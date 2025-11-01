My Egalitarian Response to Tucker Carlson's and Nick Fuentes's "Anti-Israel" Advocacy and Ted Cruz's "Pro-Israel" Advocacy
There are lots of different ways to keep the rich in power over the have-nots, and Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes just do it differently from how the likes of Ted Cruz do it.
The Guardian reports:
Conservatives are fighting among themselves over the far-right commentator Tucker Carlson’s decision to interview the antisemitic white supremacist Nick Fuentes on his podcast, where the two men decried conservatives who support Israel.
Kevin Roberts, the head of the conservative Heritage Foundation thinktank, defended Carlson after the episode, saying Carlson “remains and, as I have said before, always will be a close friend of the Heritage Foundation”.
The response from the prominent thinktank on the right – the group behind Project 2025, the conservative manifesto that has guided the Trump administration – has roiled some of its supporters and deepened a chasm on the right over support of Israel and antisemitism.
On the podcast, Carlson called out Republicans including Senator Ted Cruz, the former president George W Bush and the ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, for being “Christian Zionists” who have been “seized by this brain virus”.
“I dislike them more than anybody,” said Carlson, the former Fox host whose podcast has skewed further to the right during the second Trump term.
Fuentes – who used to be ostracized by the mainstream right for his views, including support of Hitler and claims that Jews run the country – said on the podcast that “organized Jewry” held outsize influence and said he was a fan of Joseph Stalin.
None of the individuals mentioned above, be they “pro-Israel” or “anti-Israel,” are on the side of the have-nots. All of them are on the side of the billionaire class—the rich, the haves—who treat the have-nots like dirt routinely and who foment wars against bogeyman enemies to control their own have-nots.
If any of these individuals were truly on the side of the have-nots then they would do the following (follow the links below if you’re curious but it’s not necessary):
They would expose the fact that Israel is ruled by a billionaire class that severely economically oppresses the JEWISH working class and gets away with this by using many decades of extreme violence and oppression of Palestinians in order to make the Palestinians be so angry at Israel that the Israeli government can easily portray them as an extremely frightening enemy of Israeli Jews—a bogeyman enemy—and, by pretending to protect Israeli Jews from this “existential enemy,” demand the obedience of the Israeli Jewish workin class to their billionaire-controlled Israeli government in the name of ‘patriotism.’ I prove this with mainstream sources in my article here.
They would expose the fact that the Israeli government for decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power (even after October 7, 2023) precisely because Hamas is notorious for committing terrorist violence—deliberately killing non-combatant Israeli Jews—and for demanding that Islam be sovereign in all of Mandate Palestine (which includes what is now called Israel); the Israeli government does this in order to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to Israeli Jews. I prove all of this with mainstream sourcs in my article here.
They would expose the fact that Zionist leaders, from the days of the Holocaust, have had contempt for ordinary Jews and Holocaust survivors and even sabotaged efforts made to rescue European Jews from the Nazis because those rescue efforts did not entail sending Jews to Palestine; the Zionist leaders’ aim was to have a Jewish working class of their own in Palestine (to be called Israel) and they sacrificed the lives of ordinary Jews for that selfish goal. I prove this with mainstream sources in my article here.
They would tell the truth about the Holocaust, that it really did happen and that the Nazis were a horrible anti-working-class party based on vile racist “Master Race” and antisemitic garbage, as I discuss in my article, “My Thoughts about ‘Holocaust Denial’.”
They would expose the fact that the Allies’ goal in World War II was NOT to liberate people from oppression—fascist oppression or otherwise—but to prevent working class people from removing the rich from power anywhere, as I prove with scholarly sources in my book free to read online here and available from Amazon here.
They would expose the fact that racial discrimination against non-whites HARMS, not benefits, working class whites, as I demonstrate in “Is it a ‘Privilege’ Not to be Discriminated Against?” and in the seven other articles it links to at the top under the title. They would explain that, among working class people, AN INJURY TO ONE IS AN INJURY TO ALL, and therefore those working class people NOT discriminated against are also attacked—not ‘privileged’ or benefited’—when the rich discriminate against other working class people.
They would expose the fact that the leaders of white supremacist organizations have contempt for ordinary working class white people, as I show in my article, “What do White Supremacists Believe.”
They would show that the claims of white supremacists are utter crackpot BS, as I show in my article, “White Nationalism’s Crackpot “Science.”
They would expose the fact that the Communists, including Stalin (of whom Fuentes is apparently a fan), were an anti-working-class force, profoundly anti-democratic, as I discuss in my article here.
They would expose the fact that for working class people it matters not whether we are oppressed by Communists or Socialists or capitalists or religious fanatics or atheists.
They would expose the fact that the reason there are so many illegal immigrants is because the U.S. ruling class (both political parties) for decades has been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to FORCE poor people there to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive; they would explain that our conservative AND liberal politicians keep this fact a secret in order to pit American have-nots against each other as I explain here.
They would call for removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, which is what most people want.
Do the likes of Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes and Ted Cruz do ANY of these things? No. Absolutely not! They avoid like the plague doing these things. They try to make us not notice what they ARE doing, which is censoring the KEY TRUTHS about issues such as Israel and race and illegal immigrants in order to use these issues to pit have-nots against other have-nots along race or religious or citizen-status lines. When these KEY TRUTHS are widely known the result is tremendous unity of all the have-nots against the billionaires.
The ruling class LOVES that these individuals censor the KEY TRUTHS while staging their big disagreements with each other over whether to be "pro-Israel" or "anti-Israel" or "pro-white supremacist" or not, or anti- or pro-free-speech for racist or antisemitic propaganda (racists and Nazis have no right to use speech to oppress), etc. The ruling class gives these individuals their big platforms for their fake populist performances because it knows that this helps divide the have-nots and keep the rich in power.
Furthermore, the liberal wing of the ruling class does things (deliberately in my view) to help neo-Nazis and other white supremacists recruit members. Read the evidence for this here, for example.
Let’s build the real egalitarian revolutionary movement. I discuss how here.
Nobody has a RIGHT to do ANYTHING to oppress people. Racists and Nazis, in particular, have no right to use racist or antisemitic speech/propaganda to oppress. Sometimes, however, it is more effective in preventing oppression to refute such propaganda than to try to forcibly suppress its expression. This depends entirely on the specific circumstances, when it may or may not be wiser to let somebody do what they have no right to do.