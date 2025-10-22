My Egalitarian Take on Mr. Shelton's Explanation Why He Won't Vote for an Anti-Democratic Somerville City Charter
Good for Mr. Shelton starting a much-needed public discussion about genuine democracy!
My friend Bob B. sent me a very interesting commentary from the Somerville Times. It’s about, as the author puts it, how “American democracy is under constant assault and is contracting.” I have copied it in full in this footnote and encourage you to read it.1 The author—William C. Shelton—recounts the struggle for genuine democracy in U.S. history, and the ways it was thwarted.
Here’s my egalitarian take on this history.
People rightly embraced the idea that “the people are sovereign.”
Unfortunately, the enemies of genuine democracy pretended also to embrace the idea that the people are sovereign. This was easy for them to do because they equated being against having a monarchy with being in support of “the people are sovereign.”
The way genuine democracy was thwarted was not just with the particular things that Mr. Shelton identifies. Genuine democracy was thwarted by equating it (falsely) with representative democracy.
The egalitarian view of genuine democracy is this (taken from “Egalitarian Values & Principles Summarized”:
Social order--including, in particular, democratic government--is based on mutual agreements only among egalitarians (excluding anti-egalitarians), not on the anti-democratic principle that egalitarians must obey laws that they have no equal say in writing and that are written by other people (such as so-called “representatives”).
One way of implementing this principle is by having sovereign (no higher governmental authority) local assemblies of only egalitarians at which all adult egalitarians who live or work in the local community have a right to participate as equals in democratically a) making the laws that everybody in the local community must obey and b) delegating various authorities to individuals or committees. Voluntary federation of such assemblies is used to reach mutual agreements for order on a larger than local scale.
The local assemblies of only egalitarians described here is what the Americans (discussed by Mr. Shelton) wanted when they fought to have direct democracy with town meetings. Town meetings were direct democracy because all of the adults who would have to obey the laws were able to participate directly (as equals) in the writing of those laws. Town meetings were NOT representative democracy, because there were no representatives writing the laws at a town meeting.
There were, however, two aspects of the town meeting in American history that undermined their being genuine democracy.
One thing that undermined genuine democracy was that the minority of people who supported oppression of the many by the few (class inequality, some rich and some poor) were allowed to participate in the town meeting. What this meant is that if one or more people at the town meeting advocated some policy that strengthened class inequality, then the town meeting would have to discuss and debate whether or not to strengthen class inequality. This would make it much harder for the people who opposed class inequality to focus the discussion and debate not on WHETHER but on HOW to shape society so there would be no class inequality.
The other thing that undermined genuine democracy was that in the United States the state and federal constitutions said that the local community town meetings were NOT sovereign, and that the state representative government legislature and the federal representative legislature (Congress) could overrule whatever they decided.
State wide or national referenda are not the way to have genuine democracy either, as I discuss in this footnote.2
I suggest that people read “What Makes a Government Legitimate?” to see why “representative democracy” is not a legitimate form of government.
Why I will vote against the proposed city charter
By Willian C. Shelton
“I know of no safe repository of the ultimate power of society but the people.”
-Thomas Jefferson
American democracy is now under constant assault and is contracting. Yet the proposed City Charter that will be on the November 4th ballot would deny Somerville’s citizens a critical right that is enjoyed by voters in 83% of Massachusetts’ cities.
It is the right of direct democracy. New Englanders pioneered direct democracy in the 1600s. They discussed the issues of the day in town meetings, culminating in votes on policy.
As theirs and other colonies became restive under British domination, American leaders worked to become the world’s most learned citizen-scholars regarding political philosophy and practice.
Two hundred and fifty years ago this fall, they were writing colonial constitutions that would eventually guide them as states. Thomas Jefferson argued that the people themselves were sovereign. James Madison would subsequently elaborate on this principle in Federalist Papers 41.
Massachusetts was the first to hold a statewide referendum. In 1778, its citizens ratified what is the second-oldest constitution in continuous effect on the planet. (Vermont’s was the first.)
Over the next century, the essential long-term dynamic of the economic system that had created individual freedom’s possibility produced its opposite. Conditions created by all-powerful robber barons curtailed the choices of ordinary Americans, producing stark inequality and debased democracy.
By the 1890s, Gilded Age corruption dominated many state and local governments. The Populist and Progressive movements emerged to demand secret ballots, direct election of Senators, women’s suffrage, and above all, direct democracy through initiative and referendum.
In 1897, Nebraska became the first state to allow cities to place initiative and referendum in their charters. South Dakota’s voters adopted it statewide the next year. Twenty-four states would eventually follow.
Teddy Roosevelt told the Ohio constitutional convention, “I believe in the Initiative and Referendum, which should be used not to destroy representative government, but to correct it whenever it becomes misrepresentative.”
So in 1918, Massachusetts voters adopted Article 48, giving them the power to propose and approve new laws and reject existing ones. Since then, Massachusetts voters have, among other things,
Surtaxed incomes over $1 million (2022);
Established the right to a clean environment (1972);
Identified and cleaned up hazardous waste sites (1986);
Invested highway taxes in mass transit (1974);
Legalized and taxed cannabis (2016);
Eliminated MCAS as a graduation requirement (2024);
Regulated dental insurance (2022);
Audited the legislature (2024); and
Protected free speech (1948).
The people produced these reforms because the legislators couldn’t or wouldn’t. Too many legislators see direct democracy as an affront to their power. They resist the understanding that the people only lend their sovereignty to them for the length of their terms in office. They are vulnerable to special interests in a way that individual citizens are not.
The current Somerville Charter was shaped by such special interests. It is a Gilded Age document, adopted in 1899 when real-estate interests dominated our city government. But by 1913, Villens were already chafing under a government that invested almost all power in a strong mayor. So they designed a commission form of government, but their proposed charter died in the Legislature the next year.
In 1981, Somerville’s Board of Aldermen again produced a comprehensive charter revision. But State Senator Dennis McKenna killed it when it came to the legislature. It would have eliminated elected tax assessors, which included Assessor Bobby Campo. Campo’s daughter was married to Dennis McKenna’s son, Alderman Michael McKenna. Bobby and Michael were subsequently convicted on corruption charges.
The charter now before the voters reproduces many concepts and long verbatim passages from the 1981 proposed charter. Unlike that document, it excludes the right of direct democracy that is guaranteed in 49 of 59 Massachusetts cities’ charters.
As these numbers suggest, the right of initiative and referendum seems to be popular. Among the current field of Somerville Councilor-at-Large candidates, only Ben Wheeler opposes it.
But Somerville’s Charter Commission excluded it from consideration. The only argument that I have heard is that ballot initiatives may be too divisive. As if voters are impulsive children who require legislators’ adult supervision to prevent us from savaging each other. Voters in those 49 Massachusetts cities appear to have avoided such a fate.
Of course, most Somerville voters will never know what has been denied them. They will never receive the summary of what’s in the charter and arguments for and against that are required for all state-level ballot measures.
City officials somehow overlooked explaining to voters the document that will define their city’s government. When the City Council realized this oversight, its response amounted to, “Oops.” This alone should discredit the coming Charter vote.
American democracy is under attack from gerrymandering, voiding the Voting Rights Act provisions; eliminating voting locations, times, and methods; silencing government watchdogs; assaults on academic freedom and mass media; prosecutorial persecutions; disinformation campaigns; domestic military deployments; blatant violation of legislative mandates; and mass mendacity by government officials.
Although democracy’s domain is contracting, we could expand it at the local level. But approval of the proposed charter would deny us that opportunity. I will not collaborate.
So-Called “Direct Democracy by Referendum” Is Not the Solution
Big Money or other oppressors can remain the actual power even when the government’s supposed legitimacy is based not on the election of representatives but rather on one or more referenda in which all the millions of eligible voters in the large (not just local) region ruled by the government are able to vote on binding (must be enforced) questions.
For example in the state of Massachusetts in the 1990s there was a binding referendum on the question, “Should there be Single Payer Health Care in the state?” The only reason the “Yes” vote lost was because Big Money totally out-spent the pro-Single Payer folks and dominated the air waves with T.V. ads showing doctors, wearing stethoscopes and looking directly into the camera, warning that “If you vote for this it will destroy the health care system and you’ll lose your health care.” It was an outright threat, and it worked.
Because the invalid authoritarian principle (i.e., “You must obey the highest body of supposedly legitimate government”) is followed in the United States, egalitarian Americans feel obliged to obey laws that are written, in effect, by Big Money. Read here how, likewise, the Bolshevik Party gained oppressive power over millions of people in the Soviet Union.
There is another serious problem with non-local government by referendum. When a national referendum determines the law(s) that millions of people living possibly more than a thousand miles away from each other must all obey, then a serious problem is likely to occur. A law passed by a majority through a referendum might make sense to most egalitarian people in some local communities, while in a different local community, let’s call it community A, with different circumstances that same law might very well seem to most good egalitarian people to be just wrong or crazy or inappropriate. What happens in this case? Does the national government tell the people in local community A, “Tough. You must obey the law.” This is a recipe for the breakdown in the “direct democracy” system because of the great discord between good egalitarian people that likely results. On the other hand, if the national government says to local community A, “OK. You don’t have to obey the law,” then this means it’s not really a national government based on “direct democracy by referendum.”
Egalitarians will not be under the thumb of Big Money or other anti-egalitarian oppressors when they are able personally--in their local assembly of egalitarians at which anti-egalitarians are excluded--to discuss with their fellow egalitarians and then write the only laws they are obliged to obey.
The invalid authoritarian principle--even when supposed legitimacy is based on binding referenda--is the friend of oppressors. Until people reject the invalid authoritarian principle they will be sitting ducks at the mercy of any oppressor who gains control of the highest level governing body or who, equivalently, is able to make credible threats to the voters when there are binding referenda votes.