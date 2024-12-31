JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Dec 31, 2024Edited

Schrodinger and his relativity "stories" like the cat in the box are what you get when you let mathematics run wild, not connected to reality.

Here's a good playlist on how broken relativity is.

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkdAkAC4ItcGKszmZMbve2SRRyZnO-UOg

He also has a playlist that points out the simple assumptions that quantum theory uses to ignore Occam's Razor.

In the case of the double slit experiment, they ignore the fact that the detectors used influence the light (Occam's razor explanation for the result).

Nope, they're still saying it's true cause we invented stuff using qt ... Haha nope, gps and transistors are easily explained with wave theory. No need for quantum magic.

This is also good. Heinz von Foerester on science today. He points out how every time they cannot explain something, they invent another particle 😂

https://youtube.com/watch?v=ev7e9sfWIJo

Reply
Share
2 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
karin spritzler's avatar
karin spritzler
Dec 31, 2024

I listen regularly to Andrew Huberman.... a neuroscientist at Stanford.. who has podcasts every week on fascinating subjects, normally discussed in "psychology" or "spirituality" or "self help" ... .... but HE discusses it ALL.. as a neuroscientist... So my take on everything now is very "science" based; even when it is about things like this... his latest podcast........today..

https://www.hubermanlab.com/episode/dr-jordan-peterson-how-to-best-guide-your-life-decisions-path

Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture