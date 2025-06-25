Share

The Guardian , as pro-establishment a newspaper as there could be, just published a very misleading article that is sophisticated propaganda telling those of us who oppose the warmongering that “RESISTANCE IS FUTILE BECAUSE MOST PEOPLE SUPPORT THE WARMONGER-IN-CHIEF.”

The Guardian article contains quotations of Marjorie Taylor Greene constituents. For the sake of argument I will give The Guardian the benefit of the doubt and not dispute that some constituents really said what The Guardian reports them saying and I will not dispute that these constituents are reasonably representative of all Greene’s constituents in a district that is, as that newspaper reports, “more conservative than 93% of House districts.”

Despite granting The Guardian all of this (very likely undeserved) benefit of the doubt, here is why its article is nonetheless extremely misleading. It is designed to make its readers believe that huge numbers of Americans support the warmongering acts of the American government and that, consequently, it is futile to try to build a large movement aiming to remove the warmongers from power. In other words, the article is a kind of pro-warmongering propaganda.

The Guardian article uses the words of Greene’s constituents (please read them for yourself, there is no paywall) to make two points:

Greene’s constituents support Trump’s bombing of Iran’s uranium enrichment sites because they fear Iran having and using a nuclear bomb and say they oppose anybody using a nuclear bomb. Greene’s constituents support Trump because he is pro-Israel and they (the constituents) are also pro-Israel because many of them are Christian Zionists.

The Guardian article bends over backwards to hide key facts and also hide what Greene’s constituents would say if they were informed of these key facts. This is the propaganda of censorship. It is very effective because one doesn’t even notice that one is being subjected to propaganda, and hence one does not employ the defensive measures (skepticism for example) that one would naturally employ if one knew one were being propagandized.

Here are the key facts The Guardian hides:

Israel has nuclear bombs and has had them for a very long time. (Israel never admits it has nuclear weapons and the general public is never informed that it does so, but experts all know it is true.) The Israeli government is a government of, by and for the Israeli billionaire ruling class, which for decades has carried out violent ethnic cleansing, apartheid and extreme “occupation” repression against Palestinians, and has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power (even after October 7, 2023), all for the purpose of making the Palestinians be a maximally frightening bogeyman enemy that the Israeli ruling class pretends to protect Israeli Jews from in order, thereby, to control and severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. (I prove all of this with mainstream sources here regarding the Israeli government’s oppression of Israeli Jews, and here regarding the Israeli government’s funding of Hamas.) The American billionaire ruling class supports Israel because Israel’s oppression of Palestinians helps the U.S. billionaire class control the American have-nots (as well as have-nots elsewhere) as discussed in this flyer written several years ago that is in this footnote. The Iranian government could totally defeat the Israeli government and end its violence against Palestinians and create peace in the Middle East without firing a single missile at Israel; it could do this by using its great wealth to tell the American public the truth (item #2 above) about Israel, which would result in the U.S. public demanding that the U.S. government stop supporting the Israeli government, which would in turn result in the Israeli government no longer being able to viciously attack Palestinians, which would in turn result in a peaceful Middle East. The reason the Iranian government does not do this is because, just like the Israeli government and the U.S. government, it is beholden to the billionaire class. (I discuss this in detail here.) War in the Middle East exists because the billionaires of the U.S. and of Israel and of Iran fear world peace more than anything else. (I show this is true here.) Governments only want, and only have any need for, nuclear bombs if they are governments of the billionaire class that treats the have-nots like dirt. (I show this is true here.) Most people who identify as Christian Zionists and who attend mega churches with Christian Zionist ministers would not support Israel if they knew the truth of item #2. (I show this is true here.)

Now ask yourself what Marjorie Taylor Green’s constituents would likely have told The Guardian if that paper’s reporter had prefaced his/her questions by informing them of the above seven facts. Well, The Guardian wants to be sure that we will never learn the answer to that question. It wants us to believe that ordinary people support the warmongering, and that it is thus futile to oppose it.

If you DO want to know what people think when they are informed of the above seven facts, there is really only one way to find out. Inform your neighbors of these facts (feel free to use my above-linked articles any way you wish) and listen to what they say in response.

Talk to your neighbors like this and you will thereby be building the egalitarian revolutionary movement that one day will be able to remove the rich from power.