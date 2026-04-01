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The reason this wonderful egalitarian woman can vote in the Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians (BAE) (zip code 02135, USA) is because she lives or works in Brighton and has egalitarian values, period. It matters not if she is a documented citizen or if she has some photo ID. And the BAE is the sovereign (no higher law-making body) authority in Brighton.

Donald Trump is pushing for his SAVE AMERICA bill to pass in Congress. The bill would require, in order to vote, that a person could prove, with a photo ID, that they are an American citizen. The public discourse—the Big $-approved public discourse!—about the SAVE bill is bogus for two big reasons.

We don’t live in a genuine democracy but rather in a fake democracy that is actually a dictatorship of the rich in which, no matter how people vote, the government does not do anything that the rich don’t want it to do. The SAVE bill is based on the false premise that we live in a genuine democracy. A genuine democracy is one in which ordinary people actually determine the laws. Read in some detail what a genuine democracy is here. It is when the only laws that everybody in a local community must obey are laws written by the local assembly of egalitarians in that community, at which all the adult people with egalitarian values (discussed here) who live or work in the local community, and ONLY they, have the right to participate as equals in democratically deciding what the laws are to be. When we have a genuine democracy, then the only voting will be by people who are meeting face-to-face at the local assembly of egalitarians. The egalitarian people thus assembled can, if they wish and think it is necessary, decide (by majority vote, after appropriate discussion) whether or not to exclude an individual from voting in the assembly. Anyone who had good reason to believe that such an individual was an anti-egalitarian or did not live or work in the local community could express their opinion and if it was persuasive to a majority of those attending the assembly then that person would be denied the right to vote. No documented citizenship would be required.

I have written here about why only those present at the local assembly meeting should be allowed to vote.

I have written here about why only votes at the local assembly of egalitarians should determine the laws that people in a local community must obey—even on a question such as declaring war!

The public discourse and debate about the SAVE AMERICA voting bill is all a coverup of the truths that the rich don’t want us even to think about. The citizenship notion is itself a bogus notion as I have written about here.