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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
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Yikes. Social control, smart (gulag) cities, blockchain, social impact investing, all of us will be on Ellison's dashboard. Tracking, pre-crime, geofencing, complete control of we the 80 percent, so the Point Zero One and the One Percent and throw in the Five percent can rule, with a little hlep from the professional managerial class and the millionaires that are Eichmann and Faust wannabe's.

We are proving grounds, man, and we have sucked the Kool-Aid like mother's milk, and the slippery slope shit and shifting baseline disorder have taken down the neuroperverse rat hole.

Total Awareness, Total Information Awareness, Total Data Dungeons. Predictive analytics.

Imagine, Larry Wilkerson stating that the continuation of the anti-Russia and bilions for Ukraine is yet another high tech fucking military proving grounds, testing new weaponry on the battlefield, including the battlefield of the mind.

Whitney Webb and Alison McDowell.... Listen up. Hundreds of hours of Alison deep diving into social control/ social impact investing toward that Phillip K. Dick ends, man.

Go listen to Alison over at Wrench in the Gears. TOns of work years ago, and alas, she is sort of isolating herself now, with family estranging themselves from her because of her intensive look at the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the implicatons for humanity:

https://wrenchinthegears.com/2018/07/08/digital-nudging-data-devices-social-control/

Alison McDowell | Human Capital Markets, Predatory Philanthropy, & The Gamified World

"Who voted in Davos? Blockchain government, "smart" cities and "social impact" prisons

Part 3: The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Global Technocratic Takeover w/ Alison McDowell

Part 3: The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Global Technocratic Takeover w/ Alison McDowell

Whitney Webb unpacks the use of crises by the elite to usher in reforms of our society. Wars, pandemics, cyber pandemics, and banking crises are all examples of distracting events that allow broad social controls to be implemented.

This is shot as a part of the documentary CDBC: The End of Money, which can be viewed at CBDCTheEndofMoney.com

https://youtu.be/f9wozA-CTmM?si=vmEG3pW4eenKNe1m

Even staid Chris Hedges had her on..

The Rise of the Thielverse & the Surveillance State (w/ Whitney Webb) | The Chris Hedges Report

https://youtu.be/Um-TVmzzK_g?si=x8bFALDYBdQ1n1yb

No fucking Henry Ford or Steam Engine Industrialists wanted what this perverse Zionist-Jew wants:

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has publicly advocated for governments to consolidate and unify all national citizen data—including health records, DNA profiles, and other personal information—into single, massive databases that artificial intelligence models can easily consume.

So, sucking up water, noise, communities turning into banana republics, all just fodder for more yammering about AGI. Sorry. THese cunts tell us golf courses use more water than data centers.

Without daily revolution, some small act in the hundreds of millions, then we will vanish in their dispicable neuroperverse schemes.

Forget about DARPA and FOrt Detrick and Plume Island and BDL3/4 labs all over the world as these fucking Oppen-Monster-Heimers do their dirty deeds.

AMR..... Talk to any microbiologist. Now that's a whole bunch of death upcoming.

And, you want to talk PFAS's and Atrazene and the other chemicals and toxins another Talmudist is A-Okay with allowing to fog the land and the destruction of motoskills in the fetuses of human kind? Lee Zeldin, one of the Monsters of the Century, in that little fucking EPA office?

Freak: Trump said Zeldin's decision to hang a mezuza by his office door and called it a “beautiful thing.”

We are doomed.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/the-very-existence-of-the-jewish

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