Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Yesterday my Substack attacked Elon Musk’s Mars Colony aim, and now he’s backed off of that goal and is talking about just getting a settlement on the moon. You can thank me in the comments. :)

The Ruling Class: “It’s a big club and you ain’t in it” — George Carlin

The NYT headlines today (below) and in the past regale us with evidence about how the ruling class is riddled with chums of the pedophile predator, Jeffrey Epstein. The headlines seem designed to reassure NYT readers that “wiser heads” know there’s a big problem and are going to clean up the mess, so “Don’t you worry.”

But will the “wiser heads” ever acknowledge the much bigger mess (to put it far too kindly!), namely that the big ruling class club consists of people who, whether they are pedophiles or not, routinely and totally legally (because we live in a dictatorship of the rich) and openly (because it’s normalized in our anti-egalitarian society) treat the have-nots like dirt? Don’t hold your breath.

Will the “wiser heads” let the solution—the one that most people want—ever see the light of day in the media platforms they control? Hell no!

What the “wiser heads” will do, however, is dangle Epstein porn before us and work hard to make us be satisfied if only the known Epstein chums are punished.

Here’s an interesting video about how the ruling class is USING the Epstein atrocity revelations to protect itself (and the system that produces Epsteins) from us, the have-nots (h/t to W.S.)

The Ruling Class: Look Carefully at How it Entertains Us Have-Nots

Uber billionaire Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon and the Washington Post and Blue Origin (the spacecraft company) and God knows what else, is producing entertainment for us have-nots like the Fallout TV series, which apparently lots of people love (I haven’t watched it myself.)

And Warner Bros. just produced the hit film One Battle After Another, which I reviewed here.

Ruling class people know that the have-nots do not like them. They know that there is no way to make the have-nots like them. So they don’t even try. What they do try to do, however, is make sure that the have-nots will not remove the rich from power. An important way they do that is to produce entertainment for the have-nots that makes them believe that it is impossible to remove the rich from power, so “Don’t even try.” The message is RESISTANCE IS FUTILE.

There are different ways of persuading the have-nots that resistance if futile. One way is to make us think that ordinary people suck, so it’s not possible to build the kind of massive movement that is necessary to remove the rich from power and make a better world. I discuss how films in recent decades push this “people suck” idea in my Substack post here.

Another way is to make half the have-nots believe the other half (the ones who disagree with them about social issues such as immigration or CRT or Israel, etc.) are horrible, immoral or dangerously stupid people, and therefore it is not possible to unite the vast majority of the have-nots for the goal of removing the rich from power.

Yet another way is to portray ordinary people as revolutionaries, but the kind of revolutionaries that cannot ever gain the support of the great majority of have-nots and hence cannot ever succeed. This is what Warner Bros. does with One Battle After Another as I discuss in my above-linked article here.

I just finished reading The Strange Career of Jim Crow and read in it, page 191, this sentence:

“Hope rather than despair bred rebellion.”

This caught my attention because I had earlier written an article with almost those same words as the title: “Confidence & Hope, Not Suffering and Despair, Drives Revolution.”

The big club of the ruling class wants its entertainment of the have-nots to create despair rather than hope.

I suggest that we evaluate the entertainment that the ruling class provides us by asking this question: “Does it make us have-nots have confidence and hope that we can remove the rich from power to create a better world, or does it on the contrary make us despair of that possibility?