My Egalitarian Take on the Public Response to the Wage Demands of Striking Boston Nurses
Our rulers want the public to angrily debate the question "How much should they be paid," which is why our rulers censor the egalitarian view that says "That's the wrong question."
Please re-stack this if you want more people to see it.
This wonderful egalitarian man, like billions of egalitarians, wants no rich and no poor. The egalitarian principle for no rich and no poor is “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my postal zip code.
Nurses (in the Massachusetts Nurses Association [MNA]) went on a one-day strike in Boston. I support the nurses and so should everybody. The Boston Globe reports:
The state’s largest-ever nurses strike, and the first at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, is off to a boisterous start.
Thousands of Brigham nurses and supporters poured onto Francis Street near the hospital Wednesday morning, shaking cowbells, banging on plastic buckets and cheering at a deafening chorus of supportive honks from passing cars. The nurses, sporting black or white “Union Strong” and “Brigham Nurses United” t-shirts, waved picket signs calling out the management of the state’s largest health care system.
“Value Nurses Like You Value Your Bonu$e$,” one sign read.
Another featured a photograph of Mass General Brigham Chief Executive Officer Anne Klibanski with a mustache and scar drawn on her face. The sign said “MGB CEO Anne Klibanski $8.6 million pay. Brigham Nurses 0%.”
My egalitarian take on the response of the public to the strike
Many of the comments (in the order they appeared, not cherry picked) on the Boston Globe article reporting the nurses’ strike are copied below in this footnote1 for your convenience; I suggest you take a look at them because I am going to be providing my egalitarian take on them here.
As you can see from the comments, some support the nurses’ demand for more pay and others don’t. The ones who don’t support the nurses pay demands argue essentially that they are already paid sufficiently and its greedy of them to demand more. The ones who support the nurses’ pay demands point out that the hospital administrators are overpaid and the nurses are underpaid especially in light of how hard and onerous their job is.
My take is this.
First, note that none of the commenters seem to be aware of the egalitarian response to the “How much should people be paid?” question. They all take it for granted that people should be paid a certain amount of money, and the only question is “How much?” None of the commenters seem ever to have heard of the egalitarian economic principle that reflects the egalitarian value of “No rich and no poor,” namely the principle: “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.”
Second, note that I referred above to the egalitarian “response,” not “answer” to the question “How much should people be paid?” This is because egalitarians don’t answer the question, they respond to it by explaining that it is the wrong question. Here’s why.
In a good egalitarian society people are not paid money for working. Rather, by working—by contributing reasonably according to ability2—they earn the right to take for free from the economy what they need or reasonably desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need. Read about this briefly here and in more detail here.
Third, I believe that when people (such as those commenting on the Boston Globe article) are made aware of the egalitarian economic principle, then MOST (not all!) of them—the VAST MAJORITY—would agree that this is the morally just response to the “How much should they be paid?” question. I base my belief on my experience talking with thousands of people about egalitarianism, such as these 500+ neighbors of mine in my postal zip code.
Fourth, the small minority of people who disagree with the egalitarian economic principle (“From each according…”) are the small minority who do NOT want “no rich and no poor”; they want some rich and some poor; they think it is perfectly right for hospital CEO to be paid a LOT more than nurses, and they don’t object to some people being billionaires and having the real power in society. They WANT class inequality and view egalitarians who want to abolish class inequality as the enemy.
Fifth, the nurses would gain FAR MORE public support if they declared—truthfully!—that they were striking to make the little part of the world over which they had some potential control be at least a bit closer to the way they wanted all of society to be, namely egalitarian, with the rich removed from power so there could be real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. I say they would gain far more public support if they declared their egalitarian revolutionary aim because—as I prove here—the vast majority of people would LOVE an egalitarian revolution, and would therefore be very enthusiastic supporters of the nurses for that reason alone even if they had no particular concern otherwise about the hospital or the specifics of nursing.
Sixth, it is in fact possible to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement, as I discuss here. I suggest we do it.
Here are the first comments, separated just by some verticaal space.
The MNA needs to wake up and understand what is happening in the health care marketplace! 5% is a very high increase, and it is guaranteed! Take the increase and settle the contract.
The MNA is greedy and clearly puts $$ before patient care. Trying to scare the public by claiming that well-trained workers are replacing them are unskilled is unprofessional.
What is happening in the healthcare marketplace is that there is a shortage of nurses and a high level of burnout. And if the replacement nurses are every bit as skilled as them, then how are they putting money before patient care?
That 5% is contracted from prior bargaining. Not a gift from BWH. Cost of living over the last 4 years has been upwards of 9% Wake up sheeple. Are you seriously believing their top heavy boards of CEO’s etal deserve multi- million dollar yearly salaries? Do your homework. Open your eyes.
“...the healthcare marketplace...”
It’s interesting that Americans find this to be an acceptable thing - healthcare as a marketplace, like mobile phones and snack foods. The invisible hand of the magic “free market” will solve all, no thought or morality required.
tOlstOy is spot on. The nurses get a guaranteed 5% raise, every year for 20 years for doing the same job. There is no other profession in the world where you get a 5% raise every year, guaranteed, to do the same job.
61461375: There were a couple of years where cost of living increased 9% over the past few years, All other years were under 5%. Do you want the nurses to give back part of their increases in most years because cost of living didn’t increase 5%?
Throw out Obamacare and lay off 50% of administrative staff.
Put the saved money back into actual health care.
No bureaucrat changes bed pans - or are made to work double shifts.
9% a year. Where did you get that bogus number?
It’s long past time to CUT the salaries of administrators and overpaid specialists and increase the compensation for nurses and primary care physicians, who are comparatively underpaid and overworked. When was the last time a plastic surgeon or an accountant saved a life?
Nice try
Arch2020: How many other “jobs” involve dealing with death on a daily basis? In how many other jobs do the majority of workers confront assault on a regular basis? How many other jobs have such a high rate of physical injury? How many other jobs is calling in sick next to impossible? How many other jobs is it all but impossible to avoid working the night shift at some point in your career? How many other jobs involve taking care of people on the worst days of their lives? How many involve getting puked on, pooped on, peed on, vomited on and the virtual certainty that you will end up with chronic back pain? And why can’t we just admit that some people are more important than the rest of us—including hospital nurses?
I agree that nurses have a very difficult job. I could never do it - I would never WANT to do it. Having said that - how much is enough? Are the salaries and benefits of the nurses at the Brigham comparable to the salaries and benefits of other hospitals? They seem to be very well paid - and I’m sure they earn every penny. I don’t think anyone begrudges them that. But what do they WANT? How much do they pay for health insurance that it’s worth going on strike and disrupting the whole Longwood area over paying an additional 2.5% for their health insurance? What do they pay now - and what would they pay if their monthly premium goes up 2.5% ? Why won’t anyone answer that?
These nurses are making money that many people dream of making. I have tremendous respect for nurses, but this strike makes me bitter.
So when we get national healthcare and the nurses get upset about their pay does that means all nurses across the country walk off the job?
“So when we get national healthcare and the nurses get upset about their pay does that means all nurses across the country walk off the job?”
Yes.
As they did in Northern Ireland.
Think health care is expensive now? Wait until it’s “free”.
which in some cases means zero work, for example children and the elderly and people who for some reason cannot do any useful work, and includes students and apprentices learning stuff and people taking care of others, and so on, but does NOT include freeloaders who can but refuse to contribute reasonably according to ability.
Yes, so many issues need to be addressed through the egalitarian focus before a clear analysis can be made.
Oh, those true egalitarians . . . . Jewish Communities! Hired guns. Mercenaries with the dirty star of David.
This genocidal system functions globally. Through programs like “Mahal” and the lone soldier pipeline, the Israeli occupation imports its enforcers from across the world. Data published by the Israeli army itself reveals a staggering reality of 50,632 soldiers fighting in its ranks hold two or more nationalities. An army of mercenaries.
The United States leads with 12,135 soldiers. France follows with 6,127. Russia supplies 5,067, and Germany 3,901. Ukraine, fleeing one war to labor for the occupation, sends 3,210. Britain provides over 2,000 soldiers (including 1,686 British-Israelis and hundreds of triple nationals, alongside Romania) (1,675) and Poland (1,668). Ethiopia contributes 1,387, and Canada 1,185. The roster continues: Hungary (885), Italy (828), Argentina (609), the Netherlands (559), Brazil (505), Australia (502), South Africa (415), Belgium (406), Austria (390), Switzerland (373), Spain (372), and the Czech Republic (309).
In a dark testament to the occupation’s insidious reach, this data even includes dual nationals from Arab countries like Yemen, Tunisia, Lebanon, Syria, and Algeria. The apartheid state will buy anyone, fracturing the Jewish communities of the region it is actively colonizing.
Despite a so-called “defense” budget exceeding $24 billion, the state of Israel recruits with cold calculation. They offer housing stipends of $480 a month, rental subsidies of $280, total municipal tax exemptions, and cash grants up to $780 for couples. This is how they buy “soldiers.”
Don’t let this confuse you. These are not passive victims, not even close. They chose to answer the financial call and sell their humanity. They chose the uniform of the occupier, the checkpoints, the raids, and the destruction of families from Palestine to Lebanon. They chose to become enforcers of our displacement, mass killing, and annihilation. In doing so, they made the occupation’s calculus clear: it will pay anyone to do its work.
As for those who survive, the machinery offers abandonment. They return with severe PTSD, facing a housing crisis without a safety net. The trauma of comitting this genocide has led to dozens of soldier suicides. Yet the colonial state that bought their bodies offers them absolutely nothing, not even a gravestone to their name.
The occupation does not rely only on foreigners. The logic of apartheid is to turn the occupied into enforcers of their own oppression. Druze enlistment rates reach 85 percent, and Bedouin Palestinians serve at over 60 percent. Today, roughly 1,500 to 2,000 out of over two million Palestinian citizens of Israel serve on active duty. They are not bought with cash stipends, they are bought with the promise of survival. The Zionist state forces them into unrecognized villages in the Naqab without water or roads, offering military service as the only exit from engineered poverty. (Sounds familiar, America?)
Now the mercenaries who flew in to enforce this genocide are finding their escape routes closing. A 240-page dossier has been submitted to the Metropolitan Police’s war crimes unit in Britain, accusing ten specific British nationals of sniping civilians and aid workers in cold blood. Canadian and Belgian authorities have launched preliminary investigations into their own citizens serving in the Israeli Occupation Forces. Yet the British Foreign Office refuses to track how many of its citizens are pulling the triggers, claiming it “does not collect” the data. The mask of Western innocence is slipping as the empire is finally being forced to investigate its own children.
We the Palestinians will not forget the global machinery that funded our erasure, nor the mercenaries who took their coin to pull the triggers. When the phone rings, I listen to my mother describe the Gaza sea breeze she can no longer feel. At sixty-five, displaced and stripped of her home, she holds her ladder horizontally, dreaming of a beach the occupation turned to ash. There is no fairy tale left to save her. Some truths you can only know by surviving them. And some people will have to live with what they helped make.