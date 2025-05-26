Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

As my local paper, the Boston Globe, reports:

My response to this is to say, I don’t really care whether the cop Derek Chauvin was truly guilty of murder or not. That was not, and is not, the important question regarding the oppressive role of the police in the United States. Here’s what I mean.

Regardless of what the facts truly are about George Floyd’s death while under the knee of the cop Derek Chauvin, the important fact is that the police in the United States are used by the billionaire ruling plutocracy to cow the entire working class—all races—into submission to the brutal class inequality in which the rich treat the have-nots like dirt. Read the gory details about this here.

Furthermore, the police oppress the poorest people the worst. Read the gory details here and the larger context here.

Furthermore, non-whites are disproportionately poor, which is why non-whites are disproportionately the victims of police brutality. To be clear, even though non-whites are disproportionately victims of police brutality it remains also true (because there are far fewer non-whites than whites in the population) that numerically more whites than non-whites are wrongly killed by the police. Read the gory details about this here and here and here.

Furthermore, the mass media hide the above facts and censor, in particular, the fact that the police wrongfully kill numerically more whites than blacks. The mass media wants the public to think that it is ONLY blacks who are getting wrongfully killed by the police and so—supposedly—only black people have any reason to fear police brutality and to want any kind of serious police reform, never mind the abolition of the police. This is yet one more way that the mass media try to turn the white and non-white have-nots against each other. Read the gory details about this here.

A serious weakness of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement is that, by focusing only on the wrongful police killing of blacks, it allowed the mass media to continue its divide-and-rule censorship of wrongful police killings of whites. This enabled the ruling class to seriously weaken the amount of support for the BLM movement.

Another serious weakness of the BLM movement is that it did not address the fact that the problem with the police is not only that they wrongfully kill people sometimes but that they routinely, day in and day out, wrongfully enforce class inequality. The police, for example, forcibly and wrongfully evict poor people, who work reasonably according to ability but who nonetheless cannot afford the rent, from their homes. And the police threat to do this is always present, which is why people leave on their own steam when they ought—if there were no class inequality—to be allowed to remain. Read more about this here.

Another serious weakness of the BLM movement is that it did not make a clear distinction between the things the police do that working class people—including black working class people—want done, in particular protecting people (at least some times, if only by their presence) from street crime. The BLM movement call for de-funding the police was unfortunately not framed in a manner so as to maintain the support of the great number of working class people (including blacks) who wanted protection from street crime and thought the police needed to be maintained in order to have it. Read more about this here and also here and here.

Another serious weakness of the BLM movement is that it did not take on the issue of “black on black” crime when racists tried to use that issue to defend the police. The BLM movement, instead of trying to dodge this issue as it did, could have said, as the title of my article on this topic says, “YES. LET'S TALK ABOUT BLACK ON BLACK CRIME,” and then talked about how the fundamental cause of that crime is anti-black racial discrimination, enforced by the police, for the benefit of the most powerful people in the United States.

So I say, when conservatives call for a re-shaping of the narrative of George Floyd’s death, let’s REALLY re-shape that narrative, in fact let’s re-shape the entire narrative around the call for de-funding the police, and do it with all of our powerful arguments based on the truths that are true no matter what the facts happen to be about George Floyd’s death.