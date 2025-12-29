Share

I invite you to watch this one minute and 16 second clip of J.D. Vance’s speech at Turning Point USA.

I now assume you have watched it all, right?

Here is what to notice:

Vance said the same thing Martin Luther King, Jr. said in his famous—and widely loved!—”I have a dream” speech in which he (MLK, Jr.) said: "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character." Vance generalized this theme to the categories of not only race but sex and sexual orientation. Vance said that what mattered about a person was whether or not they were “a great American patriot.”

Now think about it. What does it actually mean when people like Vance (and all the other higher-ups in American society) say that somebody is a “great American patriot”? It means that the person defends (by speaking ‘patriotic’ words as a civilian or by ‘serving’ in the U.S. military) the American system of class inequality (some extremely rich and some extremely poor) with its fake democracy and its actual dictatorship of the rich. Any person who speaks out against any of these aspects of American society or who opposes the actions of the U.S. military that defend these aspects of American society, is NOT a ‘patriot’ according to the likes of J.D. Vance.

J.D. Vance is articulating what the ruling class hopes will be an effective propaganda device for getting Americans—ALL Americans—to support the ruling billionaire class despite the fact that it obviously treats the have-nots like dirt routinely and openly day in and day out.

Here is why Vance’s speech is extremely sophisticated propaganda.

Vance’s speech channels white working class resentment against reverse-discrimination against whites (beginning with Affirmative Action and continuing with DEI) into support for the Republican party (that is, just like the Democratic Party, a party of the billionaire ruling class.) White working class people know about the true fact of reverse racial discrimination (from personal experience and because he conservative media they read tells them about it), but non-white-working-class people typically do not know about it (because they don’t experience it personally and the liberal media that they read does not tell them about it). If you, dear reader, do not know about the actual reverse-discrimination against whites that began with Affirmative Action and continued with DEI, then I invite you to learn about it by reading these articles:

Now don’t get me wrong. The overwhelming fact in the United States today is racial discrimination against NON-whites. I discuss this in detail in my article, “Racial Discrimination Against Non-Whites is Rampant and Harms Working Class People of ALL Races.” Nonetheless, the ruling class has done things to very successfully make white working class people believe—know!—that there are indeed jobs and school admissions that their white race makes it harder for them to get.

And the fact, as J.D. Vance knows and skillfully makes use of, is that discriminating against white people because they are white has been justified by the liberals’ bogus “white privilege” discourse (read why it is bogus here if you don’t already know) that says being white means enjoying undeserved “privilege.” In other words, the liberal wing of the ruling class has indeed been telling white working class people that they DO have something to apologize for, namely that just by being white they are a racist oppressor regardless of what they may or may not think about race. (Read here why white parents have been objecting to the teaching of CRT to their children in public schools.)

The Left does NOT refute the pro-billionaire and anti-working-class thrust of J.D. Vance’s speech, but instead ignores it entirely. The left does not even say it agrees with Vance (and with the vast majority of Americans!) in wanting people not to be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. The Left, in this way, is handing the American public over to the likes of J.D. Vance.

Here is a sample of how the Left responded to J.D. Vance’s speech:

Bernice King, the daughter of late civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is pushing back against Vice President JD Vance’s comments surrounding white privilege in the U.S. King sounded off on social media, writing, “@ JDVance Help me with this. In my 62 years, I don’t recall white people ever having to apologize for being white in America. The courage to tell the truth about the advantages white people have had in this country is the real issue.” “It’s time to stop reframing accountability as injury and start reckoning honestly with history, power, and responsibility—so we can move toward repair justice, and a shared future where dignity is not selective,” she added. Unsurprisingly, countless people, including rapper Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., who co-hosts the No Contest Wrestling podcast, slammed Vance for his remarks. “When the f**k did you have to?” Jackson wrote on X. “When JD Vance declares that white people no longer have to apologize for being white, what he’s truly signaling is a license for them to embrace open racism without remorse—emboldening them to spout bigoted rhetoric with brazen impunity, just as he and Trump do,” another person wrote on X. “This isn’t about pride in identity; it’s a dog whistle for unchecked prejudice, freeing supporters to echo their leaders’ divisive slurs against immigrants, minorities, and anyone who challenges the status quo.”

This is how the Left just keeps promoting the bogus “white privilege” theme, the theme that enables the likes of J.D. Vance to channel white working class anger (at being falsely accused of being racist oppressors) into support for the U.S. ruling billionaire class (i.e., into being “a great American patriot.”)