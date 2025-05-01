In my Boston neighborhood (Brighton) there are lately a lot of posters pasted up trying to recruit members to the Revolutionary Communists of America.

You can read their pitch at https://communistusa.org/ , which makes it look like there are a lot of them, in NYC at least. You can read that their heroes are Lenin and Trotsky. And you can read their Marxist interpretation of events on their Manifesto page.

What you will NOT read anywhere on their website is the true and HUGELY IMPORTANT fact that working class people have—today!—the positive anti-capitalist values that ought to shape all of society and that, when working class people have the real power in society, would then make society be a classless society with no rich and no poor and real, not fake, democracy. Marxists don’t believe they have values any different than those of the capitalists; Marxists say they only have INTERESTS that are different.

What you WILL read on their website is that the working class is important, not because of positive anti-capitalist and pro-egalitarian values working class people have, but rather for very different reasons.

For Marxists, the value of the working class is its large numerical size and the fact that it is the most oppressed class, period. Marxists are hopeful because they believe that the impersonal economic laws that Marx wrote about will force the working class to overthrow capitalism, not because working class people want a classless society but IN SPITE OF THE FACT THAT THEY DO NOT. Read about this in my “The Communist Manifesto Is Wrong.”

For Marxists, the working class is like a beast of burden—very powerful and very important to control/lead (with the Marxist party) in order to get where you want to get, but definitely NOT to be given the actual control of society, God forbid!

The Revolutionary Communists of America are hopeful because they believe the oppression of the working class will intensify and this will make workers look to the Revolutionary Communists of America for leadership. These Marxists aim to lead the working class the way the Bolsheviks led the Russian working class and thereby seized power in the revolution of 1917.

Thus you will read on the Revolutionary Communists of America website how—fortunately in their view, but NOT MINE!—the ruling class is forced by impersonal economic laws, described by Karl Marx, to oppress workers more and more. You will NOT read the actual reason why the oppression has gotten worse sice the 1960’s. The real cause was the “radical 60s”—when millions of working class people fought to make the world more equal and democratic because they had those values. This frightened the ruling classes and caused them to switch from relying on the post-World War II “carrot” to relying instead on the stick starting in the mid-1970s. I discuss this in my “Why Life Is Harder Now Than In the 60s.”

You will NOT read on their website about the extremely anti-democratic rule of their heroes, Lenin and Trotsky. But I have written about this in my “Bolshevik Revolutionaries Treated the Have-Nots Like Dirt.”

The reason Marxist regimes are so anti-democratic is because Marxists believe that ordinary working class people do NOT have the good values that the Communists have, and that ordinary working class people do NOT want the classless society that the Communists want, and therefore ordinary working class people cannot be permitted to have the real say in society until future generations of them have been socially engineered to have the right values and aims. I discuss this here in detail, based on the words of Karl Marx.

Marxists hate the idea of genuine democracy that egalitarianism is all about, as discussed here. The Revolutionary Communists of America reveal their lack of interest in genuine democracy by writing in their Manifesto what Karl Marx famously said, “Capitalism once played a historically progressive role in developing industry, technology, and the modern working class.” Since capitalism is a blatant dictatorship of the capitalist over the workers at the place of work and a dictatorship of the capitalists over the working class (sometimes disguised as a fake democracy) in society generally, calling capitalism in the past progressive amounts to saying that the struggles in the past of working class people to make society genuinely democratic were reactionary. This is what Marxists believe.

When the Revolutionary Communists of America say in their Manifesto, “We fight for a truly democratic society in which the working-class majority asserts its rule,” it is, frankly, hard to take seriously. Lenin, just before the Bolsheviks took power in Russia, likewise wrote State and Revolution, which was designed to persuade the people who wanted “the working class majority to assert its rule” to support the Bolsheviks. As my previously mentioned article, “Bolshevik Revolutionaries Treated the Have-Nots Like Dirt,” discusses, the Bolsheviks did the exact opposite—in full compliance, however, with Marxist theory. Marxist theory says that the most important thing is NOT to make society democratic but rather to increase the productivity of the means of production, so that one day—far in the future when there is no scarcity anymore—people will be willing to live in a classless and truly democratic society. One day. But not now!

In the late 1960s, as a college student anti-Vietnam War activist, I followed the leadership of the revolutionary Marxist Leninist Progressive Labor Party and then joined it in the 1970s and remained a member for four years. I know exactly why I joined it. I joined it IN SPITE of the fact that I knew about how ruthlessly anti-democratic Lenin and Trotsky were. I joined it because I was persuaded that doing so was the only way seriously to remove from power the American ruling class that was waging the horrible Vietnam war and oppressing Americans especially non-white Americans. I had no inkling of the possibility of building an egalitarian revolutionary movement and removing the rich from power like this.

The pitch of groups such as the Revolutionary Communists of America is the same pitch that persuaded me to join the Progressive Labor Party (which was pro-Stalin, not pro-Trotsky for what it’s worth.) This pitch does persuade good people. We need to tell such people about egalitarian revolution, which aims for what they really want based on a true understanding that it is also what MOST people want.