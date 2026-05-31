JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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JAS
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John Spritzler has such strong defined principles that once applied, they easily highlight the idealistic vunerabilities of those advancing less coherent or even deceptive concepts.

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