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This wonderful egalitarian man wants no rich and no poor, as do billions of other egalitarians. The problem in the world today is not technology per se, but the fact that people with egalitarian values and aims (as described here) are not the ones with the real power in our fake democracy, while the anti-egalitarians have the real power and use technology for ANTI-egalitarian purposes.

Billionaires and high tech CEOs are giving graduation speeches praising AI as a new Industrial Revolution, as if that proved it is a wonderful thing. Well, it does not!

What about the Industrial Revolution?

In order to kick start the Industrial Revolution the British aristocratic (large land owning) class viciously attacked the peasants with Enclosure laws that drove peasants off the land. Enclosure prevented peasants from using land as they had done for as long as people could remember. Enclosure destroyed the ability of peasants to provide for themselves. It destroyed much of the power peasants had in society. It made their lives much worse.

The Industrial Revolution is the name history gives to a period when a minority of very rich and powerful people ruthlessly attacked and amped up their oppression of the vast majority of people for one reason: to make themselves richer at the expense of many others. Don’t you DARE utter nonsense about how the Industrial Revolution was a good thing!

Had the peasants back then overthrown the aristocracy and created an egalitarian society (as described here), then they might very well have decided to use new technology to make stuff. They would have done this in an egalitarian manner based on egalitarian values of mutual aid and equality and fairness and truth and justice and freedom (as discussed here), the exact opposite of the values that drove the actual Industrial Revolution.

Read here how egalitarians used technology to produce textiles in revolutionary Spain 1936-9; they produced for their own needs and the needs of other working class people with whom they were in relations of mutual solidarity: the OPPOSITE of the profit/greed/inequality that the Industrial Revolution was all about! (And by the way, the egalitarians outproduced the capitalism they replaced, as you can read about here.)

Yes, AI is the new Industrial Revolution. Exactly!

Today, the promoters of AI, the CEOs and major owners of the huge corporations such as Meta and Anthropic and OpenAI, and Google, etc., are the modern equivalent of the British aristocrats who threw the peasants off the land so they would have to work as wage slaves in the ‘dark Satanic mills’ where they suffered horribly. Today’s AI promoters are an anti-egalitarian oppressor class. This class wants to enrich itself at the expense of everybody else, and they believe that AI can help them do that, just as the British aristocrats believed that Enclosure would help them do it during the Industrial Revolution.

Fortune reports:

The facility is expected to consume up to 5 gigawatts (GW) of computational power, more electricity than is currently used by the entire State of Louisiana.[8] [From Wikipedia]

“Meta’s massive Hyperion data center: 5 GW power demand” I don’t think most people appreciate just how massive the data centers under construction are going to be. This week, Mark Zuckerberg posted this image to show the scale of their newest planned data center.



The Hyperion project is expected to use 5 GW of power when construction is finished in 2030.



5 GW is just mind-bogglingly big.



New York City’s peak load is about 10 GW. That’s a city with 8 million residents that generates about $2.5 trillion of GDP every year. And the Hyperion data center will use about half as much power. [Source here.]

And Meta has many more AI data centers, not to mention other corporations doing the same thing.

Modernity.news reports on a startup named Artisan placing billboards around the U..S. that say “Stop Hiring Humans.”

“Stop Hiring Humans.” Those words are now plastered on billboards from San Francisco to New York City, courtesy of a San Francisco-based startup pushing virtual AI sales representatives. The company, Artisan, markets AI agents that handle outbound sales tasks like lead generation, cold emailing, list-building, and prospecting. Their message is blunt: the era of AI employees is here. Artisan’s campaign highlights a growing trend of AI replacing human roles in sales and beyond. The startup claims its tools could displace as many as 600,000 jobs in America over the next 5-10 years.

When AI corporations do hire. Ph.D. workers, it is oppressive!

When AI corporations hire less educated workers it is also oppressive:

MSN.com reports:

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) CEO Larry Fink says America’s giant AI buildout will need trillions of dollars, and regular people’s money is part of the plan. According to Larry, the investments in artificial intelligence, including those for data centers, power grids, chips, and cables among others will come from places such as bank savings and pensions. This implies that funds invested in the retirees’ savings plan will go towards financing the actual backbone of artificial intelligence. According to Larry, the United States wants to stay ahead in AI, and that costs a ridiculous amount of money. In his yearly letter to BlackRock shareholders, he said the country now treats AI leadership as a serious national goal. He wrote: “The United States clearly understands that leadership in AI is not optional and will require sustained investment; in research, infrastructure, and talent. Capital markets capable of financing innovation at this scale are essential.”

Notice that We the People have absolutely no say in the matter! We live in a FAKE democracy that is a DICTATORSHIP OF THE RICH.

What about Pope Leo?

Pope Leo recently warned that AI might dehumanize us unless people in the AI industry assert ethical considerations, such as not allowing AI weapons to be constructed that can decide on their own to kill people.

The problem is that the Pope is asking “the fox to guard the chickens.” If the Pope had called for an egalitarian revolution so that people with egalitarian values would have the power to prevent AI from dehumanizing us, then he would have deserved enormous admiration. But by asking the AI CEOs to be ethical, he essentially gave a green light to the very people who are dehumanizing us, just as the capitalist owners of the ‘Satanic mills’ dehumanized their wage slaves.

I read that an earlier Pope Leo (the hero of the current one) during the Industrial Revolution called on the capitalists then not to dehumanize people. It didn’t do much good, did it? Those capitalists went on to murder millions of indigenous people with their colonialism project, and then they went on to conduct the mass slaughter of more people with World War I and World War II and they’re still at it with the genocide in Gaza.

The modern day peasants are fighting back

The pro-AI oppressor/predator class is now attacking rural people by building gargantuan data centers on farmland, despite overwhelming opposition by us modern-day peasants. The pro-AI CEOs use specious arguments to justify their greed: “The data centers will produce jobs when they are being built,” “The data centers will make it possible for us to view wonderful (err… fake) photos and videos.”

Yeah. Right. Just like the Industrial Revolution created jobs. Jobs for peasants who, before being kicked off the land, did not NEED or want such jobs.

If the benefits to ordinary people of these God-awful data centers were so wonderful, then there would not be close to total public opposition to their construction. Duh!

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Seven in 10 Americans oppose constructing data centers for artificial intelligence in their local area, including nearly half, 48%, who are strongly opposed. Barely a quarter favor these projects, with 7% strongly in favor.

The question isn’t really, “Is AI a good or a bad thing?” The actual question is, “Is allowing the pro-AI oppressor/predator class to remain in power a good or a bad thing?” It’s obviously a TERRIBLE thing. Let’s remove them from power.