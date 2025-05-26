JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
May 26

A penetrating article disclosing how the elites used the George Floyd incident to further their divide and rule tactic by using the BLM protests to hide the overall oppression of both black and whites by the police.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JAS's avatar
JAS
May 26

Thanks as always for the links John. Happily followed through to my "heart's content".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture