and private wealth. The other class does not.

“I worked for over 28 years as an organizer with the Ontario Coalition Against Poverty (OCAP). During those years, we vigorously confronted an intensifying political agenda of austerity and social abandonment, using disruptive forms of collective action to create a counter-power for poor communities under attack. This approach led to some important victories but it also earned us the ire of the ruling establishment. As we took action to advance our demands, there were ongoing efforts to bring us under control. The police were deployed against us and we faced legal persecution. Politicians and wide sections of the media would often vilify us and seek to undermine our credibility. Often, governments would try to draw us into more consultative and co-operative approaches that would effectively demobilize us. If we resisted this, more conservative-minded groups would be invited to the table, in an effort to push us aside. Clearly, within the corridors of power, strategies were adopted to limit the need to make concessions to us by reducing our effectiveness as much as possible. It was a lesson in the way the system operates to contain movements for social change.”

All the talk about Canadian sovereignty—keeping it or losing it to the United States—is a coverup of the fact that the WRONG class currently has sovereignty, in both Canada and the United States. It is a coverup of the fact that whether Canada does or does not become the 51st state of the United States, the wrong class will STILL have sovereignty. It is the class that treats the have-nots like dirt, in both the United States and Canada.

When the have-nots are sovereign, there will be no national governments

When the have-nots are the sovereign power, in other words when there is genuine egalitarian democracy as described here, then the sovereign (no higher authority) power in every LOCAL community will be the LOCAL assembly of egalitarians. No national government, no USA or Canadian national government, will have the power to tell people what they must do or not do.

The sovereign local assemblies of egalitarians will use voluntary federation to create order on as large a scale as they wish. Voluntary federation today (though not of egalitarians) creates order (without any central law-making authority) in real life today, even on a global scale, as I discuss here. Egalitarians can create large scale order with voluntary federation too.

When the have-nots are the sovereign authority, then people can call themselves Canadians or Americans or anything else they wish. Why not? But the egalitarians will be in power and they will shape society by egalitarian values, not the opposite values that Trump and King Charles love.