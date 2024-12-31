Share

Over the years I, like many others, have grappled with the questions of God, Free Will, Spirituality, Human Nature and Materialism. Here are extracts from three articles I have written about such questions, from an egalitarian point of view:

In the first article, I wrote:

Capitalism is a social system that tries to legitimize itself as one that, unlike all others, is based on what human nature really is, not what we'd like it to be. Capitalist ideologues claim that it is human nature to place self-interest above all other concerns. Adam Smith, capitalism's first and perhaps most well known ideological defender, famously argued that only the capitalist system allows an "invisible hand" to ensure that the net result of everybody acting just in their own self-interest results in the betterment of society for all. The baker makes bread just to make a profit; ditto the shoemaker and the candlestick maker. And, behold!, it results in people having the bread and shoes and candlesticks they need. "Greed is good," say the defenders of capitalism. Were it not for greed, we're told, the baker and shoemaker and candlestick maker would have no incentive to make their wares, and we'd all go shoeless and hungry in an unlit world. Economic inequality is also good, in fact necessary, we're told, because the only reason people work hard and smart is to get richer than others. In a society where everybody who contributed reasonably to the economy shared with each other according to need as equals there would, according to the capitalist view, be no reason for people to work and hence the economy would stop producing things. The belief that greed is human nature, that it is good for society, and that inequality is natural and necessary are the beliefs that make our present social structure seem legitimate. It is a social structure in which money is power. Economic inequality inevitably means political inequality too. One person, one vote may be the theory, but in real life it ends up being one dollar one vote, as politicians respond less to the concerns of their constituents and far more to the concerns of Big Money. It is Big Money that funds politicians' campaigns, decides how the mass media will treat them, and provides them with cushy jobs when they leave office. Also, it is Big Money that can relocate a business that is a major employer if it doesn't get legislation that it wants. 'You May Not Like It, But It's Just Human Nature' Those who rule our world, whose chief aim in life is the greedy pursuit of money, and who enjoy power and privileges that money makes possible for the very rich in an economically unequal society--this capitalist class of people justify it all with a Big Lie. The Big Lie is that selfishness is the primary human motivation, always has been and always will be because it is simply human nature. Capitalists argue that there is no difference between the motives and values of ordinary people and those of the richest families in society. The only difference is that the rich ones were more successful than the others. The Big Lie about human nature is used by defenders of capitalism when they tell us that there is no point in trying to create a better world that is more equal and democratic. Even if we succeeded initially, they say, it would just revert back to the same inequality we have today because human nature would remain the same. People would compete against each other, there would be winners and losers, and inequality would re-emerge. Greed, inequality, competition for self-interest: it's all just human nature. The wisest thing to do, say the defenders of capitalism, is to recognize the fact, and turn it to the best advantage by letting Adam Smith's invisible hand work its wonders in a capitalist society. Big Facts Refute the Big Lie about 'Human Nature' Human nature is not the same as capitalist nature, no matter what the capitalists want us to believe. Human beings create cultures. Cultures embody values about how relations between people ought to be. Being selfish or sharing is a behavioral choice determined in large part by one's culture. Conflicting cultures have developed, especially conflicting class cultures. Classes of human beings have arisen that dominate, oppress and exploit other human beings, and they have created a culture that legitimizes and even glorifies their oppressive relation to others. But these oppressive classes that survive by taking economic wealth from those who actually produce it are numerically small. The majority of human beings whose labor produces all the wealth of society have developed a very different culture. The culture of the people who produce the wealth of society is different because we are a social species; we produce the things and services we need for survival and for our comfort and enjoyment only by cooperating with others. Cooperation requires mutual trust. The reason why the Golden Rule is universally honored as the basis of morality (as discussed here), and the reason why it is therefore incorporated into every major religion, is because it is the basis for establishing the trust that cooperation and hence human survival requires. There is a class culture that says to be selfish. And there is a conflicting class culture, enshrined in the Golden Rule, that says to share.

In the second article I wrote:

I think the elite may be trying to aggressively promote this idea that free will is an illusion and, in so doing, persuade the minority of intellectuals who agree with it that the vast majority of people who don't agree with it are so ignorant of the basic facts of reality that they are not fit to have a real say in society. … To the extent that people are persuaded that free will is just an illusion, they will find it harder to object to the ruling elite's surreptitious manipulation of human beings. If human beings have no more free will than inanimate objects then it follows that manipulating the former is no more objectionable than manipulating the latter. The idea that free will is just an illusion thus perfectly suits the needs of any manipulative ruling class. (I owe this insight to the author of the Dilbert cartoon for February 4, 2015, in which Dilbert says, "I'm programming our robot line to emotionally manipulate their owners into buying upgrades"; his colleague then asks, "You're teaching cloud-connected robots all over the world how to surreptitiously control humans?" to which Dilbert replies, "Technically, yes. But free will is an illusion anyway." This shows that the people employed to do the manipulating will find it a lot easier to rationalize what they're doing if they believe free will is just an illusion.) The "free will is just an illusion" view claims that none of our behavior is determined by our conscious choice; all of our behavior is totally determined by the atoms that make up our brains, in obedience to the impersonal laws of physics. In this view of reality, the existence of consciousness is a complete mystery, since it is impossible to imagine subjective consciousness emerging from purely non-sentient matter. (Some scientists admit this impossibility, while others who try to explain consciousness end up just waving their hands and revealing that they haven't a clue.) Scientists with this "no free will" view either deny the reality of consciousness (as B.F. Skinner, the behaviorist psychologist, essentially did) or they admit that it mysteriously exists but only as an "epiphenomenon," meaning that consciousness only reflects (somehow), but never causes, the decisions made by the atoms of our brain following the laws of physics. If there is no free will, then it follows logically that the governance of society is rightfully a matter of social engineering and not a matter of taking seriously what individual people say they want. In this view, democracy is an irrelevant pointless idea. Society should be controlled by people who understand what makes people tick (i.e., how the laws of physics controlling the atoms in our brains yield the laws of chemistry that control the molecules in our brains, in turn yielding the laws of molecular biology that control our brain cells, in turn yielding the laws of neurology controlling our behavior and (possibly) our merely "epiphenomenal" consciousness.)

In the third article I wrote:

Corporations are far more able to pollute or destroy our environment when the general public fails to sharply condemn their fundamentally wrong (as I will discuss below) view of physical reality. This is why it is important to think about what is a sensible view of physical reality. For sure, most people do condemn the pollution or destruction of our environment. My point, however, is that when it comes not only to personally condemning this harm to our environment but building a mass movement capable of actually stopping that harm--of preventing the corporate elites from being able to inflict it--we need to be able to confidently and explicitly reject the elite's view of physical reality that says harming the environment is "no big deal." This is similar to any anti-establishment goal. For example, in order for the anti-Vietnam-war movement to grow as strong as it did, it was not enough that many people don't like war; it was necessary for the movement to explicitly and confidently expose the lies and downright evil aims of the war. For most of us, most of the time, our view of, in other words our understanding of, physical reality is something we don't consciously think about. We have very definite ideas about it, of course, but those ideas are mainly in the form of assumptions that we typically don't consciously think about. One widely held assumption today is that physical (as opposed to mental) reality is made up exclusively from subatomic particles and energy, both of which are non-sentient (i.e., lacking any subjectivity: experiencing, feeling, desiring, purposefulness, etc.) Everything in the physical world, in this view, is made up of non-sentient things and is therefore non-sentient. One Can Be a Nobel Laureate Physicist and Still See There's Something Very Wrong with the Modern Scientific World View The problem with this "the world is made up of only non-sentient things" view of physical reality is that it makes the existence of our undeniable consciousness a total mystery. Erwin Schrödinger, awarded the Nobel Prize in physics as one of the key developers of quantum mechanics (which, together with Einstein's General Theory of Relativity, makes extraordinarily accurate predictions of physical events) wrote about this conundrum in his collection of essays, "What Is Life?" with "Mind and Matter," in which he talks about how science studied the physical world by excluding consciousness (mind) from the picture: "The material world has only been constructed at the price of taking the self, that is, mind, out of it, removing it; mind is not part of it; obviously, therefore, it can neither act on it nor be acted on by any of its parts." [Mind and Matter pg. 119] Schrödinger says that this exclusion of the self (mind) from our view of the material world has "disastrous logical consequences" and writes: "We shall point them out one by one: for the moment let me just mention the two most blatant antinomies [two conflicting ideas--JS] due to our awareness of the fact that a moderately satisfying picture of the world has only been reached at the high price of taking ourselves out of the picture, stepping back into the role of a non-concerned observer.​ "The first of these antinomies is the astonishment at finding our world picture 'colourless, cold, mute'. Colour and sound, hot and cold are our immediate sensations; small wonder that they are lacking in a world model from which we have removed our own mental person." [Mind and Matter pg. 119] The second antinomy, he says, is this: ​​"The impasse [resulting from the assumption that mind is not part of the physical world--J.S.] is an impasse. Are we thus not the doer of our deeds? [As would be the case if mind, being not part of the physical world, could not act on it in any way.--JS] Yet we feel responsible for them, we are punished or praised for them, as the case may be. It is a horrible antinomy. I maintain that it cannot be solved on the level of present-day science which is still entirely engulfed in the 'exclusion principle'--without knowing it--hence the antinomy. To realize this is valuable, but it does not solve the problem. You cannot remove the 'exclusion principle' by an act of parliament as it were. Scientific attitude would have to be rebuilt, science must be made anew. Care is needed." [Mind and Matter pg. 122]

Lately I’ve been reading books by Bernardo Kastrup about what he calls ‘analytic idealism’—a view of reality that rejects the notion that there is any non-mental material whatsoever in the universe.

Kastrup says that absolutely everything that exists is an excitation (one of many) of a single subjective (mental) field (the way a whirlpool is an excitation of the water of a river) or, in other words, that everything is an idea of the universal or cosmic consciousness (which one may call God if one so chooses) or it is an idea in the consciousness of a living thing, the consciousness of which is a subset (like a whirlpool again) of the universal consciousness (the way one of the multiple personalities that some people manifest is a subset of their consciousness but one that their main ego cannot directly access.) Living things perceive the ideas in the universal consciousness and the ideas of other living things from the outside (with their sensory organs) rather than from the inside as they perceive their own ideas. Thus when Dave, a neuroscientist, observes Mary’s brain, the brain Dave observes is what Mary’s inner consciousness looks like from the outside.

Bernardo Kastrup is, in my opinion, extremely persuasive. His main argument rests on noting a) that the only thing we know for sure, not by inference from observations but by direct immediate and absolutely certain experience, is that there is a mental reality, namely our direct experiences, and showing b) that the assumption that there is ALSO a non-mental reality—the defining assumption of materialism—is a totally unnecessary assumption because absolutely all of our experiences without exception can be perfectly well (thoroughly and coherently) understood in a framework that posits the existence of only ideas (mental reality.)

The wise principle of parsimony (essentially Occam’s Razor) says, “Do not employ unnecessary assumptions.” Therefore, we should drop the superfluous assumption that there is a non-mental reality, an assumption that happens to be only about four hundred years old, by the way. Lots of very important conclusions stem from dropping the assumption of a non-mental reality, both in the conduct of science (Kastrup says any view of reality must be in accord with solid scientific observations, and that his view explains things that materialist science cannot) and political action.

In the third article cited above that I wrote earlier , I have a section titled:

“Capitalism with its Mechanistic View Versus the Oppressed People with their Occult/Magical View,”

which discusses the historical connection between class and views of the nature of reality, how ruling elites have used the materialistic (mechanistic) view to justify their oppression, and how oppressed people have used a very different spiritual view of reality to inspire their resistance to oppression (such as the Druids who led resistance to oppression in the time of the Roman Empire.)

I suggest we give a lot of thought to these questions regarding the nature of reality.