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This wonderful egalitarian person, like billions of egalitarians, wants a society with no rich and no poor. This can only work if it is based on the economic principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” DSA unfortunately does not advocate this. Go here to see similar photos of 500+ of my egalitarian neighbors in my little postal zip code.

Take a close look here at the website of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the page titled “Workers Deserve More” with a section (scroll down) titled “What We Fight For.”

I am going to show that the DSA is helping the ruling class stay in power, just as FDR with his New Deal helped the ruling class stay in power, about which I invite you to read here my article that contains these introductory words:

The myth we are taught is that FDR “gave us” the New Deal because he was, well, just a wonderful person and knew that millions of Americans needed a new deal because of the suffering they were enduring during the Great Depression. The truth is quite different. Here it is in FDR’s own words:​ “I want to save our system, the capitalistic system,” FDR told an emissary of the archconservative newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst. To do so, Roosevelt said, “it may be necessary to throw to the wolves the forty-six men who are reported to have incomes in excess of one million dollars a year.” [Read the sources here and here and here and here .]​​ The context of FDR’s New Deal was not FDR’s supposed benevolence towards the working class but, on the contrary, his and his fellow upper ruling class members’ fear of the working class.

Like FDR’s New Deal, the DSA calls for some good reforms that naturally attract the favorable attention of good people and cause them to follow DSA leadership and vote for DSA candidates.

But here is the point. The DSA also advocates things that lure good people who want an egalitarian society with real, not fake, democracy and no rich and no poor (read in some detail about what that is here ) to say “Yes, this is what I am for,” with two terrible results. (See this footnote about why the DSA does this.)

One terrible result is that these good people are easily ridiculed, resulting in the idea of egalitarianism—having no rich and no poor—being dismissed by many people as absurd.

A second terrible result is that these good people unknowingly embrace ideas that prevent rather than promote egalitarianism.

Let’s look closely at the DSA’s words to see how this is so.

In the section “What We Fight For,” the DSA has several paragraphs. Let’s look at some of them, copied below in italics, closely.

Expand public resources to support recreation, learning, and social spaces accessible to all. Establish paid family leave for all workers, a 32 hour work week with full pay and benefits, and a living minimum wage. Provide free, quality public education from pre-K to college and cancel all student debt.

Notice that the DSA advocates wage labor, that workers work for a wage, a “living minimum wage.” In an egalitarian society, however, people don’t work for a wage. In fact money is abolished. The economic principle in an egalitarian society is “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” If somebody contributes reasonably according to ability then they have the right to take for free from the economy what they need or reasonably desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need. There is no buying and selling in this kind of economy (do parents sell dinner to their children, or do we sell human organs to people in need of them?) and hence no need for money. The use of money makes society worse, as discussed in great detail here. The DSA, by advocating the use of money and wages is advocating something that is not egalitarianism. And since a society based on money and buying and selling tends to become one with some rich and some poor (money is the perfect instrument for enabling a single person to own enormous wealth) the DSA is advocating something that prevents, not promotes, egalitarianism.

Housing is a human right. Build new, publicly-owned social housing, strictly regulate investment properties, establish universal rent control, and guarantee right to counsel for all tenants.

The DSA writes “HOUSING FOR ALL” and “Housing is a human right.” Elsewhere it writes “HEALTH CARE FOR ALL” and “Guarantee universal healthcare at no cost to individuals.” The DSA thus embraces the idea that some very important things are a “human right” that must be provided “for all.” This is not egalitarianism. Egalitarianism says that people only have a right to take anything from the economy if they contribute reasonably according to ability.

Pro-capitalists LOVE it when anti-capitalists talk about this or that being a “human right” or “the right of all” because this notion says that freeloaders (those who can but who refuse to contribute by doing useful work) also have the right to take from the economy this or that; in other words that even though they refuse to work reasonably according to ability they nonetheless have the right to take the fruit of the labor of those who do work reasonably according to ability.

Pro-capitalists seize on this absurd notion, one that it is easy to ridicule. Pro-capitalists gleefully point out that a society based on this freeloader-friendly principle eventually becomes one in which very few people work reasonably according to ability and everybody thus ends up living in abject poverty, or else it becomes one in which those who work reasonably according to ability are exploited unjustly by freeloaders who refuse to work reasonably according to ability.

Here is an example of how this “right of all” freeloader-friendly idea is seized upon by pro-capitalists and ridiculed:

The DSA does not advocate egalitarianism; on the contrary.

Note that the DSA’s “housing for all” paragraph says “strictly regulate investment properties, establish universal rent control.” In an egalitarian society investment for profit, including by collecting rent, does not happen, and is not legal. On the contrary, squatting is legal:

The DSA does not advocate genuine democracy ; on the contrary:

A Real Democracy: For the working class to govern, we need a new political system. End political corruption and legalized bribery: get rid of lobbyists, dark money, and Citizens United, and publicly finance all elections. Abolish the Electoral College. Replace the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress.

By advocating for the national Congress to be the sovereign law-making body, the DSA is luring good people into a TRAP. As I explain in my “Why Should Laws Only Be Made by Local Assemblies,” giving sovereign law-making power to a central national government (such as Congress) gives an oppressive class a green light to control and dominate hundreds of millions of people (the entire population of a nation) merely by gaining control (with bribes, etc. that rich people are famously skilled at employing—it’s called “lobbying”) of the few hundred members of the national government, as is the sordid and obvious case today. Egalitarianism is about sovereign power being ONLY in local assemblies of egalitarians as discussed further in some detail here.

The DSA does not advocate No Rich and No Poor ; on the contrary:

Economic Democracy: Establish public ownership of the largest corporations and essential industries to ensure democratic control and accountability to the people. Enact aggressive wealth taxes on the richest individuals and corporations to spend on public goods and infrastructure.

The DSA’s words ‘Enact aggressive wealth taxes on the richest individuals,’ are in its website page that clearly states that the demands in it are what it wants ultimately—with the end of “capitalist oligarchy” and with “a real democracy”—to achieve. The DSA, at the top of the page with the italicized demand-paragraphs I’ve copied above, where there is a large-font headline that reads “Imagine taking a day off from work in a future without capitalism,” thus writes the following words: “The DSA has written this program for ending capitalist oligarchy and creating a real democracy. Some of these demands may be won under our current system, but we know complete victory will require building a new society from the ground up.” So in the DSA’s version of a “future without capitalism” and the end of “capitalist oligarchy” and the prevailing of a “real democracy” there will STILL be rich individuals who will remain rich individuals and only have to pay a fee (called a ‘tax’) for the right to be richer and hence more powerful than most people!

The ugly fact is that the DSA clearly has no intention of building a movement that aims to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

The DSA is luring good people who want an egalitarian society to embrace anti-egalitarian ideas that a) make it easy for pro-capitalists to ridicule them, and b) aim them in an anti-egalitarian direction.

Beware of the DSA!

But there is a DSA silver lining:

The fact that the ruling class has green-lighted the DSA (letting it win several elections now) with its pseudo-anti-capitalism rhetoric, is a good sign (a silver lining.) It means that so many people are now explicitly anti-capitalist and searching for a way to articulate their anti-capitalism that the ruling class has become afraid. It is now so afraid of the growth of a genuine egalitarian revolutionary movement that it has decided it must control the people with an implicitly (if not yet explicitly) egalitarian revolutionary aspiration by providing them with DSA leadership that will ensure they never actually build a true explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement.

At some point in the future, when there are huge numbers of people advocating explicitly egalitarian revolution, the ruling class will very likely create a phony egalitarian revolutionary organization that employs true egalitarian revolutionary rhetoric to gain influence over the many good egalitarian revolutionaries. The ruling class will direct this organization to sabotage (one way or another) the egalitarian revolutionary movement. We can see what this looks like by examining how the ruling class has created anti-Zionism organizations such as JVP that lead its followers to do stupid counter-productive things such as attack random motorists on large U.S. highways in the name of being “pro-Palestine” as I have written about here and here and here.

Further reading re the DSA: “Socialists in Portland, Oregon Do Not Aim for Egalitarian Revolution, and This Is a HUGE Mistake”