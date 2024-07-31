Share

According to the BBC Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro got only (yes, ONLY!) 51% of the vote based on 80% of the votes so far counted. NPR reports “On Monday, the National Electoral Council declared that Maduro had won a third term, beating Gonzalez by a 51% to 44% margin. However, the electoral council — which like most government institutions is controlled by the ruling Socialist Party — has declined to release any detailed ballot information to back up its numbers.”

Many people opposed to the Bolivarian Revolution are, of course, insisting that Maduro really got less than 51%, but nobody that I am aware of is arguing that his vote rounded up to more than 51%.

Think about what this means.

Hugo Chavez was elected president of Venezuela in 1999. This marked the start of the modern-day Bolivarian Revolution with its pro-socialism aim. The Bolivarian Revolution with Maduro as its current leader is now 25 years old. In these 25 years it has apparently been able to get the support of ONLY, at most, 51% of Venezuelan voters.

From the point of view of those of us who hoped the Bolivarian Revolution would champion the values and interests of the VAST MAJORITY of Venezuelans and thereby gain the enthusiastic support of the VAST MAJORITY of Venezuelans, getting the support of only 51% after 25 years in power is SHOCKINGLY HORRIBLE! SHAMEFUL!

Such a failure to gain the support of the vast majority of the population demands an explanation. Something is clearly wrong about the Bolivarian Revolution.

Egalitarians, revolutionaries, socialists, whatever we call ourselves, those of us who want an end to class inequality and domination by rich capitalists ignore the obvious problem with the Bolivarian Revolution at our (and millions of other people’s) own peril.

We need investigative journalists and others to find out what the hell is the problem in Venezuela. Because these election results make it clear that there IS a big problem.

It is not enough to dismiss the problem by saying, “Well, US imperialism has been working as hard as it can to undermine the Bolivarian Revolution.” Of course this is true. But it misses the point. The point is this: How come only 51% of the Venezuelans view U.S. imperialism as their enemy? Why don’t 75% or 85% of Venezuelans view U.S. imperialism as their enemy and the Bolivarian Revolution as their champion? What is the reason for this?

Do those who are not critical of the Bolivarian Revolution argue that only 51% of Venezuelans want what the Bolivarian Revolution is actually fighting for? If so, I suggest that the Bolivarian Revolution is not fighting for the right thing. We need people to dig into this question and find out what the hell is going on.

POSTSCRIPT JULY 31, 2024: My response to a commenter, Jon, who said that U.S. sanctions are the reason why Maduro only got 51% of the vote:

Even the longer brutal US sanctions on Iran have not weakened the Iranian government's support from the public.

Regarding sanctions on Iran, oil rich just like Venezuela, one reports says: "By imposing sanctions, the U.S. sought to crush Iran's economy and make life so difficult for ordinary Iranians that they would rise up and either change the regime's behavior or overthrow it altogether. However, this strategy relied on the assumption that Iranians would blame their misery on their own government and not those imposing the sanctions. Rather than blaming their government, Iranians have experienced a classic rally-'round-the-flag effect with sanctions inadvertently solidifying support for the regime. By creating animus against the U.S., sanctions have turned Iran's hurting middle class into either de facto or de jure supporters of Iran's leaders." [source https://reason.com/2024/05/02/sanctions-are-for-losers/ ]

As the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation reports regarding U.S. sanctions on Iran:

"However, sanctions have had important unintended consequences, including empowering the existing regime, while weakening more moderate, pro-Western Iranians who could be allies of the United States in the future. Paradoxically, economic woes have allowed the government to take greater control over the economy, and to use patronage, favors, and other methods to shield regime allies from the pain of sanctions. On the other hand, those hit hardest by the sanctions seem to be precisely those who otherwise would support a more moderate government in Iran, and who look favorably on the U.S. Reducing the economic and political power that such groups wield is not in the U.S.’ long-term interests as it looks to eventually pursue a normalized relationship with Iran." [source:https://armscontrolcenter.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/04/REPORT_-_Are_Sanctions_On_Iran_Working_-_June_3.pdf ]

Jon, what is your reasoning here? Are you saying that because the US is working to make life miserable for Venezuelans this makes it HARDER for the Bolivarian Revolution to persuade Venezuelans that U.S. imperialism is their enemy that they should vote against?