JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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JAS's avatar
JAS
2h

Yes, so many issues need to be addressed through the egalitarian focus before a clear analysis can be made.

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
just now

Oh, those true egalitarians . . . . Jewish Communities! Hired guns. Mercenaries with the dirty star of David.

This genocidal system functions globally. Through programs like “Mahal” and the lone soldier pipeline, the Israeli occupation imports its enforcers from across the world. Data published by the Israeli army itself reveals a staggering reality of 50,632 soldiers fighting in its ranks hold two or more nationalities. An army of mercenaries.

The United States leads with 12,135 soldiers. France follows with 6,127. Russia supplies 5,067, and Germany 3,901. Ukraine, fleeing one war to labor for the occupation, sends 3,210. Britain provides over 2,000 soldiers (including 1,686 British-Israelis and hundreds of triple nationals, alongside Romania) (1,675) and Poland (1,668). Ethiopia contributes 1,387, and Canada 1,185. The roster continues: Hungary (885), Italy (828), Argentina (609), the Netherlands (559), Brazil (505), Australia (502), South Africa (415), Belgium (406), Austria (390), Switzerland (373), Spain (372), and the Czech Republic (309).

In a dark testament to the occupation’s insidious reach, this data even includes dual nationals from Arab countries like Yemen, Tunisia, Lebanon, Syria, and Algeria. The apartheid state will buy anyone, fracturing the Jewish communities of the region it is actively colonizing.

Despite a so-called “defense” budget exceeding $24 billion, the state of Israel recruits with cold calculation. They offer housing stipends of $480 a month, rental subsidies of $280, total municipal tax exemptions, and cash grants up to $780 for couples. This is how they buy “soldiers.”

Don’t let this confuse you. These are not passive victims, not even close. They chose to answer the financial call and sell their humanity. They chose the uniform of the occupier, the checkpoints, the raids, and the destruction of families from Palestine to Lebanon. They chose to become enforcers of our displacement, mass killing, and annihilation. In doing so, they made the occupation’s calculus clear: it will pay anyone to do its work.

As for those who survive, the machinery offers abandonment. They return with severe PTSD, facing a housing crisis without a safety net. The trauma of comitting this genocide has led to dozens of soldier suicides. Yet the colonial state that bought their bodies offers them absolutely nothing, not even a gravestone to their name.

The occupation does not rely only on foreigners. The logic of apartheid is to turn the occupied into enforcers of their own oppression. Druze enlistment rates reach 85 percent, and Bedouin Palestinians serve at over 60 percent. Today, roughly 1,500 to 2,000 out of over two million Palestinian citizens of Israel serve on active duty. They are not bought with cash stipends, they are bought with the promise of survival. The Zionist state forces them into unrecognized villages in the Naqab without water or roads, offering military service as the only exit from engineered poverty. (Sounds familiar, America?)

Now the mercenaries who flew in to enforce this genocide are finding their escape routes closing. A 240-page dossier has been submitted to the Metropolitan Police’s war crimes unit in Britain, accusing ten specific British nationals of sniping civilians and aid workers in cold blood. Canadian and Belgian authorities have launched preliminary investigations into their own citizens serving in the Israeli Occupation Forces. Yet the British Foreign Office refuses to track how many of its citizens are pulling the triggers, claiming it “does not collect” the data. The mask of Western innocence is slipping as the empire is finally being forced to investigate its own children.

We the Palestinians will not forget the global machinery that funded our erasure, nor the mercenaries who took their coin to pull the triggers. When the phone rings, I listen to my mother describe the Gaza sea breeze she can no longer feel. At sixty-five, displaced and stripped of her home, she holds her ladder horizontally, dreaming of a beach the occupation turned to ash. There is no fairy tale left to save her. Some truths you can only know by surviving them. And some people will have to live with what they helped make.

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