Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

This wonderful egalitarian man, like billions of other egalitarians, knows full well that we live in a fake democracy and wants to remove the rich from power to have a real democracy with no rich and no poor (the opposite of capitalism.)

I just watched this video interview of an interesting economics professor. (Go here to see the books she has written.) Here are my thoughts on what she says in the interview.

The essence of what Clara Mattei says is that people locally should wage reform struggles to make things better for ordinary people, with a vision of how the economy could work (e.g., participatory budgeting and such) very differently from how a capitalist economy works, and that they should not weaken their demands by wrongly believing that they must accept the constraints of capitalism (producing for profit, most people being wage laborers, capital earning interest for the few who own it, etc.)

As a good friend of mine rightly noted, Clara Mattei pretty much ignores the fact that as long as the oppressive/predator ruling class remains in power (i.e., has a military/police force that is stronger than any opposing military force and that obeys commands by the ruling class to attack ordinary people who are trying to make the world better for ordinary people in ways that the ruling class disapproves of) then reform struggles remain extremely limited in what they can win. I wrote about this here. (Do you recall how the former mayor of a town told us on our zoom call what happened when she and the townsfolk tried to locate a cell-phone tower someplace better than where the federal government wanted it? I wrote about it here.)

In particular, Clara Mattei doesn’t ever even hint at the need to build a movement that explicitly aims to remove the rich from power. She certainly does not discuss why this is in fact possible (as I show it is possible here.)

The problem is not that Clara Mattei wants people to fight for good reforms. No. The problem is that there is a way to fight for reforms that builds an explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement (to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor), and there is a way to fight for reforms that does not do this. I support the former way, while Mattei seems to support the latter way.

The way a reform effort can build the egalitarian revolutionary movement is (as I write about here) by telling the general public that the reason people want to win the particular reform in question is because it will make society be at least a little bit closer to how they want society to be, namely egalitarian with the rich removed from power and with real, not fake, democracy and no rich and no poor. This will gain far more support from the general public than talking only about the particular reform in question, and it will let people in the general public learn they are not alone in wanting an egalitarian revolution and thus give people the confidence to make it happen, perhaps as described here.

I suspect that the reason Clara Mattei doesn’t talk about the need to build a movement that explicitly aims to remove the rich from power is because she doesn’t think it is possible, because people supposedly are today too persuaded by what she calls the hegemonic ideology that says the capitalist system is the best possible system despite whatever faults it may have. Because she believes this hegemonic ideology is so widely accepted by working class people, she has devoted her academic life to refuting it by writing about what’s bad about the capitalist system.

I think Clara Mattei is wrong in her view of ordinary working class people (as are most people who, like her, identify as a Marxist.) My experience, based on conversing with literally thousands of random people on the street, such as these people, is that working class people would LOVE to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake (as they perfectly well know it is fake) democracy with no rich and no poor. The main obstacle to building a revolutionary egalitarian movement that aims explicitly to remove the rich from power is that presently virtually all of the people who would love to do that think it is impossible, and therefore it is foolish to even try. (Although this may be starting to change for the better as I wrote about here based on my personal experiences.)

My two cents.

POSTSCRIPT

After writing this I received this interesting email from a good friend, Gloria:

Why Clara Mattei former YSI organizer blames economic systems and not the predator class: YSI comes from INET comes from Soros.

The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.

Lenin

INET’s Young Scholars Initiative (YSI) is a key program under the Institute for New Economic Thinking, launched around 2012. It serves as a global community and support network for students, early-career researchers, young professionals, and others interested in heterodox, critical, or “new” economic thinking that challenges mainstream neoclassical economics.

Scale : By recent years, it has grown to tens of thousands of members (e.g., ~22,000 reported in some updates) across 100+ countries. It operates through thematic working groups (around 17–21, covering topics like economic history, political economy, inequality, sustainability, etc.).8

Activities : Workshops, conferences, webinars, reading groups, paper presentations, mentoring, and networking events. YSI often provides travel grants, funding for events, and platforms for young scholars to present work and connect with established economists.1

Funding Tie-in: As part of INET, YSI benefits from the institute’s overall resources, which included substantial early support from George Soros and Open Society Foundations (totaling around $130 million over 12 years until 2022).35

YSI is designed to build the “next generation” of economists outside traditional mainstream pipelines, often appealing to those with Marxist, post-Keynesian, institutionalist, or feminist economics perspectives.

Clara Mattei’s Involvement (Early Career)

Clara Mattei was actively involved as an organizer in YSI during her PhD and early post-PhD years (particularly 2014–2015, with some activity into 2019). Her CV lists several leadership roles focused on economic history, especially the interwar period (relevant to her research on austerity and the rise of fascism).

Specific roles included:

Chief Organizer : INET-YSI Economic History Conference “The Nation State and the World Economy Between Two Eras of Globalization 1913-1975” (Sant’Anna Institute, Pisa, July 2015).

Coordinator : INET-YSI annual conference at OECD, Paris (April 2015).

Organizer : INET-YSI Economic History Workshop on the Inter-War Period (New York, January 2015).

Organizer : INET-YSI Economic History Workshop on the Interwar Years (New York, October 2014).

Additional: Lectures on Antonio Gramsci and Economics (Spring 2019) and involvement in a Karl Marx seminar series (2014–2015) under YSI auspices.16

This was during her time connected to institutions like Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies and before her full-time faculty roles at The New School and later University of Tulsa. Her participation helped build her profile in heterodox networks and aligned with her work on the political economy of austerity.

YSI provided her (and many others) with platforms, funding for events, and connections rather than direct personal salary support. She has continued occasional involvement, such as speaking at later YSI-linked events (e.g., at her Center for Heterodox Economics inaugural conference).