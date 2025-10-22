Share

My friend Bob B. sent me a very interesting commentary from the Somerville Times. It’s about, as the author puts it, how “American democracy is under constant assault and is contracting.” I have copied it in full in this footnote and encourage you to read it. The author—William C. Shelton—recounts the struggle for genuine democracy in U.S. history, and the ways it was thwarted.

Here’s my egalitarian take on this history.

People rightly embraced the idea that “the people are sovereign.”

Unfortunately, the enemies of genuine democracy pretended also to embrace the idea that the people are sovereign. This was easy for them to do because they equated being against having a monarchy with being in support of “the people are sovereign.”

The way genuine democracy was thwarted was not just with the particular things that Mr. Shelton identifies. Genuine democracy was thwarted by equating it (falsely) with representative democracy.

The egalitarian view of genuine democracy is this (taken from “Egalitarian Values & Principles Summarized”:

Social order--including, in particular, democratic government--is based on mutual agreements only among egalitarians (excluding anti-egalitarians), not on the anti-democratic principle that egalitarians must obey laws that they have no equal say in writing and that are written by other people (such as so-called “representatives”). One way of implementing this principle is by having sovereign (no higher governmental authority) local assemblies of only egalitarians at which all adult egalitarians who live or work in the local community have a right to participate as equals in democratically a) making the laws that everybody in the local community must obey and b) delegating various authorities to individuals or committees. Voluntary federation of such assemblies is used to reach mutual agreements for order on a larger than local scale.

The local assemblies of only egalitarians described here is what the Americans (discussed by Mr. Shelton) wanted when they fought to have direct democracy with town meetings. Town meetings were direct democracy because all of the adults who would have to obey the laws were able to participate directly (as equals) in the writing of those laws. Town meetings were NOT representative democracy, because there were no representatives writing the laws at a town meeting.

There were, however, two aspects of the town meeting in American history that undermined their being genuine democracy.

One thing that undermined genuine democracy was that the minority of people who supported oppression of the many by the few (class inequality, some rich and some poor) were allowed to participate in the town meeting. What this meant is that if one or more people at the town meeting advocated some policy that strengthened class inequality, then the town meeting would have to discuss and debate whether or not to strengthen class inequality. This would make it much harder for the people who opposed class inequality to focus the discussion and debate not on WHETHER but on HOW to shape society so there would be no class inequality.

The other thing that undermined genuine democracy was that in the United States the state and federal constitutions said that the local community town meetings were NOT sovereign, and that the state representative government legislature and the federal representative legislature (Congress) could overrule whatever they decided.

State wide or national referenda are not the way to have genuine democracy either, as I discuss in this footnote.

I suggest that people read “What Makes a Government Legitimate?” to see why “representative democracy” is not a legitimate form of government.