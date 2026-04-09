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None of the pundits or talking heads discuss the Iran war from the point of view of the have-nots of the world, people like this wonderful egalitarian woman.

The most important fact about the Iran war is that the rulers of all the relevant nations, in particular the United States and Israel and Iran (in the linked article see the section titled, “Iran could destroy Zionism without firing a single missile, but won’t do it”) and the rulers of other military forces, in particular Hamas , are of, by and for oppressive upper classes that are primarily concerned with controlling and dominating their own have-nots. And this goes for the rulers of the BRICS nations too !

If the have-nots—the vast majority of whom have egalitarian values that include no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid—in all of these nations were truly in charge, with genuine democracy , there would not be what we see all the time today—vicious military violence pitting some have-nots against others.

Keeping the have-nots of the world at war with each other, sometimes a cold war and sometimes a hot war, is the #1 strategy for controlling and dominating their own have-nots that the rulers of the world have been using literally for millennia all over the world as I show in detail in my article, “Oppressors Need Bogeyman Enemies and Invent them When Necessary.”

Oppressive rulers want their nation to always be at war (hot or cold) against somebody, because this makes it possible to declare it to be un-patriotic (perhaps even treasonous) whenever people do what their rulers tell them not to do. This is an extremely powerful method of social control. For example, the world-wide anti-globalization movement, which was described even by some in the mass media as an anti-capitalism movement, was at its peak just before 9/11 (2001) but then virtually vanished as a result of 9/11, supposedly carried out by Muslim terrorists. One of the main organizers of a large anti--globalization demonstration (called A16) that occurred just prior to 9/11 told a New Republic interviewer how 9/11 killed the movement:​

“Nadine Bloch, who organized A16, thinks 9/11 was the turning point. “It really did change the dynamic of how these mobilizations came to pass,” she said. “Some of the NGOs and nonprofits were really worried about seeming un-American.” She had helped plan a rally for October of 2001 that was, by her estimates, set to break arrest records for the nation. But after the attacks the appetite for protest disappeared—and the activists who kept at it faced unprecedented hostility from police.”

Oppressor classes—such as the Israeli Zionist ruling class today—all too often commit the greatest and most immoral of all crimes: outright genocide of some ethnic or national group. Oppressor classes do this in order to make the victims of genocide be viewed by the oppressor class’s own have-nots as a de-humanized bogeyman enemy. U.S. president Donald Trump in his April 7 Truth Social post threatened just such a genocide; he wrote of Iranians:

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” he wrote. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”

Trump the previous day de-humanized Iranians by saying they were ‘animals’:

Did the ruling-class-controlled mass media respond to Trump’s over-the-top criminality and immorality by saying that he and all of his supporters in government had to be removed from power immediately by whatever means? No! The ruling class media instead expressed worry that Trump’s language would harm the reputation of the United States, that it undermined the dignity of the office of the president, and so forth. The U.S. ruling class—both the Democratic Party and Republican Party wings—has been conducting mass murder of civilians for a very long time and in particular using sanctions against Iran to kill Iranian civilians for decades.

This lenient, almost forgiving, response of the U.S. ruling class to Trump’s threat of massive genocide is yet more evidence that the ruling billionaire class must be removed from power. But of course this point is never made in the public discourse on platforms of any substantial size (that are controlled by the ruling class.)

Nor is this surprising, since the U.S. ruling class never says that the Zionist ruling class of Israel should be removed from power even though it not only threatens genocide but carries it out against Palestinians month after month after month (with the vital help of U.S.-supplied bombs and economic and diplomatic support) and now has made it legal to hang Palestinians—but ONLY Palestinians!—“for terrorism.”

The aim of the ruling classes is war, not peace.

The pretexts for the wars are just that, pretexts. (Iran is a Muslim theocracy that discriminates against women so it must be overthrown. Saudi Arabia is a Muslim theocracy that discriminates against women so, … well, never mind.) The pretexts are not the reason for the wars, merely excuses for waging them and a means for getting the have-nots to support (or at least go along with) the wars. This has been true since the 1600s with the British and then USA rulers in North America as I discuss here. This was true even of the so-called “Good War”—World War II—as I show in my book about it online (free to read) here (PDF) and also available at Amazon here.

All of the discourse about the Iran war that we read in the newspapers and hear on the YouTube videos, not to mention see on TV and hear on the radio, is a distraction (often deliberate, sometimes just due to naïveté) from the most important point that I spelled out above. The discourse is a huge distraction for us, the have-nots, to make us focus on what the pundits focus on instead of what we, the have-nots, need to focus on.

The ruling class want us to be distracted by questions such as: Who came out ahead in the latest ceasefire, Iran or the U.S? Is Donald Trump a mad man or is there great method to his ‘madness’? Did Trump sue for peace after discovering that Iran was just too strong to defeat? Was it pressure from China and Russia that caused Iran to agree to a ceasefire after previously saying it never would? Does Iran have the right to control the Strait of Hormuz? Will Israel break the ceasefire? [Apparently it now has done so.] Will, or would, Iran use nukes against the U.S. or Israel? Will, or would, Israel resort to using its nukes? And so on and so on. (The egalitarian view regarding nukes is censored, but you can read it here, where I explain why only ANTI-egalitarian governments need nuclear weapons as a deterrent.)

What we, the have-nots, need to focus on is how to remove the rich oppressive billionaire classes from power, everywhere, and thereby end the warmongering.

Have you ever heard anybody on the TV or radio or YouTube or in a major newspaper talk about how the have-nots can remove the rich from power? No! It’s not allowed by the rich who control those platforms.

We the have-nots need to talk about things such as the Iran war from OUR point of view, not the point of view of the various oppressive ruling classes. I say we need to talk about how to make something like this happen. We need to ask what can we learn from events such as the Iran war about how we can remove the rich—all of them, all over the world—from power.