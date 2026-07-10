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This wonderful egalitarian man, like billions of egalitarians, wants no rich and no poor. The egalitarian principle for no rich and no poor is “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my postal zip code.

Nurses (in the Massachusetts Nurses Association [MNA]) went on a one-day strike in Boston. I support the nurses and so should everybody. The Boston Globe reports:

The state’s largest-ever nurses strike, and the first at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, is off to a boisterous start. Thousands of Brigham nurses and supporters poured onto Francis Street near the hospital Wednesday morning, shaking cowbells, banging on plastic buckets and cheering at a deafening chorus of supportive honks from passing cars. The nurses, sporting black or white “Union Strong” and “Brigham Nurses United” t-shirts, waved picket signs calling out the management of the state’s largest health care system. “Value Nurses Like You Value Your Bonu$e$,” one sign read. Another featured a photograph of Mass General Brigham Chief Executive Officer Anne Klibanski with a mustache and scar drawn on her face. The sign said “MGB CEO Anne Klibanski $8.6 million pay. Brigham Nurses 0%.”

My egalitarian take on the response of the public to the strike

Many of the comments (in the order they appeared, not cherry picked) on the Boston Globe article reporting the nurses’ strike are copied below in this footnote for your convenience; I suggest you take a look at them because I am going to be providing my egalitarian take on them here.

As you can see from the comments, some support the nurses’ demand for more pay and others don’t. The ones who don’t support the nurses pay demands argue essentially that they are already paid sufficiently and its greedy of them to demand more. The ones who support the nurses’ pay demands point out that the hospital administrators are overpaid and the nurses are underpaid especially in light of how hard and onerous their job is.

My take is this.

First, note that none of the commenters seem to be aware of the egalitarian response to the “How much should people be paid?” question. They all take it for granted that people should be paid a certain amount of money, and the only question is “How much?” None of the commenters seem ever to have heard of the egalitarian economic principle that reflects the egalitarian value of “No rich and no poor,” namely the principle: “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.”

Second, note that I referred above to the egalitarian “response,” not “answer” to the question “How much should people be paid?” This is because egalitarians don’t answer the question, they respond to it by explaining that it is the wrong question. Here’s why.

In a good egalitarian society people are not paid money for working. Rather, by working—by contributing reasonably according to ability—they earn the right to take for free from the economy what they need or reasonably desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need. Read about this briefly here and in more detail here.

Third, I believe that when people (such as those commenting on the Boston Globe article) are made aware of the egalitarian economic principle, then MOST (not all!) of them—the VAST MAJORITY—would agree that this is the morally just response to the “How much should they be paid?” question. I base my belief on my experience talking with thousands of people about egalitarianism, such as these 500+ neighbors of mine in my postal zip code.

Fourth, the small minority of people who disagree with the egalitarian economic principle (“From each according…”) are the small minority who do NOT want “no rich and no poor”; they want some rich and some poor; they think it is perfectly right for hospital CEO to be paid a LOT more than nurses, and they don’t object to some people being billionaires and having the real power in society. They WANT class inequality and view egalitarians who want to abolish class inequality as the enemy.

Fifth, the nurses would gain FAR MORE public support if they declared—truthfully!—that they were striking to make the little part of the world over which they had some potential control be at least a bit closer to the way they wanted all of society to be, namely egalitarian, with the rich removed from power so there could be real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. I say they would gain far more public support if they declared their egalitarian revolutionary aim because—as I prove here—the vast majority of people would LOVE an egalitarian revolution, and would therefore be very enthusiastic supporters of the nurses for that reason alone even if they had no particular concern otherwise about the hospital or the specifics of nursing.

Sixth, it is in fact possible to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement, as I discuss here. I suggest we do it.