Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

People like the man shown above were NOT helped by Robert Reich and his Department of Labor.

This morning I received (along with millions of others) an email from Robert Reich complaining about what Trump was doing to the Department of Labor (DOL) that Reich was once the Secretary of. Below are, first, Reich’s words in praise of the first Secretary of Labor, Francis Perkins (under the FDR administration), followed by an extract from my book on World War II (online free to read here, and also available at Amazon) that deals with Francis Perkins.

Reich writes:

To paraphrase Daniel Webster when speaking to the Supreme Court about Dartmouth College in 1819, the DOL is a small department, but there are those who love it. I loved it from the moment I entered the Frances Perkins Building on Constitution Avenue as secretary of labor in January 1992. I loved its mission: to protect and raise the standard of living of working Americans. I loved its history. The first secretary of labor, Frances Perkins — appointed by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933 — was also America’s first female Cabinet secretary. She was the guiding light behind the creation of Social Security, the 40-hour workweek, the National Labor Relations Act, and much more. Her painting hung behind my desk in my huge second-floor office. Whenever I felt discouraged, I looked at her, and she bucked me up. (Although I’m Jewish, I called her Saint Frances.)

I wrote:

When Franklin Roosevelt became President of the United States in 1932 during the Great Depression, he offered Americans a New Deal that, to this day, has given him a reputation as a “friend of the working man.” Roosevelt often railed against America’s “economic royalists,” but in truth, contrary to the public image of himself that he worked so hard to maintain, FDR handed government authority to people who sought to control the working class and keep power firmly in the hands of the capitalist class in the United States. Roosevelt’s “pro-working class” reputation resulted from people not understanding that the New Deal reforms during the Great Depression were the elite’s way of containing and controlling a working class movement that fundamentally threatened elite power. FDR crafted labor legislation like the Wagner Act (which legalized unions and enmeshed them in government regulations) to reverse the radical direction of labor and to restore labor peace and uninterrupted production by strengthening the control of conservative labor leaders over rank and file workers. Labor legislation sought not to destroy the unions but to turn them into “responsible" managers of the labor force by making them dependent upon government and corporate support rather than their own rank and file members, even, during the war, forcing members to remain in the union for the length of the contract. As a War Labor Board decision put it, “If union leadership is responsible and cooperative, then irresponsible and uncooperative members cannot escape discipline by getting out of the union and thus disrupt relations and hamper production.”177 Frances Perkins, President Roosevelt's Secretary of Labor, understood this perfectly when she related FDR’s advice to a group of business leaders who were nervous about allowing the Congress of Industrial Organization (CIO) to create industry-wide unions: “You should not be afraid to have the CIO organize in your factory... they don’t want to run your business. You will probably get a lot more production and a lot more peace and happiness if you have a good union organization and a good contract...”178 Even the so-called voices for labor in Roosevelt’s government were anti-working class in advocating that labor should collaborate with big business, not organize against it, a viewpoint which, in practice, served only to disarm workers ideologically and prevent them from using their strength on the shop floor to win improvements in their lives that business owners would never otherwise permit. One of the most prominent such individuals was Sidney Hillman, a Vice-President of the CIO who, together with William S. Knudsen (President of General Motors) headed the powerful Office of Production Management (OPM) formed in 1941. In 1938, Sidney Hillman summed up his “partnership between labor and capital” creed: “Certainly, I believe in collaborating with the employers! That is what unions are for. I even believe in helping an employer function more productively. For then, we will have a claim to higher wages, shorter hours, and greater participation in the benefits of running a smooth industrial machine....”179 Sidney Hillman was in FDR’s government not because he was a friend of labor, but because he was a friend of capital. This is what Labor Secretary Frances Perkins wrote about him in regard to the historic sit down strikes at the General Motors plant in 1937: “I know for a fact that John Lewis and Sidney Hillman and Lee Pressman (Chief CIO lawyer) made great efforts to get the men to leave the plants.”180 Most of the people FDR appointed to government offices were quite obviously anti-working class. In 1934 FDR’s National Recovery Administration chief, General Hugh S. Johnson, went to San Francisco and declared the general strike taking place there a “menace to the government.”181

You can read more online, but I think the point is clear. Robert Reich loves anti-working-class people who PRETEND to be pro-working-class. Reich has made a career of doing exactly that. Beware of Robert Reich!

Iran War

The U.S. & Israel are killing civilians in Tehran just like they did in Gaza. A sickening report on this is in the very pro-war U.K. paper, the Telegraph here. Although most of the report is behind a paywall, Alexander Mercouris discusses it in some detail here.

In yesterday’s post I said the Democratic Party leadership was in support of the Iran war along with the GOP. Watch Brian Berletic in his video discuss how the Iran war is a bi-partisan war, based on LOTS of evidence and documents going back to 2009:

“It started under Biden. It continued under Trump.”

Further reading

How the Unions Killed the Working Class Movement

What Did It Take to Make FDR's New Deal Happen, and What Will It Take to Make Bernie Sanders's New Deal Happen?