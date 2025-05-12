Share

President Trump is bringing White South Africans to the United States as ‘refugees’ from supposed ‘persecution’ targeting white people.

The media reporting about this does not say anything (that I have found) about exactly what persecution these refugees say they are trying to escape. Here is a typical news article about this:

Most likely the ‘refugees’ are white farmers who fear, and have possibly experienced (but we don’t know this for sure), violence by blacks in rural areas. Here is the context. Most of the farmland is owned by a very small white minority as a result of the earlier overtly racist apartheid system. (Go to this video to learn the exact numbers about this.) While the apartheid system is no more, there is still black anger and resentment against the white farmers, often exacerbated by things such as the white farmer not allowing a neighboring black farmer with a small farm to graze his/her cows on their large land holdings.

Here’s What Donald Trump Does NOT Want You to Know about South Africa

In 1992 during the apartheid period of South Africa, its President DeKlerk—a man as racist as one could be, who had led South Africa during its period of apartheid—held a referendum for whites only to vote on whether or not the end the overtly racist apartheid system. DeKlerk urged a Yes vote—to end apartheid. Why?

DeKlerk had come to the conclusion that apartheid was no longer sustainable because of the enormous world-wide opposition to it and condemnation of it and boycotts of South Africa because of it. Not to mention the increasingly militant opposition to apartheid by black South Africans, led by Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress (ANC.)

The whites voted 68.6% to abolish apartheid in a record-setting high turnout.

But this was absolutely NOT an egalitarian revolution. On the contrary.

As I have written about earlier here, Nelson Mandela made a terrible decision. He agreed to let the enormously rich South African upper class (virtually all white, of course) to maintain the system of class inequality: in other words, keep it so that there were some rich—very rich!—and some poor—very poor! Except now some blacks were to be allowed to rise high in the system of class inequality; they were to be allowed to have jobs in corporate management and be allowed to hold political offices (even the presidency) and so forth, unlike during apartheid.

As even this Reuters article admits, “Thirty years of ANC government has created a class of super-rich Black businessmen, but done little for the poor majority.” Read here (PDF) more about how life for working class South Africans (most black, of course) is now arguably worse, more oppressive, even with more government violence against them, than previously during the years of apartheid! For example:

The true rulers of South Africa today include the same billionaires (go here to see a list of them and their net worth) who ruled it during the apartheid years . They go about ruling it differently than before, but for the same end: to maintain enormous class inequality, to enrich the few at the expense and suffering of the many.

South Africa’s rulers know that something has to be done about the extreme racial inequality in land ownership in order to make their system of class inequality sustainable (just as they knew they had to abolish apartheid for the same reason.) As Reuters reports, “In 1913, a Native Land Act gave most farmland to whites, mostly Afrikaners of Dutch descent, leaving just 13% to Blacks. Then in 1950 the Afrikaner National Party passed a law removing 3.5 million Black people from their ancestral lands.” South Africa’s rich rulers fear that this kind of extreme racial injustice, if not somehow mitigated, might lead people eventually to “upset the apple cart” of class inequality altogether, God Forbid!

Therefore, as reported by the same Reuters article, in January of 2025 the South African government enacted a land expropriation act to redress “the gaping land inequalities that persist more than three decades after the end of white minority rule.” The article goes on to report:

"The idea (behind the act) is that our freedom was not complete in 1994 because the promise of ... economic emancipation was not fulfilled," legal expert Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said. He noted that the act requires 17 steps before land can be expropriated. But for Kellie Kriel, CEO of Afriforum, a pressure group that represents the interests of the white Afrikaner community, that is not enough of a safeguard. "The act creates a valid fear that it opens the road to ... land grabs," he said, adding farmers worry that the act's guidelines could be abused. Some white farmers, like Danie Bruwer, are more sanguine. "It's an emotional thing for the farmers ... but it's not so bad. Zero compensation is a last resort," he said on his 1,000-hectare farm about 30 km (20 miles) from Fateng.

The American Founding Fathers also enacted land expropriation for political purposes, for the same essential reason as South Africa’s rulers did.

As you can read here, America’s Founding Fathers were enemies of We the People; they feared the have-nots would make a revolution if they did not mitigate extremely unpopular inequality in land ownership. So this is what they did:

The American Revolution** took property away--without compensation--from some people who claimed (with perfectly "legal" documents) to own extremely unreasonable amounts of land. "The largest estate confiscation in all colonies was that of the Penn family, which at 21.5 million acres was worth a million pounds. Under the Divesting Act of 1779, Pennsylvania's Assembly took control of these vast holdings of the proprietor's family [the Penn family.] Virginia confiscated the six-million-acre Fairfax estate. In Massachusetts, a law was passed confiscating the property of everyone who had fought against the colonies; the aristocratic William Pepperel lost his lands, which stretched for thirty miles along the coast of Maine (then part of Massachusetts)...Nor did the provincial and state committees and governments simply resell confiscated lands to wealthy bourgeois...By and large, in what amounted to a virtual land redistribution, the broken-up estates were sold in small parcels to ordinary farmers and agricultural workers. To sell tracts of land in excess of 500 acres was viewed with opprobrium." [from The Third Revolution, vol. 1, pg. 222, by Murray Bookchin]

But land expropriation to maintain class inequality and land expropriation to make society be egalitarian are entirely different things.

When land expropriation is done in order to maintain otherwise extreme class inequality, then it cannot fail to be perceived by those on the losing end of it as entirely unjust. “Why shouldn’t I be allowed to remain super rich when there are other people who are allowed to be super rich?” is what a white farmer could easily ask. This is the kind of thinking that makes it possible for white farmers to rally support on the grounds that they are the victims of anti-white racism.

In contrast, when egalitarians are in power, in a genuine egalitarian democracy as described here, then there would no longer be this basis for a white farmer to believe he/she was being treated unfairly by being denied the right to hog the land at the expense of others. This farmer (and everybody else) would see that he/she was being offered the right to live with the same standard of living as everybody else, in other words the right, in exchange for contributing reasonably according to ability, to take for free from the economy what he/she needed or reasonably desired and to receive scarce things that are equitably rationed according to need.

In such an egalitarian society, formerly very rich farmers might still be angry at their new mere equality with everybody else, but they would not be able to elicit the self-righteous support of others the way the white farmers in South Africa do who call themselves ‘refugees’ suffering unjust racial discrimination.

What is Trump up to?

Donald Trump enacts policies designed to benefit the very rich while trying to make it seem that he is the champion of ordinary people. Part of his “champion of ordinary people” pitch is to be seen as the champion of whites who suffer anti-white reverse racial discrimination. For this pitch to work, there needs to be some credible evidence that there is anti-white reverse racial discrimination. This evidence has been abundantly provided in the United States by the liberal establishment, as I have written about here and here and here. It would not surprise me if the ruling billionaires in South Africa are using their land expropriations act to provide white farmers with the same kind of opportunity to gain support as victims of unjust anti-white reverse racial discrimination. This would serve to frame the conflict in South Africa wrongly as “whites versus blacks” instead of correctly as egalitarians versus anti-egalitarians. The rich know that they must absolutely prevent the latter framework from gaining dominance; it would lead to egalitarian revolution.

South Africa and Palestine

The government of South Africa acts in the interests of a billionaire class that was forced to abolish its racist apartheid system in order to remain in power. The current government is acutely aware that it needs to appear to be on the side of the victims of racist oppression. This explains why the South African government has been in the forefront of correctly accusing Israel of genocide. The fact that the South African government is actually a government of, by, and for an oppressive billionaire class also, however, explains why it supports the horrible, immoral, pro-ethnic-cleansing and Zionism-friendly so-called “Two State Solution” that would require the Palestinians to forfeit forever their right to return to the part (78%) of Palestine now called Israel from which they were violently driven out by Zionist ethnic cleansing, as I discuss further here. Here are the words of the South African government:

On this day, South Africa once again calls on the State of Israel to realise that the only way to achieve peace is a two-state solution, where Israel will be able to exist side-by-side in peace with a viable and fully independent Palestinian State, within internationally recognised parameters.