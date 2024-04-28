Share

As the Guardian reports , Gulf state nations including those in the multilateral anti-United-States BRICS such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia , and some nations that are staunch allies of the United States (with its infamous unilateralism and hegemonic character) such as Kuwait and Jordan, oppress the have-nots with a brutal virtual slavery system called kafala . Please read the Guardian article (linked again for your convenience) for the gory details of this abomination.

The pro-multilateralism BRICS nations are the same as the pro-United-States unilateralism nations in regards to the most important thing, which is that they all severely oppress their own have-nots.

Read here about how the Chinese ruling class oppresses its have-nots.

Read here (in footnotes #9 and #10) about how the Russian ruling class oppresses its have-nots.

Read here (especially in the concrete examples section) about how the United States ruling class oppresses its have-nots.

NO! to “anti-imperialism” multilateralism

According to the cheerleaders for multilateralism, who paint themselves as “anti-imperialists,” the United States is the “bad guy” in the world and its victims—nations in or soon to be in the BRICS—are the “good guys.” According to this wrongheaded way of thinking known as multilateralism, the “good guy” nations deserve praise for upholding international law whereas only the United States (and its allies) are bad because it (and they) violate international law.

International law says that nations are sovereign; it says that no nation has the right to interfere with what the rulers of another nation do within its own borders. The cheerleaders for multilateralism never criticize the “good guy”nations for oppressing their own have-nots. No! That would be a violation of the sovereign rights of nations, and a violation of international law. Mum’s the word, for these multilateralism cheerleaders, when it comes to things like the virtual slavery practiced by (among others) BRICS states.

YES! to Egalitarian solidarity of all the have-nots of the world against all the oppressors no matter what nation

Just because the cheerleaders for multilateralism call themselves “anti-imperialists” doesn’t mean they are right. They are WRONG! Oppressors have no right to oppress, and the notion that “national sovereignty” gives them that right is BS. The entire International Law and “national sovereignty” framework has been created by and for oppressors of the world. We the have-nots must reject it totally.

The morally right sovereignty is deserved by (what I call) Local Assemblies of Egalitarians. Read about this here and here and here.