Trump’s BBB just massively increased the U.S. national debt. What do egalitarians make of this?

A Boston Globe article reports:

President Trump just exploded our national debt. By signing the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” that Congress passed this week, the president will grow the federal debt by roughly $4 trillion over the coming decade — an unprecedented sum outside of an economic emergency. If made permanent, the tax cuts and spending changes in the measure would collectively add an eye-popping $5 trillion to our public debt. The problem of managing our debt will fall, once again, to future presidents and Congresses.

Putting aside the fact that a good, just, fair—egalitarian—society would not be based on money (as described here) for the reason discussed here, and hence would not have that strange animal called “the national debt” in the first place, let’s see what the “national debt” really means, from an egalitarian point of view, i.e., from the point of view of the vast majority of people.

Why is there a ‘national debt’ and to whom is it owed?

The U.S. government pays people to do things—all sorts of people from members of the military forces to FBI agents to all the bureaucrats in all the executive branch departments and agencies—and it pays for goods and services from commercial suppliers of all sorts of things from military weapons to zillions of subcontractor services such as building things and managing things and so on and so on.

The government can get the money to pay for all this in essentially three different ways:

It can just print (electronically create) the money as needed. It can tax people to get the money and charge people for things such as admission to national parks. It can borrow the money and pay it back with interest.

The first method, ‘printing’ the money, works in the short term (such as when those Covid-19 checks were sent to all of us during the pandemic) but the downside is that if lots of money is just ‘printed’ this way it creates a situation in which there is much more money chasing the same limited amount of goods and services, which results in it taking more money to buy what less money formerly would buy. This is inflation. It causes the people who possess money to lose out as their money becomes worth less.

The second method, taxing people (or charging people for services) does not cause inflation but raises the question of whom to tax and how much to tax them. Most Americans would say, ‘Tax the Rich, Not Ordinary People.’ But since it is the rich, not ordinary people, who actually control the U.S. government, the government doesn’t do that. While the government does tax ordinary people as well as the rich with the income tax, the government does not get all the money it needs this way.

“Government revenue is income received from taxes and other sources to pay for government expenditures. The U.S. government has collected $3.48 trillion in fiscal year 2025.” [source here] But, as the Fiscal Data website reports, “The U.S. government has spent $4.85 trillion in fiscal year 2025 to ensure the well-being of the people of the United States.” [source here] Thus the government in fiscal year 2025 spent $4.85 T minus $3.48 T = $1.37 trillion more than it took in with taxes (etc.) revenue. So how can the government keep spending more than it takes in as tax (etc.) revenue?

The answer to this question is method number 3: borrowing money and paying it back with interest. Good old Alexander Hamilton came up with this idea, as I discuss here. It is a diabolical idea for enabling the government to impoverish ordinary people while enriching the richest people. It is extremely simple. The government says to rich people (anywhere in the world), “Lend us (the government) money and we will give you in return an IOU, a certificate, that says we (the government) promise to pay you back what you lent us, plus interest, in a specified number of years.” When a rich person loans the government money this way it is called “purchasing a government bond.” There are various types of such bonds, the most well known are Treasury notes.

Every year the government “sells” such bonds to rich people in order to pay for its expenses in excess of what it takes in as tax (etc.) revenue. The amount that the government owes to the owners of these bonds is called the “national debt.” The U.S. government’s “national debt” grows larger and larger because when it comes time to pay back (with interest) a person who bought a bond, the government gets much of the money for that purpose from selling new bonds rather than getting all of the required money from taxes (etc.) revenue.

The result is that the government keeps enriching the rich people who buy the bonds, and the ‘national debt’ keeps growing larger and larger. The government then says to the general public, “We need to pay our debts, and so we need to collect more taxes and cut spending in order to do so.” This is all a pretext for taxing ordinary people more and/or cutting government services such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps) as the ‘Big Beautiful Bill/Act’ now does.

The only reason the government doesn’t tax the rich instead of enriching the rich by borrowing from the rich and paying them interest is because the rich prefer the latter for obvious reasons.

Some might argue that if the government got all of its money by taxing the rich then terrible things would happen, such as the rich no longer creating jobs and so on. This is a BS argument. An egalitarian society has no rich, and in half of Spain in 1936-9 where there was an egalitarian revolution the egalitarian economy out-produced the capitalist economy it replaced as you can read about in detail here.

The reason we have a huge ‘national debt’ is simple: The rich like having the U.S. government tax ordinary people to pay them interest on loans to make them richer and richer. It’s not complicated!

Why did Elon Musk oppose the BBB?

Supposedly Elon Musk opposed the BBB because he thought it would make the national debt get too big.

Who knows what Musk’s real motive was? If Musk’s motive really was that he thought it would make the national debt too big, I can imagine that his thinking was along the following lines.

“For us billionaires, the U.S. government is essentially ‘the goose that laid the golden eggs.’ But taking too much gold from the goose could kill it.”

“The government should be made drastically smaller so that its functions are taken over by private billionaires like me (the intention of my DOGE) so we can make more big profits this way. But a smaller government cannot so easily get away with taxing the public to pay a much larger national debt, and so a very large national debt will impede my effort to downsize the government.”